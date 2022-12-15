Sports The legacy and loyalty of Alex Ovechkin As the Russian hockey star takes aim at the NHL’s greatest scorers, his off-ice legacy is becoming harder to define. And he’s still not ready to talk about it. Ovechkin during the Washington Capitals' media day. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

One morning in the fall of 2001, players for HC Dynamo Moscow were waiting to take the ice for practice ahead of the upcoming Kontintental Hockey League season, as the Zamboni completed its lazy, ovaloid circuit around the rink, making the ice gleam like glass. Luzhniki Small Sports Arena in Moscow’s southwestern corner was otherwise empty, the team enforcing a strict, no-spectators rule. There were no exceptions — not even for the parents of the 16-year-old Dynamo phenom who would be playing that season alongside grown men as old as 32.

But as he waited, that kid, Alexander Ovechkin, spotted something: In the windshield of the Zamboni, where normally there is only the face of the driver, a second face could be seen peering through the fogged-up glass. It was Ovechkin’s father, Mikhail — and when he caught his son’s eye, he grinned fiendishly.

“I’m looking around, and I see his little head,” Ovechkin recalled with a laugh. “He would never miss my practices.”

Ovechkin, now, at 37, the living fulfillment of all the outrageous promise that 16-year-old phenom once harbored, told that story on a gray Monday afternoon in a lounge off the lobby of the Washington Capitals’ team hotel in Chicago, near the end of a grueling stretch of road games, in the middle of a season of extraordinary achievement for the three-time NHL most valuable player.

The next night against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin would record the 798th, 799th and 800th goals of his storied career, becoming just the third player in more than a century of NHL history to reach that milestone. On Thursday at Capital One Arena, he will take the ice for the Caps standing just one goal behind Gordie Howe for second place all-time and 94 goals — or roughly two full seasons at his current pace — behind Wayne Gretzky for first place.

“He’s historic. How else do you explain what is happening here?” marveled Ted Leonsis, who has owned the Capitals for the entirety of the Ovechkin era. “Wayne Gretzky’s record — nobody thought it could be broken. When Alex had his first couple of great years, people said, ‘We’ve seen this before — guys score 50, 60, 70 goals.’ But to maintain that over this period of time and not get hurt? And now, it seems like every game there’s some record he’s breaking.”

It may not have been Ovechkin’s intention, but the story of his father and the Zamboni managed to pull together all the major themes swirling around him as he bears down on Howe and turns his sights toward Gretzky: his deep Russian roots and nearly decade-long friendship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, with all the complexities therein during a time of war; the enduring bond of family for a man who is both a devoted son and father; the hockey legacy Ovechkin has been authoring on two continents since childhood; and the defining sense of loyalty that has tethered him to just one Russian team (Dynamo) and one American team (Washington) for the entirety of his 22-year professional career.

“I only played [for] two teams. If there was no NHL, I’d probably stay with Dynamo for whole career,” he said in English, his second language. “Obviously, I didn’t know much about city or the team when I came to Washington. But the people who was around me welcomed me to the team, to the country, help me grow up. That’s why you are thankful and don’t want to change it. All the guys who stay with one team, they have a chance to go somewhere [else] for more money, but they didn’t — because it became home, a place where you want to stay. I probably couldn’t [picture] myself in another uniform.”

He has been thinking a lot lately of his parents, Tatyana and Mikhail. Mom was the standout point guard for the Soviet Union basketball team that took gold at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, and Dad was a soccer player. Once fixtures at Ovechkin’s many milestone moments across his 18-season NHL career, they can’t travel to the States anymore due to Mikhail’s declining health. The best they can do now is stay up late — or wake up early, depending upon what time the puck drops — to watch his games and congratulate him via a postgame phone call when he scores. (Reached at home this week, Tatyana Ovechkin declined an interview request.)

“When I was growing up,” Ovechkin said, “parents always telling me, ‘You have to stay who you are. You can’t change. Doesn’t matter how much money you have.’”

