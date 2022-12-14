UCLA gets board’s okay to join Big Ten despite concerns, opposition

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA’s move to the Big Ten remains on track after the University of California Board of Regents on Wednesday declined to block its exit from the Pac-12. The closed-door meeting was the fourth time the panel, which is charged with overseeing the state’s 10-campus system of public universities, had debated the question of how UCLA’s defection would impact the well-being of Bruins athletes.

After about 90 minutes of closed-door deliberations to discuss “legal issues” related to UCLA’s Big Ten Conference membership, according to the agenda of the specially convened meeting, the panel announced it would not intervene in the decision made by UCLA officials, provided the school met a number of conditions, including mitigating some of the travel impact for athletes and a possible payment to UC Berkeley. The measure was approved by a roll-call vote, 11-5.

That means UCLA will join crosstown rival Southern California in transforming the Big Ten into the nation’s first coast-to-coast conference, with 16 members that span California to New Jersey starting with the 2024-25 season.

USC’s departure was never in doubt after the Big Ten announced its addition June 30 because it is a private university and not subject to the regents’ oversight.

The defection of the two storied programs will have ripple effects across the landscape of college sports.

The Bruins and Trojans can expect a significant spike in annual revenue as members of the Big Ten, able to share in the conference’s recently negotiated billion-dollar media rights deal. But their departure significantly weakens the national profile of the Pac-12 as they take with them the Los Angeles media market and recruiting hotbed.

Moreover, a domino effect in conference realignment is inevitable. The Pac-12 will seek to replace them by poaching new members from other conference. It’s also possible that existing Pac-12 members may follow the example of UCLA and USC in bolting for conferences with more lucrative broadcast deals.

The Big 12, which in 2025 will lose Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, has indicated it is “open for business.”

UCLA’s pending move to the Big Ten had been criticized by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), an ex officio member of the California Regents, who raised questions about its effect on UC Berkeley, the other crown jewel in the state’s public university system, which would be left behind without its rival to the south.

The National College Players Association, which advocates for athletes’ health, safety and economic rights, decried the move in a recent letter urging the regents to block UCLA’s departure. Founded by former UCLA linebacker Ramogi Huma, the association cited concerns about the toll of multiple cross-country trips for in-season competition on Bruins athletes’ health, emotional well-being and studies.

