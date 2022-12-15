Alex Ovechkin’s 800th goal was missing Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the first nine minutes of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks to reach 799 for his career, a hat trick for his milestone 800th seemed inevitable. On this particular night, that left many Capitals fans feeling torn. Some hoped Ovechkin could wait to notch No. 800 until Thursday, when he would be playing in front of a home crowd and, more importantly, NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin would be on the call.

Because of a scheduling change last month, ESPN had exclusive rights to Tuesday’s broadcast. The network’s production crew and broadcast team of Steve Levy, Chris Chelios and Mark Messier failed to meet the moment. When Ovechkin scored his first goal, just 24 seconds in, ESPN was showing video of Chelios reading the Blackhawks’ lineup in the locker room before the game.

The call of Ovechkin’s 800th goal in the third period also left a lot to be desired.

“And there it is,” Chelios said, talking over Levy’s call with all the enthusiasm of someone doing play-by-play of himself finding the smoked paprika on the spice rack after a minute of looking. “Eight hundred. And here come the hats.”

(Not surprisingly, John Walton’s radio call of No. 800 was top notch.)

As you’d expect, Beninati took the high road when asked about not getting to call Tuesday’s game.

“This is not about me,” Beninati told the Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan on Wednesday. “Selfishly, you’d love to be there. More than anything, I want our entire TV team to be there. It’s not just the guys with the microphones attached to their faces. It’s not just me and Locker and Alan May and Al Koken and Brent Johnson and Alexa Landestoy. It’s not just those people that I’m talking about.”

Beninati mentioned NBC Sports Washington’s camera operators, audio team, producers, directors and graphic designers who were also denied the chance to be a part of No. 800.

“This is an incredible, incredible accomplishment, and I would’ve loved for our team to have that opportunity. … [The broadcast schedule] was switched in-season, and I can’t believe the good luck that ESPN had to have nailed the night where he gets 800.”

The good news: Beninati and Laughlin will almost certainly be on the call when Ovechkin ties and surpasses Gordie Howe (801 career goals) for second on the all-time list, which could happen as soon as Thursday against the Dallas Stars, the first of three straight home games. The Capitals’ next ESPN broadcast isn’t until Jan. 5.

“We have the next little run here,” Beninati told Sheehan. “This is Alex’s moment. We’ve been really fortunate. If I’m not mistaken, with respect to Ovechkin, we had one, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, so we did okay there. We unfortunately didn’t have the elite 800, which would’ve been pretty special.”

After Howe, Ovechkin will set his sights on Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals.

“Please, please, please cross your fingers,” Beninati said. Please [hope] they’ll make the arrangement that the local show will have a part of that. I can’t imagine sitting that one out.”

Capitals fans can’t, either.

By the way, Beninati is not mistaken. He was on the call for all of Ovechkin’s previous milestone goals. Enjoy:

1: Oct. 5, 2005, vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

“Ovechkin fires, he scores! Alexander Ovechkin, welcome on board!”

100: Oct. 12, 2007, at New York Rangers

“Ovechkin, gorgeous, to the roof, he scores! Alex Ovechkin, a thing of beauty.”

200: Feb. 5, 2009, vs. Los Angeles Kings

“Ovechkin fires, he scores! Too quick for Quick.”

300: April 5, 2011, at Toronto Maple Leafs

“One-time, Ovechkin, he scores! A rocket past a screened Reimer.”

400: Dec. 20, 2013, at Carolina Hurricanes

“Ovechkin driving in, Alex Ovechkin, No. 400 in the easiest of ways.”

500: Jan. 10, 2016, vs. Ottawa Senators

“Backdoor look, Ovechkin, rips, he scores! In a flash! Welcome to the club. No. 500 for the Great 8.”

600: March 12, 2018, vs. Winnipeg Jets

“Rebound, score! Alex Ovechkin! Still going strong, overpowering at 600.”

700: Feb. 22, 2020, at New Jersey Devils

“Kuznetsov for Ovechkin, drive, he scores! His spectacular history-making continues. Seven hundred red lights.”

