Mike Leach had deep thoughts on weddings, aliens and so much more

In a 2019 interview with ESPN, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who died Monday at 61 following complications from a heart condition, was asked how he would like to be remembered when people write his obituary. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Well, that’s their problem,” Leach, who was preparing for his eighth season at Washington State at the time, replied with his characteristically dry sense of humor. “They’re the ones writing the obituary. What do I care? I’m dead.”

Leach will be remembered as an innovative mind whose “Air Raid” offenses at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State helped transform his sport. He will also be remembered for his intellectual curiosity, engaging personality and wit, which combined to produce some notable comments on a wide variety of topics over the years.

Here are a few of Leach’s most memorable quotes, on everything from play-calling balance to candy corn:

On Pac-12 mascots

“First of all, what kind of mythical powers does a Sun Devil have?” Leach, who handicapped a hypothetical fight to the death between Pac-12 mascots on more than one occasion, told reporters in 2019. “We’ve got to consider that. I’m going to say the wildcat’s out. The Trojan, does he have a horse or is he on foot? Does he have a bow and arrow or just a sword? The bruin, definitely formidable, then another bear up there at Cal. The tree, I mentioned that tree is going to get chopped down, unless we’re going to go with a bird and somebody might get pecked or something. And then the duck might lose interest and just fly away and get out of there, which may be good advice under the circumstances. The husky, no chance, the beaver, we’ll see how long that beaver can hold his breath. The Ute, again, we’re back to is he on horseback? Does he have a bow and arrow? Did he trade for a rifle? Because if that Ute’s got a rifle there are some definite problems. You’d have to get one of those Harry Potter activists to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil, because there’s a lot of outside stuff there. Just as far as the beast alone, a buffalo is going to be pretty hard to tangle with. A buffalo is utterly outstanding.”

On wedding planning

“When it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind,” Leach told a reporter who asked for wedding advice in 2017. “Your fiancee’s going to lose her mind, your mother-in-law is going to lose her mind, your mom is going to lose her mind, several of your sisters and female relatives are going to lose their mind. And, they’re going to barrage you with constant questions: ‘What should we wear?’ And of course my answer was, ‘I don’t care.’ And then: ‘What color should the invitations be?’ ‘I don’t care.’ ‘What should we have for dessert?’ ‘I don’t care.’ ‘Should we sit this way, or that way?’ ‘I don’t care.’

“But see, I don’t care’s not satisfactory at all, and you’re going to get caught in a Catch-22 — and I’m certain that you already have — and that Catch-22 is, ‘Well I want you to be a part of this, too, so what color invitations?’ ‘All right, the blue ones.’ ‘Well, I kind of like the tan ones’ — ‘Okay, the tan ones then.’ ‘Oh, you’re just saying that because you want this over with, you’re not even thinking about it,’ which is, of course, true. ‘What do you want for dessert?’ ‘I was thinking of strawberry shortcake.’ ‘Oh, okay, yeah, strawberry shortcake would be good.’ ‘Well, what about the blueberry pie?’ ‘Well, I like the blueberry pie, we could have the blueberry pie.’ ‘Well, I thought you said you wanted the strawberry shortcake?!’ … In the end, you’ll wish you eloped.”

On Bigfoot and aliens

“I hope there’s Bigfoot. I don’t think there is,” Leach said in response to a fan-submitted question in 2017 about his belief in Bigfoot or extraterrestrial life. “The reason I don’t think there is is because we’ve found bones of dinosaurs and everything else, but we haven’t found bones, that I’ve heard of, of Bigfoot. It would be fun if there’s Bigfoot, I hope there’s Bigfoot, but my guess is there is not. Aliens, I suspect there is, and I don’t know that they’re little green men, and I don’t know that they’re specifically in our galaxy. … I take more the biblical approach on this whole thing, which, to me, why only this planet? Why only us? If it can happen here … To me it’s always been naive, on Earth, they say: ‘Well, we’re the only ones.’ Really? Why? Have you been to the other planets? Have you checked out the other planets? To me, it makes more sense that if it happened here, it happened somewhere else than it does that it only happened here, you know what I mean? And then we know that there’s galaxies beyond our galaxy.”

