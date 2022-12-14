NFL holds second networking summit for minority GM candidates

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IRVING, Tex. — As NFL teams and their owners near a new hiring cycle for head coaches and general managers in which diversity issues will be closely scrutinized, the league held its second training and networking summit for minority GM candidates for two days this week at a Dallas-area hotel. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The NFL continued what it called its “accelerator” program that it began at its May meeting in Atlanta. Minority head coaching candidates attended that session, as well. This time, the league focused on general manager candidates, with coaches occupied by in-season duties.

“We feel great about May,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, said. “… We thought it went really well. We need to make sure that it’s a continual thing. It can’t be a one-off, right? So what we wanted to do is take advantage of specific times that we’re able to bring folks back. It has a very similar focus. But we do want the curriculum to be different. … The other piece is really understanding other areas of the NFL outside of what your particular responsibilities are in. But most importantly it’s about networking, networking, networking.”

This week’s program included 32 minority general manager candidates from 28 teams and the league office, according to the NFL. The participants could interact with owners at a reception Tuesday evening. Collins Dobbs, a lecturer in management and an executive coach at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, addressed the group earlier Tuesday.

“I think the number one thing is obviously networking,” Eric Stokes, the Washington Commanders’ senior director of player personnel, said. “Any time you have an opportunity to expand your network, that’s a plus, whether that’s an opportunity to meet an owner, whether that’s meeting with a top-level executive or even just meeting with your peers. There are some at the program, men and women on both fronts, that I didn’t know, who I know now. It’s important to develop those rapports and expand your network. And then the other part is the professional development and opportunity to learn.”

Stokes said that he also would participate in a mock interview Wednesday.

“I think any time you can get instant feedback, it’s fantastic,” Stokes said, “and have someone there to critique and be able to identify some of your strengths but also, on the flip side, be able to help you out with some of your weaknesses and some of the things you might want to address in terms of how that process works. Really, if I can come away from two or three things from that, that’s a win.”

The NFL incorporated feedback from the May meeting from both participants and owners to adjust the format at this meeting, Beane said. This session coincided with the league’s annual labor seminar for GMs and other front office executives and its quarterly owners’ meeting Wednesday.

The league will hold another accelerator program for minority coaching candidates at the NFL scouting combine, Beane said.

Two NFL teams, the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, have fired their head coaches this season. The Tennessee Titans fired their general manager, Jon Robinson.

The upcoming hiring cycle will commence with the NFL and teams facing a racial discrimination lawsuit by Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins who’s now a Pittsburgh Steelers assistant, and two other Black coaches. Last offseason, NFL teams collectively hired 10 new head coaches. Two Black head coaches were hired, Lovie Smith by the Houston Texans and Todd Bowles by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

“What I feel this is, is providing more ammunition for strong candidates to be prepared to interview and take on that role,” Beane said. “But also, just as important, it’s providing more ammunition for the owners and decision-makers to really know the people and engage with the people outside of the process, so when they’re determining who to interview, they’re basing that not only off of what somebody told them, but their own relationship with this person based off of their time that they’ve been able to spend and seeing them operate in a different format than just a football field. … We’re doing all of those things to give both sides more ammunition to be more prepared and have a more fair and equitable process. And I believe if we get the process better and better, the results will get better.”

