Cardinals’ Kyler Murray will miss rest of season with torn ACL

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL, Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Tuesday. The injury to Murray’s right knee, which occurred in Monday night’s 27-13 home loss to the New England Patriots, could keep the former No. 1 pick off the field well into the 2023 season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “That’s obviously unfortunate and tough to see,” Kingsbury told reporters at a news conference. “And talking to him last night — yeah, it was a tough night.”

Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, when he scrambled to his right and tried to evade a New England defender. The type of movement Murray was making and the fact that he went down without contact led many observers to suspect an ACL tear, and he was reported to be visibly upset as he was taken to the locker room.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy replaced Murray on Monday night and is likely to be the Cardinals’ starter for the rest of the season. The loss, Arizona’s fifth in its past six games, dropped its record to 4-9 and left its playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Kingsbury said Murray’s knee injury was the latest development in what he described as a “difficult year,” going back to the summer. The quarterback missed time in training camp with wrist soreness and a case of the coronavirus, and then he sat out two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Over the summer, Murray also held an impromptu news conference to refute suggestions that he didn’t work hard enough at his craft. The vehement remarks from the normally reserved quarterback came in the wake of a revelation that his new contract extension with the Cardinals contained a mandate that he complete at least four hours of “independent study” each week during the season. The team soon dropped that contract provision, which had been tucked into a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, including $160 million in guaranteed money.

The extension begins in 2024 — Murray still has a year remaining under his rookie contract — and ties him to the Cardinals through 2028. The first pick in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy, Murray was named the NFL offensive rookie of the year that season and was selected for the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years.

Murray was having a somewhat disappointing go of it, however, through his 11 games played this season. Compared to his 2020 and 2021 campaigns, he posted lower marks in a number of statistical categories, including completion percentage, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt, yards per game and passer rating.

Now Murray has to deal with “a new challenge,” said Kingsbury, who noted the 25-year-old quarterback has “never been through this type of serious injury.”

Football players who undergo ACL reconstruction surgery are generally expected to be sidelined for eight to nine months, but recovery timelines vary from athlete to athlete. As one point of comparison, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly not ready to play some 10 months after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI; a quarterback such as Murray, though, might be able to take the field with slightly less mobility.

“He’s as competitive as anybody I’ve ever been around,” Kingsbury said of Murray on Tuesday. “He wanted to finish the season strong, and we’d faced a lot of adversity so far this season, and we were looking forward to this last month and trying to really build going into next year. So, definitely disappointed.”

The coach added that other recent cases of recoveries from knee ligament surgeries, including that of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, provided cause for optimism.

Murray “wants to come back bigger, stronger, faster than ever,” Kingsbury said.

In the meantime, McCoy appears set to take snaps for the rest of this season, provided he can stay healthy. The 12th-year veteran, in his second season in Arizona after stints in Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington and New York, was hit several times by the Patriots and has suffered a number of injuries during his career.

“He took some shots there late, but seemed like he was in good shape today,” Kingsbury said Tuesday.

After Monday’s game, McCoy told reporters: “It sucks for Kyler. We’ve been together for two years. We work together every day. I don’t ever want to see anything like that happen.

“I know how much he cares about the game,” McCoy continued, “and I know how hard he works. It’s just unfortunate. I think I’ll be able to put my arm around him through this, because I’ve dealt with many [injuries] in my career.”

Kingsbury had more on his mind Tuesday than his team’s setbacks. A former quarterback at Texas Tech under then-coach Mike Leach, who also served as a professional mentor when Kingsbury began his coaching career, the latter said it had been “a tough couple of days,” including news of Leach’s sudden ailment and subsequent death at age 61 of complications from a heart condition.

Kingsbury said he thought Leach was “way ahead of his time” and “changed the game” with his offensive innovations and inclusive approach to coaching, but perhaps didn’t get as much credit as he deserved because of his “quirkiness.”

“[Leach] was a great person, a great man and a great coach,” Kingsbury said, “and he’ll be dearly missed.”

