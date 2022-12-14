Matt Adams returns to Nats with minor league deal, spring training invitation

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals agreed to minor league deals with four players on Wednesday morning, including a familiar face in first baseman Matt Adams. They also signed infielder Travis Blankenhorn and right-handed pitchers Anthony Castro and Tommy Romero. All of them were extended invites to major league spring training. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adams, 34, was a member of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series team and played in 111 regular season games that year, though he missed the playoffs with an injury. Adams played 22 games with the Rockies in 2021, but hasn’t been in the majors since. He spent last season with the Kansas City Monarchs, an independent team in the Independent American Association.

Manager Dave Martinez said last week at the winter meetings that he hoped the team would sign a left-handed bat that added defensive versatility. But Martinez also said the team’s roster is flexible enough that they could look at a variety of players in the free agent market.

“We’re kind of weighing all the options of what we want to do,” Martinez said. “Whether it’s an outfielder we could platoon with or it could be an infielder that we find out there that we can get, like I said, and he can hit righties really well.”

Adams by no means is guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster. The Nationals could very well sign more left-handed options before spring training. But his signing presents a low-risk reunion between him and the Nationals to see if he could fill the team’s needs. Adams is a career .268 hitter against righties compared to .210 against lefties. Of his 118 home runs, 100 have come against right-handed pitchers. He doesn’t necessarily have the defensive versatility that Martinez mentioned though; he’s started 576 games at first base and just 35 in the outfield.

But if Adams were to make the Opening Day roster, he could be a designated hitter and the Nationals could find a right-handed hitter to platoon with him. Or Adams could give Martinez another option to play first base and give off days to Joey Meneses, whom Martinez wants to play at first base during the season.

“I know he’s a rookie, but he’s an older rookie,” Martinez said about Meneses. “His days off probably would be DH’ing, if we could find someone who could possibly play first base and play some left field, that would be great.”

Adams could be one player who gets a shot in spring training. But the Nationals might sign more outfielders, with four right-handed outfielders currently on their roster (Alex Call, Stone Garrett, Victor Robles and Lane Thomas). Another player who would fit the profile of a player Martinez discussed is Dom Smith, who was non-tendered by the Mets this offseason but can play first base, outfield or designated hitter and won’t cost a steep price. But with Washington’s ownership situation still unresolved, it’s unclear how much the front office will spend.

The Nationals have made a few moves so far, albeit not huge ones. They’ve agreed to major league deals with Jeimer Candelario — who also could play first base — Trevor Williams and Garrett already. They also agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Ildemaro Vargas to avoid arbitration earlier this offseason, but there hasn’t been a ton of action otherwise.

Of the others who signed on Wednesday, Romero will return to the Nationals after making one start in Washington’s penultimate series last season. He was designated for assignment on Nov. 15 to clear roster space for the team’s Rule 5 protections. Castro spent last year with the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. Blankenhorn has played 26 majors league games in his career.

