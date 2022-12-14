France eliminates Morocco and a dream World Cup final beckons

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KHOR, Qatar — Where half a daydream World Cup final had blossomed without complication on Tuesday night, the other half flowered without too much complication on Wednesday night, and now this weeks-long string of goose bumps has found its way to the Argentina Messis against the France Mbappés.

Any promoter would take that and grin, and the world has three idle days to yammer over it after France’s 2-0 win over Morocco, the admirable darling of this World Cup. Then Sunday will come and bring Lionel Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine star whose jerseys appear upon kids all over Planet Earth, against Kylian Mbappe, the 23-year-old French star whose jerseys have begun to appear upon kids all over Planet Earth.

As a bonus, the match will include a slew of other players of absurd capabilities.

France, the loveliness of its soccer often matching the loveliness of its streets, parks, wine, art, architecture, countryside, coastline, language and other matters, did something all other elite teams found impossible against Morocco this World Cup: It scored. It scored lickety-split in the fifth minute, the first dent Morocco had permitted all tournament other than a stray own goal awarded to Canada, causing the first deficit all World Cup for the first African and Arab semifinalist.

Then France carried that advantage to a milestone.

It will become the first defending champion to make the hard trek back to an ensuing World Cup final since Brazil in 1998, and only the fifth since this global habit began in 1930. It will seek to become the first defending champion to repeat since Brazil in 1962, when Pelé, Garrincha, Vavá, Zito and Amarildo were the one-word Brazilian names that wreaked joy in fans and hell in defenses.

Who on earth could unlock Morocco’s Fort Knox of a defense, which had become so admirable in this event as it played its first five matches and the outset of a sixth without conceding a goal, unless you count the own goal that deflected off a Moroccan’s lunging right boot? Who could score on Morocco in front of its fans, who had become so admirable in this event, who dominated the 68,294 in Al Bayt Stadium, and who had completed another stirring rendition of “Cherifian Anthem,” that national anthem built by a Moroccan author (lyrics) and French military officer (music)?

Advertisement

France could. Of course France could, even if it did have some help from fate, as if it required that.

First Nayef Aguerd, part of the four-man starting defense who had lent so much strength to Morocco’s hard-earned joyride through this tournament, couldn’t go at all. Then Romain Saiss, the 32-year-old captain and defender, ran with a hobble that shouted the persistence of the injury that ended his quarterfinal on a stretcher in the 57th minute.

Manager Walid Regragui replaced Saiss in the 21st minute, but a small carnival of stuff already had happened by then.

France has navigate this World Cup with its own considerable injuries, and in that fifth minute it worked the ball around from the left edge of the pitch toward the right near midfield, toward Raphael Varane, the longtime defender. Varane suddenly slipped a gorgeous pass upfield to longtime artist Antoine Griezmann, who in one motion turned past a desperate Jawad El Yamiq and carried on down the right.

Advertisement

That looked ominous for any defense, and when Griezmann crossed toward Mbappé, that looked more ominous for any defense. Various Moroccans surrounded Mbappé, causing a deflection he darted quickly left to chase for another shot and another deflection.

Yet his sheer presence mattered as it does merely all the time, because when that deflection caromed over to the left to defender Theo Hernández, Hernández found himself pretty much alone over there with Yassine Bounou, or Bono, the 31-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper and star of this event. Then Hernández, a 25-year-old defender who probably didn’t coax a lot of wagers to score in the world’s gambling establishments, did something acrobatically good.

Presented with a ball that bounced once and bounced high, he raised and contorted himself so the left boot that reached out parallel to the ground could propel the ball past Bono’s right side. As the ball bounded in and the French went to exult in the corner, two Moroccan players stood flustered in the goal as if the sight of a goal against them looked weird.

Morocco, to its further credit beyond all the credit it has earned here, coped with that by playing like somebodies who found themselves belonging here. They got a tremendous 25-yard shot in the ninth minute from Azzedine Ounahi, such a revelation in this World Cup, that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had to dive left to thwart. They got a bicycle kick in the 45th minute from El Yamiq that arced toward the left post and made the stadium begin a shake that might have lasted to Sunday had it scored. And they spent patches of the second half, both early and late, creating wowing and even glaring chances it couldn’t quite convert.

France held on, even when its defense had to extinguish fires both small and large. It finally topped the back-and-forth of the match in the 79th minute to find something all its skill made it bound to find. Mbappé had an ample role in that, too, his curving path leading to a shot from the left that caromed off a defender and found Randal Kolo Muani, who had just come in as a substitution.

Kolo Muani, still just 24 himself, knocked it in, and France would send out an opponent all grown up and so hard to dismiss. That opponent would depart to grateful cheers, and the World Cup will proceed toward a Sunday for which any World Cup would feel grateful.

World Cup in Qatar The latest: France will face Argentina in the World Cup final after eliminating Morocco, 2-0, in a semifinal Wednesday in Khor, Qatar. Les Bleus will face Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern for the world championship. Morocco will play Croatia in the third-place game Saturday. The World Cup’s darling: Morocco has had a stunning World Cup run, beating several European powerhouses: Belgium, Spain and now Portugal. Its success has stirred pride and rare unity across the Arab world, evoking, for some, an earlier era of Pan-Arab nationalism. Today’s WorldView: Off the field, the World Cup has been the site of a rancorous contest between a moralizing West and increasingly indignant Qatari hosts and their Arab brethren. Well+Being: They’ve trained their whole careers to perform at the World Cup — building endurance, strength and agility, and developing the mental toughness to handle the pressures of the game. It’s not easy being an elite soccer referee.

GiftOutline Gift Article