NFL best bets for Week 15: Keep picking against Jeff Saturday’s Colts

Analysis by
Staff writer
December 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EST
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings might now be undervalued. (Washington Post illustration; Duane Burleson/AP)
My maiden voyage as Neil Greenberg’s replacement was a successful one, as my Week 14 picks went 2-0. Let’s keep it going.

Here are my selections for Week 15. All spreads and totals taken Tuesday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com. All times Eastern.

Minnesota Vikings (-4) at Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, 1 p.m. | NFL Network

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4

The narrative going into this past Sunday’s Vikings-Lions game was that Minnesota was overrated, hence Detroit being favored despite its sub-. 500 record. And the Lions’ 34-23 victory perhaps proved that the Vikings are not quite as good as their 10-3 record suggests.

But let’s dig a little deeper into that box score. One Minnesota drive faltered at the Detroit 3 because of a fumble on a botched trick play, one of two lost fumbles for the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions also got a healthy amount of good field position, beginning three drives in Minnesota territory and scoring on all three.

Despite missing two starters on his offensive line and taking three sacks, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had perhaps his best game of the season, completing 31 of 41 passes for 425 yards and two scores while posting an expected points added per play of 0.52, which was the NFL’s best in Week 14. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw should be back for the Colts game; he nearly played against the Lions but was held out even though he had cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Starting center Garrett Bradbury should return as well.

The Colts’ defense has been a positive this season and could challenge the Vikings’ offense more than the Lions did, but what exactly does Indianapolis have left to play for with a lame-duck interim coaching staff led by a head coach (Jeff Saturday) plucked from a TV studio and very likely a lame-duck quarterback in Matt Ryan? After beating the Raiders and hanging tough with the Eagles in Saturday’s first two games at the helm, the Colts averaged just 4.7 yards per play in a loss to the Steelers and then averaged only 4.4 yards per play and had that calamitous fourth quarter against the Cowboys, who put up 33 points over the final 15 minutes. The Vikings’ offense could do something like that, too, and the narrative that Minnesota is overrated has swung the point spread too far in the Colts’ direction. Give me the Vikings here.

Philadelphia Eagles (-9) at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. | Fox

Pick: Over 48½ points

Each week, the number crunchers over at rbsdm.com plot where each team’s defense stands in terms of expected points allowed per play. In essence, if a team is in the bottom left corner of the graph shown below, its defense is pretty bad because it struggles against both the run and the pass.

The Eagles have played four of the teams in that bottom left corner — the Lions, Texans, Steelers and Giants — and have averaged 37.5 points in those four games. And as you can see from its spot in the far left, the Bears’ defense is very, very bad this season. Chicago is allowing 0.11 expected points per play, tied with Detroit for worst in the league, and 0.22 expected points per drop-back, which is the NFL’s worst mark by a fairly significant margin.

The Eagles’ defense, meanwhile, leads the NFL in expected points allowed per drop-back but struggles against the run: Philadelphia ranks 25th in expected points allowed per rush and 29th in defensive rushing success rate. Only one team — the Falcons — runs the ball more in early-down situations when the score is close than the Bears, who also run the ball more than expected in nearly every down-and-distance situation.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards, and the Eagles are coming off a game in which they allowed Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor to average 11 yards per carry. The Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (10.5 yards per carry) also found success scrambling against Philadelphia this season.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles should have few issues scoring against a defense that can’t stop anyone, while Fields and David Montgomery should be able to run the ball against a Philadelphia defense that has struggled in that department. The Bears have become a dead over team, topping the total in seven straight, while the Eagles have gone over in seven of their past eight. That continues Sunday.

Here are the rest of this week’s matchups and point spreads.

San Francisco 49ers (-3½) at Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3½

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Pick: Cleveland Browns -3

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-7½)

8:15 p.m. Saturday | NFL Network

Pick: Under 42½ points

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-4)

1 p.m. Sunday | Fox

Pick: New Orleans Saints -4

Detroit Lions (-1) at New York Jets

1 p.m. Sunday | CBS

Pick: New York Jets +1

Kansas City Chiefs (-14) at Houston Texans

1 p.m. Sunday | CBS

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs team total over 30½ points

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers (-2½)

1 p.m. Sunday | CBS

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers +2½

Dallas Cowboys (-4½) at Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m. Sunday | Fox

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +4½

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos (no line)

4:05 p.m. Sunday | Fox

Pick: N/A

New England Patriots (-1) at Las Vegas Raiders

4:05 p.m. Sunday | Fox

Pick: New England Patriots -1

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

4:25 p.m. Sunday | CBS

Pick: Tennessee Titans +3

Cincinnati Bengals (-3½) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 p.m. Sunday | CBS

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3½

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (-4½)

8:20 p.m. Sunday | NBC

Pick: Washington Commanders -4½

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (-7)

8:15 p.m. Monday | ESPN

Pick: Los Angeles Rams +7

