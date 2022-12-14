World Cup live updates France to face Morocco in second semifinal

The World Cup continues Wednesday with the second semifinal game between France and Morocco at 2 p.m. Eastern. France is the defending World Cup champion, and Les Bleus are heavily favored to reach Sunday’s final. But Morocco has beaten long odds throughout the tournament, including stunning knockout stage victories against Spain and Portugal to become the first Arab nation and first African nation to reach the semifinals. Can the Atlas Lions pull off another victory against another European power? Follow along for live updates and highlights.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: Argentina beat Croatia, 3-0, in a World Cup semifinal Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar, moving to within one win of its first world championship since 1986. The South American power beat the 2018 runner-up to advance to its sixth final, in which it will face either France or Morocco on Sunday.
The World Cup’s darling: Morocco has had a stunning World Cup run, beating several European powerhouses: Belgium, Spain and now Portugal. Its success has stirred pride and rare unity across the Arab world, evoking, for some, an earlier era of Pan-Arab nationalism.
Today’s WorldView: Off the field, the World Cup has been the site of a rancorous contest between a moralizing West and increasingly indignant Qatari hosts and their Arab brethren.
Well+Being: They’ve trained their whole careers to perform at the World Cup — building endurance, strength and agility, and developing the mental toughness to handle the pressures of the game. It’s not easy being an elite soccer referee.