Mike Leach was a chronic violator of speech codes who could force you to snort coffee through your nose. He had the disheveled, distracted air of a giant elf drunk on honey, and his deadpan delivery only made his musings on candy corn, wedding hells and the usefulness of the broadax as a home defense weapon the more convulsively amusing. He was an observational genius whose main talent was for exposure — exposure of the predictable opponent and exposure of pedantries, and he treated both as pretty much the same thing.

The obituaries for Leach will stress his innovative “Air Raid” offense and his success at smaller programs, which he likened to pirate coves from which he sneak-assaulted ponderous royal navies. The offense was really just an expression of his fundamental irreverence, which was no unimportant quality. As writer Martin Amis once remarked, “The humorless as a bunch don’t just not know what’s funny, they don’t know what’s serious.” Leach kept college football mercifully unserious. Without him, campuses will be dulled and now can revert to their usually programmed rites of safe speech and self-solemnization.

Leach knew just how unserious his profession was. He satirized a culture prone to excessive fanaticism with a necessary astringent humor. In 2005, he led Texas Tech to a 39-point victory over Texas A&M, trying to run up the score even into the last minute. As Michael Lewis related in a definitive profile for the New York Times Magazine, it made the wife of an Aggie coach so irate that she stormed out of her seat yelling that at least she didn’t have to live in that third-rate hole, Lubbock.

“First of all, we just beat them by 56-17,” Leach shot back. “By rights she should now be a Red Raider slave.”

That kind of verbal devil-may-careness was accompanied by shuffling body language in rumpled cargo shorts, all of which suggested a relaxed gamesmanship. He acted as though he didn’t need the job; he just liked fooling around with it. In fact, he didn’t need it: With his law degree from Pepperdine and a feverishly searching intellect, he could have succeeded in any profession — except for those that demand conformity. “You can’t be insecure or let fear rule your life,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Swing Your Sword.” His love of marrying disparate bits of knowledge allowed him to master and persuasively coach a game he had no formal experience in. Take his longtime preoccupation with pirate history: It got him studying swordplay, which gave him insight into biodynamics, which he communicated to his players with typical imagination. One day he arrived at a team meeting with a real sword.

“Your body is your sword,” he told them. “Are you going to swing your sword aggressively, or really out of control?” With that, Leach started to swish the sword around aimlessly. “If you’re frantic, without being clear-minded, you put yourself in a vulnerable position. Are you going to duck your head and swing it timidly? Or are you going to have great technique and swing it without any hesitation?”

He was a habitual contrarian who undercut the secret coding ethos in coaching, the idea that it was all too complicated for the layman to understand, and he seemed to take a perverse pride in his marginal outsider’s position on far-flung campuses away from the traditional power centers of the game — outposts in Valdosta, Ga.; Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Pullman, Wash.; and Starkville, Miss.

“Football is obsessive,” he wrote in his book. “The game can lurk in the back of your mind and seem all-consuming, but it doesn’t hurt to freshen it up a bit. I try to make a point of knowing a little bit about everything. … There’s so much out there besides football.”

He also wrote this: “Problem is, if you’re doing the same old thing that everybody else is doing, that’s who you become — everybody else.”

And this: “Arm strength is about sixth on the list of what I look for in a quarterback.”

And this: “We have too many non-tryers these days. They’re afraid of how things may look.”

Leach was never afraid of how things may look — or sound. He made fun of “millennial safe space stress” and was charged with insensitivity on a variety of subjects, including concussions, which led to his firing at Texas Tech when former running back-turned-commentator Craig James complained about the treatment of his son, an accusation that Leach furiously denied and fought through the courts for years.

In his news conferences, Leach resisted obscure specialist terminology and droning coach-speak. As philosophy professor Martha Nussbaum has written: “Obscurity creates an aura of importance. … It bullies the [listener] into granting that, since one cannot figure out what is going on, there must be something significant going on.”

In every way he could, Leach signaled that what was going on was just football, which was a highly entertaining tool for learning, as long as one remained mindful of the difference between the serious and the unserious. That led to one of his most entertaining riffs, in which he employed his sprawling knowledge of history, weaponry and animal tracking in a discussion of which Pac-12 mascot would win in a fair fight in 2019.

“Well, first of all, what kind of mythical powers does the Sun Devil have?” he said. “We have to consider that. The Trojan — does he have a horse, or is he on foot? Does he have a bow and arrow or just his sword? The Bruin is definitely formidable …” As for Stanford, he added: “The Tree is going to get chopped down — unless we’re going to go with a bird and somebody might get pecked or something. And then the Duck might lose interest and just fly away. … The Husky, no chance. The Beaver, we’ll see how long that beaver can hold his breath. The Ute, again, we’re back to, is he on horseback? Does he have a bow and arrow? Did he trade for a rifle? Because if the Ute’s got a rifle, there’s some definite problems …” But the notion of the powers of the Sun Devil came back to trouble him. “You’d have to get one of those Harry Potter activists to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil,” he mused.

He never stopped identifying and exposing football’s biggest danger, herd behavior, with humor. As a partial balm for his passing, revisit his 2014 disquisition on screen technology, which he considered a primal threat to creativity.

“I’m not really good with technology,” he said. “All this button-pushing and whatnot. I mean, you can just imagine based on what’s happened in the last 15 years that conversations won’t happen 10 years from now. There aren’t going to be people to talk to; it’s going to be, ‘Do you want to go out on a date with me?’ ‘I don’t know; what do you look like?’ ‘Well, I look kind of like this.’ ‘Okay, what are your interests?’ ‘Well, what do you think my interests are? Looking to this thing and typing into this just like yours are.’ ‘Yeah, no kidding, that’s what everybody’s doing.’ ‘Well, where do you want to go?’ ‘Well, what difference does it make? Because all we’re going to be doing is looking into machines anyways.’ ”

With everyone staring into the same screens, it would be tough to perpetuate the species, Leach hazarded. “That’s how it ends,” he predicted.

Leach never stared into the same screen with everybody else. He saw the game differently — not through a video screen or game tape but through his ever-refreshed outsider’s perspective.