Four years ago, Ovechkin became a father himself, when he and wife Nastya welcomed son Sergei, named for the brother who died when Ovechkin was 10. A second son, Ilya, arrived in 2020. They factor into every aspect of Ovechkin’s future, and the boys’ burgeoning love of the game gives him extra motivation to continue playing — to share with them the legacy he is building on the ice. And in the meantime, 4-year-old Sergei, nicknamed “Little Ovi,” has already demonstrated an excellent lefty shot.

Asked how good can Little Ovi be, Ovechkin paused and said without a trace of irony, “Hopefully better than me.”

The first sentence of Ovechkin’s Hall of Fame plaque, whenever it is ultimately cast, is likely to trumpet his goal-scoring mark, the only question being whether he is first or second all-time. The second sentence is likely to note the Stanley Cup title he helped earn for the Capitals in 2018 after years of frustrating flameouts in the playoffs.

The championship was a moment that marked both a climax and a turning point for Ovechkin, allowing the autumn of his career to proceed without the suffocating pressure and scrutiny of being the guy who couldn’t win it all — a tag that wounded him both externally and internally.

“After all the disappointments we have in previous years, it’s like, ‘OK, is this my fault or is this organizational thing?’” Ovechkin said of his own introspection. “Sometimes when you look at the roster or the team that we have, this is championship [caliber] team. We have depth, we have skills players. But we didn’t do it. So you asking yourself what you can do better… If you lose, obviously people going to put a finger on you and say like, ‘Ah, this guy, he’s not a winner.’ Oh yeah, I heard it a lot. From the fans, you [media] guys. But people have to understand, it’s team sport. It’s not about one guy.”

Ovechkin has clearly thought about his legacy beyond the record book. He has always kept one foot in Russia, where he spends much of his offseasons and remains the most famous sports star in the country, and one in America. He has a youth hockey academy in Moscow and has dreams of opening another in the D.C. area. Of late, he has told friends of a desire to have a role within the Capitals’ organization once he retires from playing.

But the legacy question isn’t one he is ready to address. Last month, in the aftermath of an on-ice ceremony marking Ovechkin’s NHL record for most goals scored with one franchise, Capitals President Dick Patrick tried to thank him for everything he has brought to the organization, and Ovechkin brushed it off, saying, “No, no, no. Thank me when I retire.”

On Monday in Chicago, when asked what he hoped his legacy would be, Ovechkin, never known for his defense, swatted the question away like a penalty-kill grinder who would take a puck to the face to stop a goal.

“First of all, I’m not done yet,” he said. “And secondly, it’s a long way to end of my career. We’ll see at the end.”

Legacies, it is true, are ever-evolving and fragile. And in this, of all years, the question of Ovechkin’s has grown complicated.

Loyalty’s costs

At an alumni reception two months ago at Capital One Arena, a building that sits roughly 10 blocks from the White House, former Capitals players mingled with current ones. Handshakes were exchanged. Selfies were taken. Stories were told.

And then suddenly, Dmitri Khristich was standing in front of Alex Ovechkin.

Khristich, a Capitals forward from 1990 to 1995 and again from 2000 to 2002, was the last Washington player of consequence to wear sweater No. 8 before Ovechkin, who chose the number because his mother wore it, took it as his. Over that alumni weekend, some of Khristich’s ex-teammates had taken to calling him “Original Eight,” to differentiate him from Ovechkin, “the Great Eight.”

Khristich, 53, is Ukrainian. He and his family — wife Oleksandra and 16-year-old stepson Ilya — were forced to leave their home in Kremenchuk, an industrial city roughly 200 milessoutheast of Kyiv, after Russia invaded the country in February. He is working part-time for the Ukrainian hockey federation, helping prepare its under-25 national team for next month’s World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

At the alumni function, Khristich said later, Ovechkin was startled at first to see him. But eventually Ovechkin asked politely, “How are things over there?”

