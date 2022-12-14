World Cup live updates France to face Morocco in second semifinal

DOHA, Qatar — With the indestructible will of its defense and the inconceivable din of its fans, Morocco achieved World Cup history Saturday night, venturing further into the hard, hard knockout brackets than any African nation before. It added Portugal to the list of European gentry it has upended here, and it rode a 1-0 showcase of its mighty guts through a taut quarterfinal and clear to the final four.

There, it will face defending champion France, and there, the Moroccan fans who have showered goose bumps upon this first World Cup in the Arab world might boost their volume yet further, even if there’s not all that much further left. Upon this joyride of a fourth African quarterfinalist ever and now first semifinalist, non-Moroccan Arabs and Africans have piggybacked with full hearts of support, even if any inkling of magic fizzles when you consider nobody here has scored on Morocco in five games — unless you count that harmless own goal Morocco doled Canada in group play.