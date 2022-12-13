Wise girls clamp down on Parkdale and Layla Burton in a 34-29 victory

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a boisterous crowd packing the stands and eager to see a breakout star and her ascendant teammates, the Parkdale girls’ basketball team entered Tuesday night’s matchup looking to make a statement against Wise, a traditional power in Prince George’s County. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Instead, the Pumas’ stingy defense made a name for itself as visiting Wise prevailed, 34-29.

“This is an exceptional group,” Wise Coach Peter Snipes said. “We’re very long, and a lot of our girls anticipate things very well.”

From the opening tip Tuesday night, it was clear the Pumas (2-0) had no intention of letting Parkdale have any sort of coming-out party. Wise used a 1-3-1 defense to flummox Parkdale, holding the Panthers and star Layla Burton scoreless for the first six minutes. That was a far cry from the scoring pace that Parkdale grew accustomed to last season, when it captured the Maryland 4A South regional championship.

Led by nine points and 14 rebounds from sophomore Ariana Meriedy, Wise outrebounded the Panthers by a wide margin.

“Coming in, we just really wanted to be intentional on defense and make them uncomfortable,” said Wise junior Chrisdin Jones, who had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. “All offseason, we focused on being better defensively and throwing the first punch, and I think today was a good example of us doing that.”

Tuesday’s matchup was a complete 180 from last season, when Parkdale twice beat an uncharacteristically inexperienced Wise team by an average of 16 points.

“It’s crazy how different the results look when you have a team of players with real game-time experience,” Snipes said.

After holding Parkdale in check for the first six minutes, Wise allowed eight points over the final two minutes of the first quarter before clamping down in the second and third, when it held Parkdale to three and four points.

Burton was held mostly in check. The sophomore guard, who nearly averaged a quadruple-double as a freshman, managed two points in the first half and eight in the game. Burton, who flourishes driving the lane, had little room to work because of Wise’s zone defense.

The Panthers (1-1) spent much of the game passing the ball around the three-point line in search of space that never presented itself.

“What we have to understand is that execution is the key to everything that we want to do,” Parkdale Coach Lawrence Watson said. “There’s been so much excitement around the program — we were just ranked number 15 in The Post, which is probably why we had a packed house tonight and the girls were excited. But when the lights came on, they forgot to execute — and that just can’t happen.”