“They are bad,” Khristich replied. But rather than elaborate and risk escalating the situation, he let it go at that, and the two soon moved on to other faces.

“We weren’t there for that kind of reason,” Khristich explained recently in a Zoom interview from Philadelphia, where his family has settled for the time being. He spends much of his time watching games from the Ukrainian Hockey League, which is in the midst of a patchwork regular season schedule that, according to Khristich, sometimes sees games interrupted by bomb sirens, with everyone decamping to a bomb shelter until the threat is over.

Asked about Ovechkin’s public stance, Khristic said, “We condemn anyone who supports in any way that terrorist country… Obviously, [Ovechkin] is here for the reason of to play hockey, and that’s what he does. His other point of view, I totally condemn his point of view.”

But what is Ovechkin’s point of view? The answer is elusive, perhaps even fluid. His longtime support for and friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, dating at least as far back as 2014, is well-known and oft-dissected. He famously started a social media movement called Putin Team in 2017, ahead of the 2018 Russian elections, and his Instagram profile picture remains a posed shot of him and Putin.

“I have never hidden my attitude toward our president, always supporting him,” Ovechkin wrote in Russian in 2017. “I am confident that there are many of us, supporting Vladimir Putin. So let’s unite and show everyone a united and strong Russia!”

At a news conference in February, days after the Ukraine invasion began, Ovechkin distanced himself from that support, though not as adamantly as some would have preferred. “I am not in politics,” he said then. “Like, I am athlete.” Later, he added, “Please, no more war.” In May, when pressed about his support of Putin, Ovechkin told The Washington Post, “He is my president, right? I am Russian. What else can I say?”

Ahead of Ovechkin’s interview with The Post on Monday, a Capitals spokesman said Ovechkin would not make any further comments about the war or Putin. When asked during that interview if that were true, or if he wished to clarify or amend anything he said in February, Ovechkin said, “I think it’s enough, what I said.” Asked if the criticism has diminished his enjoyment of this moment, he said, “Not really. Because it’s a situation [where] you can’t do anything.”

People close to Ovechkin defend his neutral stance, saying there are complex reasons for it, including his massive visibility in Russia, the fact his parents remain in Moscow and a censorship law the Kremlin enacted in March making it a crime to criticize the war effort. Others see Ovechkin’s closeness with his parents, his one-team tenure in the NHL and his Russian patriotism as different aspects of the same defining character trait: deep loyalty.

Even the decision to keep Ovechkin’s Instagram profile photo with Putin is fraught with consequences: Keeping it invites unwanted scrutiny in America. Changing it would have invited even more scrutiny, if not worse, in Russia.

“In his mind, he’s doing the right thing,” said one person who has known Ovechkin since his Dynamo days, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely about a sensitive subject. “He thinks of himself as a patriotic Russian who loves his country. Hopefully in the last nine months he has realized [Putin] is out of control, and maybe he has changed his opinion. But he has been behind [Putin] so long, he’s in a precarious situation. It’s better for him to say nothing.”

Both the NHL and the Capitals have managed to contain the issue this season, though it still rages on social media and elsewhere. In western Canadian cities such as Calgary and Edmonton, where there are large Ukrainian populations, Ovechkin has been met with sustained boos.

In the Capitals’ locker room, meantime, the topic is studiously avoided.

“We all decided not to talk about that,” said veteran center Nicklas Backstrom, who has played in more than 1,000 games alongside Ovechkin. “I know the war was wrong, but I’m not going to sit there and discuss that with him. He’s in a tough position. He didn’t start the war, so it should definitely not take away from what kind of athlete he is. He’s just a regular guy chasing records and wanting to be a great hockey player.”

