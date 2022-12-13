Wrestling Top 10: Ryken, with a new coach, begins year at No. 1

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a memorable junior year for St. Mary’s Ryken wrestling co-captain Clayton Gabrielson. The Knights, back-to-back Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions, enjoyed a top-five finish at National Preps and were the best from the D.C. area at the Maryland Independent Schools championships. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But this June, Gabrielson and the majority of his teammates had just returned from a tournament in Orlando when Coach Bob Seidel informed them he was leaving to become the director of programming for Wrestling to Beat the Streets New York.

Gabrielson’s father, who has known many of the Knights since their youth days from running the Southern Maryland Wrestling Club, texted the wrestlers emphasizing that the situation didn’t change how strong this group was. A longtime youth coach who assisted with the Knights last year, Jason Gabrielson said he could step into the role.

Advertisement

That’s what happened Aug. 17, when Gabrielson was named coach and Steven Simpson, a 2015 Ryken alumnus who was a National Prep champion, was elevated to associate head coach and a full-time staff member. Jason Gabrielson, a Northern alum, posted an 81-0 record across his junior and senior years and was The Post’s All-Met Wrestler of the Year in 1997.

Three of last winter’s starters graduated: Terrence McCauley, Ezekiel Gayle and Kalen Perez. But the Knights added a 2022 state champion from McDonogh in Gerard Johnson, who beat Gayle for the 190-pound Maryland Independent Schools championship. They also brought in 134-pound junior Josh Strong from C. Milton Wright. Clayton Gabrielson, a Maryland commit, and defending 160-pound state champion Mason Buckler are back as co-captains.

The WCAC should be competitive, and Gonzaga, Paul VI and Good Counsel have performed well in their early meets. But the Knights, for now, remain the team to beat in the D.C. area.

Advertisement

All records are from last season.

1. St. Mary’s Ryken (25-1) Last ranked: 1

The back-to-back WCAC champion returns much of its talent and took first place at the Raymond B. Oliver Tournament in Owings Mills, Md., on Dec. 3.

2. Westfield (9-2) LR: 9

The Bulldogs return Virginia Class 6 138-pound state champion and Coast Guard Academy commit Robert Rerras in addition to senior Nick Ta, who won the 132-pound title at the NOVA Classic last weekend.

3. Landon (9-0) LR: 8

The Bears, last year’s Interstate Athletic Conference champions, secured the team title at the Mad Mats tournament at Magruder last weekend as freshman Joe Papalia, sophomores French Pope and Tiller Smith, and seniors Anthony Savoy and Ty Reyes won their respective weight classes.

4. South River (29-4) LR: NR

The Seahawks’ wrestlers, led by 3A/4A 138-pound runner-up Sam Ditmars, won nearly every match in their first three dual meets as they blew out North County, Westminster and Severna Park.

Advertisement

5. Archbishop Spalding (13-3) LR: NR

Sean Garretson, Vincent Paolucci, Zane Leitzel and Charlie Gessford return to a Cavaliers squad that took third at the Maryland Independent Schools championships last year.

6. Chesapeake (18-0) LR: 3

The Cougars graduated 3A/4A champions Chase and Victor Listorti, but they return 126-pounder Dylan Ritter and heavyweight Delmar White, both of whom were among finalists in last year’s state championships.

7. Gonzaga (11-0) LR: 4

The defending D.C. State Athletic Association champions are led by first-year coach Reggie Snowden, who inherits a unit that includes returning D.C. champions John McDonough, Wyatt Croog, Matt Van Sice, Ajani Bond and Xavier Allen.

8. Blair (25-4) LR: 7

The defending Montgomery County champion is led by 170-pounder Nelson Manzoeto and beat Churchill, 39-33, in a dual meet Dec. 7.

Advertisement

9. Paul VI (15-4) LR: NR

The Knights added senior Brady Colbert, a West Point commit who previously attended St. John’s and Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) and is the 12th-ranked 195-pounder in the nation, along with his younger brother, freshman Cash Colbert. The team took first at the Harrisonburg Invitational this past weekend.

10. Fairfax (10-4) LR: NR

The Lions have four two-time state qualifiers in their lineup, including senior Lorenzo Pellot, who was the 190-pound runner-up at the NOVA Classic.

On the bubble: Broadneck, Bullis, Glenelg, Lake Braddock, Old Mill, Robinson, Springbrook, Woodbridge

GiftOutline Gift Article