NCAA names Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker to succeed Mark Emmert as president

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charlie Baker, whose second term as governor of Massachusetts ends next month, has been selected to replace NCAA President Mark Emmert when his term ends March 1. The selection of Baker, who played basketball at Harvard, by the NCAA Board of Governors gives the organization a president with political and business experience. But Baker, a Republican, is also the first NCAA leader who does not have a professional background in higher education or college sports. The 66-year-old Baker has spent most of his career in Massachusetts state government and also worked for a decade in health care administration.

“Gov. Baker has shown a remarkable ability to bridge divides and build bipartisan consensus, taking on complex challenges in innovative and effective ways,” Linda Livingstone, the Baylor University president and Board of Governors chair who led the search committee, said in a statement. “As a former student-athlete himself, husband to a former college gymnast, and father to two former college football players, Gov. Baker is deeply committed to our student-athletes and enhancing their collegiate experience. These skills and perspective will be invaluable as we work with policymakers to build a sustainable model for the future of college athletics.”

Emmert announced in April that he would step down after 12 years in the job. A former University of Washington president and LSU chancellor, he was the second NCAA leader from the world of academia after Myles Brand, his predecessor. Emmert, who earned $2.99 million for the fiscal year that ended in 2021, will remain with the NCAA, helping with the transition, until June.

Advertisement

Baker will head up an organization that has faced severe challenges over the last few years, including a sexual abuse scandal at Penn State, which landed Emmert in lawsuits; an academic scandal at North Carolina, over which the NCAA took criticism for its inability to pursue penalties; inequities between men’s and women’s sports; and a federal investigation of recruiting in men’s basketball, during which the NCAA was derided as slow and ineffective. The organization has also been rocked by the liberalization of name, image and likeness rules, allowing college athletes to capitalize on their brands. There has been increased discussion over the lasting relevance of the organization in recent years, even as athletes’ power has increased.

“The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge,” Baker said in a statement. “And for the fans that faithfully fill stadiums, stands and gyms from coast to coast, I am eager to ensure the competitions we all love to follow are there for generations to come. Over the coming months, I will begin working with student-athletes and NCAA members as we modernize college sports to suit today’s world, while preserving its essential value.”

Baker’s name surfaced in a conversation between Sam Kennedy, CEO of the Boston Red Sox, and Len Perna, chairman of TurnkeyZRG, who assisted with the search, according to Sports Business Journal.

Advertisement

“I mentioned to Sam the NCAA is looking for an executive who has four things: passionate about higher education; ran a business as CEO; was also in government; and was a student-athlete and could dunk a basketball,” Perna told the outlet. “Sam laughed and said: ‘I think I might actually have somebody. Ever heard of Charlie Baker?’”

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) praised Baker said in a statement to The Post for “having steered our Commonwealth through some of the most difficult moments in recent history. ...

“The NCAA is at an inflection point where athletes and the millions of fans who root them on have largely lost faith in it as an organization. The Association desperately needs a proven leader who personally understands the unique needs of the nearly 500,000 college athletes it serves and who is prepared to do what’s necessary to right the ship. I commend Gov. Baker for taking on this new challenge, and I believe his experience as a college basketball player coupled with his extensive career spanning both the public and private sectors will serve him well in this position.”

GiftOutline Gift Article