The same goes for the executive offices. In March, the team released a statement condemning the war, adding that it stands “in full support of our Russian players and their families overseas. We realize they are being put in a difficult position and stand by to offer our assistance to them and their families.” Asked recently what he would say to fans who feel conflicted about Ovechkin given his public, pro-Putin stance, Leonsis said, “I think you don’t have to be conflicted. I just think he’s playing hockey. And the joy that he has given us, the love he has shown for the fans, for the community — everyone should have permission to return it. I certainly do. “ “I keep my politics out of [it]. I have my political leanings and opinion,” Leonsis continued. “But when I’m at a game and I’m watching him play, I’m admiring how he plays. And I’m not thinking about what country is he from and what’s happening. I understand why you have to address it, but no, people have permission to return the love that he has been giving everybody.” But not everyone is willing to accept the compartmentalization that allows Ovechkin’s hockey persona to be kept separate from his political one. “I know it’s a sport, but you can’t pull the sports away from the politics, with what is going on now,” Ukrainian defenseman Alexei Zhitnik, who spent 15 years in the NHL before retiring in 2008, said in a telephone interview. “I don’t know [Ovechkin’s] mind. Maybe he’s against the war but he’s afraid to say it. But also, if you don’t say anything, you’re for it. You have to speak out. Tomorrow it’s too late. You had 10, 11 months [since the invasion began] to say anything. If you’re quiet, you are either afraid or you love war.” Hall of Fame goalie Dominik Hasek has also been outspoken about Ovechkin’s ties to Putin, using an expletive on Twitter to describe Ovechkin’s brief February news conference and calling for the NHL to suspend the contracts of Russian players until the invasion is over. While some international sports federations, including the International Ice Hockey Federation, have banned teams from Russia from international competition, the NHL, with nearly 50 Russian players on its rosters, is not known to have considered a similar ban of individuals. In a March statement, it said those players “play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia.” Reached via WhatsApp in his native Czech Republic on Thursday, Hasek remained unrelenting, saying in a text message that Ovechkin “by his actions helps Russian politics and all the crimes that are connected with it,” and that the NHL, by permitting Russian players in the league, “is thus responsible for both huge economic damages and many lost lives.” “I don’t even blame Alex himself, but above all the NHL,” Hasek continued. “… Speaking positively about the NHL and [Ovechkin] at this moment means supporting the war and being responsible for everything connected with Russian aggression. And I won’t do that. That is against my good conscience.”

‘A goal is a goal’

One afternoon in Philadelphia in early December, Ovechkin sat opposite Mark Howe in a pair of cushy chairs arranged under TV lights. As producers threaded clip-on mics through their shirts, preparing to tape a television special that would air when Ovechkin got closer to Gordie Howe’s mark, Ovechkin and Howe’s son made small talk.

They talked about some of the uncanny resemblances between the two superstars: How both Gordie Howe and Ovechkin were huge for their eras. How they are both associated almost exclusively with one NHL franchise (Howe spent 25 of his 26 NHL seasons with the Detroit Red Wings). And, oddly, how both were right-handed shooters who produced two hockey-playing sons who shot left-handed.

“Your dad, he came back to play with you, right?” Ovechkin asked Mark Howe, himself an accomplished player who followed his father into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011, as well as a gracious man who has taken it upon himself to fill in for Gordie, who died in 2016, on the welcome committee for the 800-goal club.

“That’s right,” Howe said, recalling how Gordie Howe came out of retirement in 1973 at age 45 to play with his teenage sons, Mark and Marty, on the Houston Aeros of the World Hockey Association. “And then he played until he was 52.”

Ovechkin grew quiet, the gears in his brain practically humming with thought, then shook his head. He wanted the math to work, but it just wouldn’t. If Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin make it to the NHL, their dad will be long since retired. And he won’t be coming back.

“Even if it’s possible,” Ovechkin said later, with perfectly paradoxical logic, “it’s not possible.”

If it wasn’t clear back when he signed his current five-year $47.5 million contract with the Capitals in July 2021, it is clear now that the deal had dual purposes: to allow Ovechkin to finish his career in Washington and to carry him to the doorstep of Gretzky’s record, and hopefully beyond.

