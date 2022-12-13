Rakim Jarrett declares for NFL draft after three seasons at Maryland

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland standout receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he will enter the NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. Jarrett, a junior, said he will not play in Maryland’s bowl game against North Carolina State. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jarrett could follow in the path of other Maryland receivers, such as Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore, who have gone on to have impressive NFL careers.

“I had all the offers you could imagine,” Jarrett said of his recruiting process. He said his message to other local players is: “You don’t have to go to the big-name schools to do what you want to do life. All you have to do is have the production. Scouts and NFL teams are going to find you.”

Jarrett tallied 471 receiving yards this season, while dealing with minor injuries that forced him to exit games. He sat out the final regular season matchup against Rutgers because he hyperextended his knee. Jarrett said he might have been able to play with a brace, but he added: “It was Rutgers. They didn’t need me.”

After laughter from the room of reporters and Maryland staffers, Jarrett said, “I’m sorry Rutgers.”

Without Jarrett, the Terps cruised to a 37-0 victory over the Scarlet Knights, and redshirt senior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones overtook Jarrett as the team’s leading receiver in 2022.

Jarrett was more productive during his sophomore season, when he logged 829 yards and five touchdowns.

Jarrett, who played at St. John’s College High in the District, arrived at Maryland as a five-star prospect, signifying a major recruiting win for Coach Michael Locksley. Jarrett has been a regular starter since his freshman year, and for three seasons, he has been one of the star players in Maryland’s deep and talented receiving groups.

Locksley did “everything he told me in the recruiting process,” Jarrett said. “He was going to get me the ball, and I was going to have the opportunity to go to the NFL after three years.”

Jarrett initially committed to LSU before Locksley’s staff flipped him to Maryland. Locksley has highlighted Jarrett’s decision to play at Maryland as an important example for other local high school players.

“If a guy like Rakim Jarrett thinks Maryland is good enough to help him develop on and off the field,” Locksley said on signing day when Jarrett committed to Maryland, “the challenge is for other guys to believe the same.”

Jarrett’s career in College Park began the same season that quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa debuted as a Terp. Together, they have elevated Maryland’s passing game to new heights. Tagovailoa broke the school’s career passing record this season. The quarterback has eligibility remaining but has not announced his plans for the future.

“As far as I know, he plans to return,” Locksley said of Tagovailoa on Tuesday.

The Terps have shown steady progress through the past three years. With a 7-5 finish this season, Maryland earned trips to back-to-back bowl games. The Terps will finish their season Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Fellow Maryland wide receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland, both seniors, have already declared for the NFL draft. Cornerback Deonte Banks, a redshirt junior, will also head to the NFL. All three of those players do not plan to play in Maryland’s bowl game.

