With all eyes on Alex Ovechkin, the Stars say not on their watch

All eyes were on Alex Ovechkin on Thursday night at Capital One Arena with the Washington Capitals’ captain just one goal from tying Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL’s all-time goals list. The arena was giddy, the excitement palpable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Dallas Stars wanted no part of it. The visitors opened the third period with a pair of goals in the first 127 seconds and held No. 8 in check, leaving with a 2-1 victory that snapped the Capitals’ five-game winning streak. Ovechkin, coming off a hat trick Tuesday in Chicago that pushed him to 800 career goals, was held without a goal for the first time in five games.

Forward T.J. Oshie knows Ovechkin’s time will come but was quick to keep the focus on team goals after the loss.

“We’re trying to win games here,” he said. “Ovi’s going to do it and we’re all going to be the first ones that congratulate him and be super, super proud of him. But we’re also in a little bit of a hole here. So we’ll take care of his business and as a team we got to focus on getting more wins.”

Ovechkin set up the Capitals’ only goal, sending a slick feed to Conor Sheary to give Washington a 1-0 lead with 10:37 remaining in the second period. But that was the only time the Capitals beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (45 saves).

Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren took a shutout into the final period but lost it just 48 seconds after the puck dropped when Jamie Benn beat him on a rebound. Barely a minute later, Colin Miller’s point shot deflected off Lars Eller’s back and ricocheted into the net.

“It [stinks] because you’re kind of shifting into the shot and then it goes the other way,” Lindgren said of the deflection. “It’s extremely frustrating. Unfortunately, just got to put it behind us and move on.”

Dallas (18-8-5) held on from there to grow its lead atop the Central Division. The Capitals (15-13-4) made a late push, but Oettinger held firm — with some help from the post when Dylan Strome appeared to have an open net in the final minutes. Marcus Johansson couldn’t corral the puck on a last-second chance in front.

“I thought we still battled back and, after the year we’ve had, it would have been easy to get down a goal there and go away. But we kept working and we were right there till the very end. Just ran out of time,” Oshie said.

Ovechkin, who came into the contest with seven goals in his previous four games, had two shots in the first period and a couple of big one-timer attempts late in the second. He also had a chance in front of the net with less than six minutes to go in the third. He finished with five shots on goal in 22:16 of ice time.

Ovechkin’s next shot at matching — or passing — Howe comes Saturday at home against Toronto. Former Capitals netminder Ilya Samsonov is slated to be in net for the Maple Leafs. Samsonov is coming off consecutive shutouts.

Sheary’s goal came off a nifty slap pass from Ovechkin in the left circle. It was Sheary’s 10th goal and put him on pace for a career-high 25.

For the Stars, the idea of being on the wrong side of Ovechkin’s milestone was plenty of motivation.

“Nobody wants to be part of history that way,” Coach Peter DeBoer said. “And for sure [Oettinger] doesn’t want to be that guy on the highlight reel 50 years from now being scored on in that situation.”

Here is what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Milano out

Winger Sonny Milano took part in the morning skate but did not play. The Capitals announced that he has a non-covid illness. Milano had been a catalyst on the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Oshie over the past few games and has three goals and eight assists in 19 games.

Eller back

Eller returned to the lineup after he missed Tuesday’s game in Chicago with an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old center left Tuesday’s morning skate early and did not return. It was the first game Eller had missed this season.

Eller said Thursday morning that he was feeling good but did not detail his injury.

Ovechkin honored

Ovechkin was honored for reaching 800 goals with a lengthy video tribute in the first period. He waved to the home crowd as it gave him a standing ovation. Right after the tribute, his 4-year-old son, Sergei, flipped the Ovechkin goal counter to 800.

Alex Ovechkin getting honored here at Capital One Arena for his 800th goal. pic.twitter.com/4HJe9FwpKU — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 16, 2022