“He was insistent on that [term]. I thought maybe three years, and go from there,” recalled Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan. “But in his mind, it was, ‘Here’s what I need [to get to Gretzky]. And he was adamant about it: ‘I want five. I can play five. I won’t let you down. I’m going to play five.’”

Asked how long he intends to play, Ovechkin said, “It’s still fun. You still want to go out there and play the game. As soon as I don’t have that enjoyment, I probably retire. I respect this game so much and love this game so much, I don’t want to be embarrassing out there and do something that people gonna say, ‘Well, that’s it.’”

The math for 900 goals — to pick a convenient, round number just beyond Gretzky’s mark — is outrageous. A player could average 45 goals per season for 20 years — a threshold neither Howe nor Gretzky ever reached after turning 30 but that Ovechkin has already hit five times in his 30s, with a current pace that would give him a sixth this season -- and just barely get there.

Gretzky, through a spokesperson, declined an interview request for this story. But he predicted on a TNT telecast in October that it was a matter of “when not if” Ovechkin passes him.

“It's insane, that number of goals,” Caps veteran T.J. Oshie said. “But he’s a different type of player. He’s the most natural goal scorer I’ve ever seen, without a doubt. He finds areas where the puck is going to go in. He has the shot, the strength, the power behind it. But even more than that, you appreciate how many times he’s played through injury, how few games he’s missed. I’ve missed 115 more games than him in our careers. That’s a lot of games.”

Even if players wore numberless uniforms, it has always been easy to pick out Ovechkin on the ice. He was the tank with the Porsche engine, the one with the patented bunny-hop of a first step. At 6-3, 238 pounds, he was bigger than anyone who ever had a shot as deadly as his and more talented than anyone as big. He announced his presence in the first shift of his NHL debut at age 20, smashing poor Radoslav Suchy of the Columbus Blue Jackets so hard into the boards it broke the glass.

Seventeen years later, with salt-and-pepper hair and an engine that can no longer go 200 mph for 20 minutes of ice time each night, Ovechkin has had to make subtle concessions to his age.

“He’s adjusted. He’s older. He’s not as much of a rush player as he used to be,” MacLellan said. “He used to take guys on one-on-one. He has to limit that now. He used to be able to take over games physically. Now, once in a while, he picks his spots. He’ll throw a really good check. But you can’t play that way at that age or you won’t last.”

The way the Capitals deploy Ovechkin certainly helps make a run at Gretzky possible. According to hockey analytics site MoneyPuck.com, while Ovechkin’s five-on-five scoring rate (1.0 goals per 60 minutes) is near a career-low, he remains an elite power-play scorer, and the Caps use him on that unit at a near-league-high rate (95.2 percent of possible 5-on-4 ice time). Additionally, he starts 23.3 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, near the highest in the league, and only 2.1 percent in the defensive zone, near the lowest in the league, reducing his end-to-end mileage.

“Basically,” said Peter Tanner, MoneyPuck’s founder, “if hockey had a designated hitter, it would be Ovechkin.”

But designated hitters can still rake, especially when given a steady diet of meatballs. Career goals number 794, 795, 796 and 797 for Ovechkin, coming in a dizzying three-game span last week, were all empty-netters. But they counted all the same, and the calls still came through from Mom and Bad in Moscow afterward.

“A goal,” explained the man who is his generation’s leading expert on the subject, “is a goal.”

With Ovechkin having already lost some 150 games in his career to a pair of lockouts and a global pandemic — and with all his years of good health perhaps tempting fate — nothing can be taken for granted. Even another 50-goal season in 2022-23 wouldn’t guarantee more healthy years. Gretzky himself was finished by 38. The Caps figure to blow out the celebration for Ovechkin’s 802nd goal because there is no guarantee there will ever be an 895th.

“It’s such an historic story for him to be with one organization all that time,” Leonsis said, extolling the virtues of the shared loyalty between the Capitals and Ovechkin. “And I pray for a happy ending.”