On play-calling balance

“There’s nothing balanced about the 50 percent run, 50 percent pass, because that’s 50 percent stupid,” Leach said after Washington State defeated Utah in 2018 despite rushing for zero yards. “What is balanced is when you have five skill positions, if all five of them are contributing to the offensive effort in a somewhat equal fashion, then that’s balanced. But this notion that if you hand it to one guy 50 percent of the time and then you throw it to a combination of two guys the other 50 percent that you’re really balanced and you proudly pat yourself on the back and tell yourself that — and people have been doing that for decades — well then you’re delusional. So, yeah, that’s how I look at it.”

On candy corn

“I think candy corn’s awful,” Leach told a reporter in 2017. “You know, it’s like fruitcake. There’s a reason they only serve fruitcake once a year, because it’s awful. There’s a reason they only serve mint juleps once a year, because they’re awful. And there’s a reason they only serve candy corn once a year, because it’s awful. Now, that does beg the question why they serve it at all. But anyway, that’s my opinion.”

On coffee

"Coffee tastes terrible anyway... just put it down one sip at a time."



“Coffee tastes terrible anyway, so don’t put anything in it to obstruct the harsh bitter taste,” Leach, who it’s safe to say never tried a candy corn latte, told ESPN in October. “Just put it down, one sip at a time. … The experience is terrible.”

On technology and dating

“I’m not really good with technology,” Leach said in 2014. “All this button-pushing and whatnot. I mean, you can just imagine based on what’s happening in the last 15 years. Conversations won’t happen 10 years from now. There isn’t going to be anybody talking to anybody. It’s going to be this [mimics pushing buttons]. ‘Do you want to go out on a date with me?’ ‘I don’t know, what do you look like?’ ‘Well I look kind of like this.’ ‘Okay, well, what are your interests?’ ‘Well, what do you think my interests are? Looking into this thing and typing into this just like yours are.’ ‘Yeah, no kidding, that’s what everybody’s doing.’ ‘Yeah, that’s right, virtually everyone.’ ‘Well, where do you want to go?’ ‘Well, what difference does it make? Because all we’re going to be doing is looking into this machine anyway.’ ‘Well, that’s true, and in the end it’s going to be tough to perpetuate the species. There’s no question about that.’ So we’re all going to look in this box and eventually be extinct. That’s how it ends.”

On Mississippi State’s live dog mascot

“You don’t want to get bit by him, I’ll tell you that,” Leach said during his introductory news conference at Mississippi State in 2020 after gesturing at the school’s live bulldog mascot. “You see that? That’s the dog version of a leather jacket. He’d be like the Fonzie of bulldogs. You don’t mess with him. … They call ’em bulldogs for a reason. They’re built for combat. I know young kids a lot of times start out afraid of them, maybe for good reason. I know I’m scared of this one, so I’m glad I represent him.”

On the Deflategate controversy

“It’s kind of disturbing if you think about it,” Leach said, when asked in 2015 for his thoughts on the scandal that led to a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady. “With everything that’s going on, we’re worried about how much air goes into a ball when everybody uses their own ball. It’s not like it’s a forged football. We waste a lot of time with that, and then we worry about the Kardashians. How can it be that we laugh about England’s obsession with the royal family? At least the royal family has college degrees and military service.”

On officials

“It’s a little like breakfast,” Leach said in 2017. “You eat ham and eggs. As coaches and players, we’re like the ham. You see, the chicken’s involved, but the pig’s committed. We’re like the pig, [officials] are like the chicken. They’re involved, but everything we have rides on this.”

On pine cone wars

“If a pine cone war breaks out, you don’t really have any choice but to engage in it,” Leach said in response to a question about his favorite memories as an Eagle Scout growing up in Wyoming. “There’s no neutral countries in pine cone wars.”

On the weather

“My favorite weather pattern happens to be when it rains mud,” Leach said while doing the weather report for a Lubbock, Tex., television station during his days as the coach at Texas Tech. “Dust comes through, rain on top of it, it rains mud. Now I know that people that have been here for a while don’t like that particular phenomenon as well as I do, but think about it: How many times in your life are you actually going to see it rain mud? I love it. I go out there, I look at it, I watch it. Worst thing about it, you have to wash your car. Who cares? It’s worth seeing, trust me.”

