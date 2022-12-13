Neymar acquitted on fraud, corruption charges in Spanish court

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Neymar was acquitted Tuesday by a Spanish court of fraud and corruption charges stemming from his 2013 transfer to Barcelona from Santos, a club in his native Brazil. Neymar’s parents and the former presidents of Barcelona (Josep Maria Bartomeu) and Santos (Sandro Rosell) also were found not guilty after going on trial in October. The victory for Neymar comes days after his Brazilian national team was eliminated by Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinals.

DIS, a company that owns a chain of supermarkets in Brazil, had accused the defendants of intentionally hiding the cost of Neymar’s transfer to avoid paying DIS what it was due as a partial holder of his player rights. But the court found that it had “not been proven that there was a false contract or that DIS was intended to be harmed.”

The verdict was not unexpected, given that Spanish state prosecutors decided to drop charges during the trial in October, leaving DIS alone to fight on. DIS had initially sought a five-year prison sentence for Neymar but reduced its demand to 2½ years after the prosecutors’ withdrawal.

Neymar left Santos for Barcelona at the age of 21, when he was already considered one of the world’s best players. With him, Barcelona won a Champions League title in 2015, among other trophies, before he forced a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The move from Santos to Barcelona brought tax troubles, with Barcelona paying a fine of 5.5 million euros in 2016, admitting to “an error in the fiscal planning of the player’s transfer.”

