Rockville swimmer dominates record board; Georgetown Prep hockey starts strong

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, Griffin Alaniz had his name etched all over Rockville’s record board. He was a four-time Maryland state champion, a USA Swimming scholastic all-American and a 2016 U.S. Olympic trial qualifier in the 200 backstroke during his high school tenure. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Four years ago, Alaniz’s mother made a call to the Rams’ athletic director, asking for a picture of the board. She knew then-freshman Toby Barnett would one day break all of her son’s records.

Now a senior, Barnett is closing in on owning every mark on that record board. The Indiana commit already holds a majority of the fastest times in team history — in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 breastroke, 200 individual medley and as part of all the relays — and is vying for more.

“It’s at least been a goal of mine to get Toby on every one of those records,” Rockville Coach James Castonguay said. “And I think it’s at least been in the back of his head.”

Advertisement

Barnett has five records he still has yet to claim — the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle, as well as the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Castonguay said it has been a struggle for Barnett to break the records not because he isn’t fast enough, but because the team needs him in other races in order to win meets.

However, because of the strength of Rockville’s team this season, Castonguay thinks that Barnett’s goal for a clean sweep of the Rams’ record board is viable. The coach plans on entering Barnett in each of the races at least once throughout the season to give him a chance at a clean sweep of the board.

“They’re not easy records … the 100 backstroke was the Montgomery County record until a year or two ago,” Castonguay said. “The records he’s trying to break are pretty substantial, and he has a pretty good shot at hitting all of them.”

Advertisement

— Noah Ferguson

Ice hockey

Filling a traditional gap in the season, seven hockey teams headed to the St. James in Springfield over Thanksgiving weekend for the first annual Capital City Hockey Invitational tournament.

The competition was split into two divisions — prep and varsity — with St. John’s taking down Georgetown Prep in the final to win the prep division by one goal. The Little Hoyas had beaten the Cadets by that score in the first round of the tournament, so, despite the loss, Prep proved it could be one of the top teams in the competitive Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League.

The Little Hoyas are 5-2 in league play, with commanding wins over DeMatha and Archbishop Spalding in the days after the tournament.

The tournament has been years in the making and is the brainchild of Bishop O’Connell Coach Flip Collins. Collins hopes the tournament will expand to include more teams from outside of the area, giving players a chance to develop their skills by competing against teams they don’t typically see.

— Hayley Salvatore

Wrestling

At the beginning of the last five seasons, Paul VI Coach Mike Eastman has taken his squad to the Harrisonburg Invitational, and it has always finished near the top. On Saturday, the Knights won the team title for the first time.

Advertisement

“That bus ride was fun,” said 132-pounder Keegan McMahon. “Everybody was hype that we were able to clinch it by that much. It wasn’t even close.”

Paul VI totaled 263.5 points at the meet consisting largely of central Virginia public schools, and the Panthers had six individual champions, including McMahon. While the senior captain is among eight Panthers who qualified for the Virginia Independent Schools championships last year, Eastman has reloaded the Chantilly-based Washington Catholic Athletic Conference School with talent.

Senior Brady Colbert, the nation’s 12th-ranked 195-pound wrestler, who is committed to West Point, joins Paul VI after previously attending St. John’s and Wyoming Seminary (Pa.). His younger brother, Cash, is among several freshmen on the Knights’ roster, including fellow youth state champion Leo Badolato.

Advertisement

“Competing with Gonzaga, St. Mary’s Ryken, Good Counsel, St. John’s, all those teams — there’s never an easy day,” Eastman said. “We’re gonna keep getting better all year and try to peak at the right time.”

— Shane Connuck

Indoor track

Coming off a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference cross-country title, DeMatha’s distance runners are a perennial force during the indoor track season as well. But this winter, Coach Buddy Crutchfield is confident the squad could be just as impressive in the sprints.

“I think this year is going to be a great balance of distance and sprint that will make the team successful,” Crutchfield said. “In the short sprint, our biggest thing right now is that we’re very, very young. … So there’s going to be some diamonds in the rough.”

Crutchfield got to test some of his young runners at the Stags’ first meet Friday at Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), where three new sprinters ran roughly 6.7 seconds in the 55 meters. The team is diving into training for the next few weeks to shave time as it prepares for top WCAC rivals, including St. John’s.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the new additions are learning to tackle nerves and get acquainted with a busy meet schedule.

“You have to continue to put them in meets so they can get acclimated, get the fear out and understand what it’s like being at a track meet,” Crutchfield said. “Right now, they’re like Mexican jumping beans. They’re here, they’re there instead of learning how to sit down and relax.”

DeMatha’s first big test is a meet at Penn State next month where they will be compete against teams from across the East Coast.

— Aaron Credeur

GiftOutline Gift Article