NFC East watch: The Eagles make a statement and the Cowboys survive a scare

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with a resounding 48-22 win over the New York Giants, who are winless in four straight and clinging to postseason position after a 7-2 start. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Elsewhere in the NFC East, one of the more surprising games of the weekend took place at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys needed a late touchdown drive to avoid an upset at the hands of the one-win Houston Texans and keep their slim division title hopes alive. Dallas entered the game as 17-point favorites — the largest spread in the league this season.

Washington, which was on a bye week, saw its playoff chances improve ahead of its “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Giants, thanks to wins by the Eagles and Carolina Panthers. Given the stakes, Sunday’s game at FedEx Field should have a postseason feel.

Advertisement

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, here’s a closer look at where things stand in the NFL’s best division.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

Quarterback Jalen Hurts added to his MVP résumé by throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 77 yards and another score in a game that was never in doubt. Running back Miles Sanders accounted for 144 of the Eagles’ 253 yards on the ground, and scored a pair of touchdowns. Hurts became the first QB in NFL history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

It was a different recipe from last week, when Philadelphia rushed for only 67 yards in a 35-10 rout of the Tennessee Titans, with a similar result. Wide receiver A.J. Brown eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the season and scored his 10th touchdown. Right tackle Lane Johnson isn’t expected to miss any time after leaving Sunday’s game with an abdominal injury.

Advertisement

“We just want to continue to chase progress,” Hurts said when asked if the Eagles, who lead the league in scoring, have another offensive gear. “Learn from our mistakes, learn from our successes and just continue to grow.”

Remaining schedule (record in parentheses): at Chicago (3-10), at Dallas (10-3), vs. New Orleans (4-9), vs. N.Y. Giants (7-5-1)

Playoff outlook: With a playoff berth officially secure, the Eagles turn their attention to winning their first NFC East title since 2019 and securing the first-round bye that comes with the NFC’s top seed. FiveThirtyEight gives Philadelphia an 87 percent chance to do both.

Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

Exhale, Cowboys fans. Trailing 23-20 late in the fourth quarter, Dallas’s defense made a fourth-down stop at its own 2-yard line before quarterback Dak Prescott led a 98-yard touchdown drive. Ezekiel Elliott capped the march with a two-yard run, sparing the Cowboys what would’ve been the most embarrassing loss of the season.

Advertisement

Dallas overcame three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by Prescott, to keep pace with the Eagles in the division race. The Cowboys have won 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996.

Right tackle Terence Steele tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee in the win. His absence makes the looming return of Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith, who has missed the entire season with a hamstring injury, all the more important.

Remaining schedule (record in parentheses): at Jacksonville (5-8), vs. Philadelphia (12-1), at Tennessee (7-6), at Washington (7-5-1)

Playoff outlook: The Cowboys remain a virtual lock to make the playoffs and can clinch a spot as early as this weekend. FiveThirtyEight and ESPN’s FPI both give Dallas a 13 percent chance to win the NFC East.

Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

The bye week couldn’t have gone much better for Washington, which got the results it wanted in East Rutherford, N.J., and Seattle. The Giants’ loss to the Eagles and the Seahawks’ loss to the Panthers vaulted Washington into the sixth spot in the NFC playoff picture. If the season ended today, the Commanders would travel to play the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

Advertisement

Washington activated quarterback Carson Wentz off the injured list Monday, but Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter. In a corresponding move, the Commanders placed center Tyler Larsen on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered in last week’s tie with the Giants.

Washington’s game against the Giants on Sunday night will mark the third time since the merger that an NFL team has faced the same opponent within the same regular season in consecutive games. Washington hasn’t done it since 1966, when it defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in back-to-back weeks.

Remaining schedule (record in parentheses): vs. N.Y. Giants (7-5-1), at San Francisco (9-4), vs. Cleveland (5-8), at Dallas (10-3)

Playoff outlook: FiveThirtyEight gives Washington a 73 percent chance to make the playoffs, which is up four percentage points from last week. A win over the Giants would bump the Commanders’ odds to roughly 90 percent.

New York Giants (7-5-1)

Quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked four times and running back Saquon Barkley was limited to 28 yards on nine carries in the Giants’ blowout loss to the Eagles. New York’s defense had no answer for Philadelphia’s running game, which averaged 8.2 yards per carry.

Advertisement

“They pretty much did everything better than we did,” Giants Coach Brian Daboll said after the loss. “So, get back to work and get ready for Washington.”

Remaining schedule (record in parentheses): at Washington (7-5-1), at Minnesota (10-3), vs. Indianapolis (4-8-1), at Philadelphia (12-1)

Playoff outlook: The Giants’ playoff chances are down to 45 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, but a win over Washington would improve them to nearly 90 percent.

GiftOutline Gift Article