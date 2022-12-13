Minnesota Vikings (-4) at Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, 1 p.m. | NFL Network

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4

The narrative going into this past Sunday’s Vikings-Lions game was that Minnesota was overrated, hence Detroit being favored despite its sub-. 500 record. And the Lions’ 34-23 victory perhaps proved that the Vikings are not quite as good as their 10-3 record suggests.

But let’s dig a little deeper into that box score. One Minnesota drive faltered at the Detroit 3 because of a fumble on a botched trick play, one of two lost fumbles for the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions also got a healthy amount of good field position, beginning three drives in Minnesota territory and scoring on all three.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. Despite missing two starters on his offensive line and taking three sacks, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had perhaps his best game of the season, completing 31 of 41 passes for 425 yards and two scores while posting an expected points added per play of 0.52, which was the NFL’s best in Week 14. Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw should be back for the Colts game; he nearly played against the Lions but was held out even though he had cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Starting center Garrett Bradbury should return as well.

The Colts’ defense has been a positive this season and could challenge the Vikings’ offense more than the Lions did, but what exactly does Indianapolis have left to play for with a lame-duck interim coaching staff led by a head coach (Jeff Saturday) plucked from a TV studio and very likely a lame-duck quarterback in Matt Ryan? After beating the Raiders and hanging tough with the Eagles in Saturday’s first two games at the helm, the Colts averaged just 4.7 yards per play in a loss to the Steelers and then averaged only 4.4 yards per play and had that calamitous fourth quarter against the Cowboys, who put up 33 points over the final 15 minutes. The Vikings’ offense could do something like that, too, and the narrative that Minnesota is overrated has swung the point spread too far in the Colts’ direction. Give me the Vikings here.