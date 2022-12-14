Terps, slow from the start, are rocked by UCLA for third straight loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kevin Willard had just talked with his players, surely outlining how he thought his Maryland Terrapins could climb back into Wednesday night’s game against UCLA at Xfinity Center. The Terps, facing a significant early deficit, needed that chance to regroup during a media timeout. Thirty-one seconds later, Willard had seen enough.

After the brief break, UCLA scored on a hook shot, then forced a turnover and raced down the court for a layup. Willard called a timeout, taking another opportunity to get through to his players, looking for something — anything — that might work against the 16th-ranked Bruins. Instead, the No. 20 Terps committed another turnover 17 seconds later and UCLA capitalized with a layup in transition.

Maryland’s first-half deficit continued to balloon. Ultimately, the final margin of 87-60 represented the Terps’ third straight defeat and their most lopsided loss at Xfinity Center since the arena opened 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Less than two weeks ago, when the Terps topped then-No. 16 Illinois, Maryland’s home court was rocking. After getting thoroughly outclassed by the Bruins, there was stunned silence, the packed student section thinning early in the second half.

This loss took a recent pattern to new depths. After beating the Illini, the Terps headed to Wisconsin for another Big Ten matchup and then to New York for a game against Tennessee. In both of those outings, Maryland battled back from slow starts to lose tight contests — a five-point difference against the Badgers and a three-point margin against the Volunteers. Against the Bruins, the dreadful start turned into a dreadful 40 minutes.

Maryland’s offense looked abysmal, and the Terps (8-3) struggled to navigate UCLA’s athletic defenders, who disrupted passing lanes and forced 16 turnovers. Maryland shot 40.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range — both marks inflated by improved performance in the second half when the game was out of reach.

Advertisement

The Terps trailed by double digits when Jaylen Clark made those layups in transition just after the under-12 media timeout in the first half, and UCLA (9-2) extended its lead to 29 points by halftime. The Bruins’ advantage continued to grow from there.

Jahmir Young, the Terps’ point guard and leading scorer, racked up five turnovers to go with three points on 0-for-8 shooting. Maryland starting forward Julian Reese missed the second half with a shoulder injury. The primary jolt came off the bench from Ian Martinez, who scored 13 of his 16 points after halftime. Willard called upon an assortment of reserves as the game slipped further out of reach, but there were no answers to Maryland’s problems.

The Terps looked like a team physically and mentally drained. The game ends a 13-day stretch that featured two trips and four opponents in the top 25 — No. 18 Illinois, No. 22 Wisconsin, No. 6 Tennessee and UCLA. Willard said recently his team has “regressed a little bit” since its 8-0 start because of a lack of practice time, but the Terps now have an eight-day layoff before hosting St. Peter’s on Dec. 22. And they need more than a few in-game timeouts to sort out their recent trouble.

Advertisement

Here is what else to know about Maryland’s loss:

UCLA’s dominance

By the final minutes of the matchup, “U-C-L-A!” chants filled an arena that had mostly emptied. With this cross-country trip, the Bruins had a chance for their stars to shine. Clark tallied 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Jaime Jaquez Jr., a senior guard, had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

David Singleton had 18 points off the bench, making 4 of 5 tries from beyond the arc.

Series continues

This game was just the ninth meeting between the programs, with the previous matchup held in 2007 and the Bruins last playing in College Park in 1982. Willard and UCLA Coach Mick Cronin worked together as assistants at Louisville from 2001 to 2003, and they remain close friends.

After Maryland hired Willard, he thought Cronin was calling to congratulate him. Instead, Willard said, Cronin “needed a pit stop” on the East Coast before his team plays Kentucky in New York, a game scheduled for Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Because of UCLA’s pedigree — and Los Angeles’s weather this time of year — Willard said it was a “no-brainer” to agree to a home-and-home series.

They arranged those games a few months before the Big Ten announced UCLA and Southern California would join the conference starting in 2024-25, meaning the programs will soon play regularly. Soon after that announcement, Willard said he saw Cronin and laughed.

“We thought we did this great scheduling,” Willard said, “and now it’s going to be part of our conference.”

GiftOutline Gift Article