UAB (-11) vs. Miami (Ohio)

Over/under: 44.5

11:30 a.m., ESPN

It’ll be interesting to see the Blazers’ motivation level. UAB’s players lobbied to have interim coach Bryant Vincent elevated to full-time coach, but school officials refused to meet with them and instead hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer from the high school ranks. (Vincent led bowl preparations and will coach the Blazers on Friday.) This game always seems to be played in windy conditions, which could negatively affect passing attacks, but UAB and Miami tend to favor the run: The Blazers run the ball 61.6 percent of the time (10th nationally), while the RedHawks run it 55.88 percent of the time (36th). The low total could be warranted, windy or not, because these are two of the slower-paced offenses in college football.

Key personnel losses: Apart from the Dilfer hire, UAB’s roster remains the same from the regular season, with no impactful transfers. Among the Miami players who have entered the transfer portal: guard Caleb Shaffer, who had started 35 straight games, and cornerback John Saunders Jr., who had two interceptions this season (tied for the team high).

Pick: Under 44.5

Cure Bowl

In Orlando

No. 24 Troy (-1.5) vs. No. 25 Texas San Antonio

Over/under: 55.5

3 p.m., ESPN

Both teams enter on 10-game winning streaks, and this is the only bowl game to feature two conference champions: Troy won the Sun Belt, and UTSA won Conference USA. The Roadrunners got a big boost when quarterback Frank Harris, the C-USA MVP, announced he would play in the bowl game and return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Averaging nine yards per attempt, Harris leads an offense that ranked fifth in passing success rate during the regular season and 10th in expected points added per passing play. But Troy’s defense shut down Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, a similarly prolific passer, when it mattered in the Sun Belt title game. It jumped to a 31-0 second-quarter lead and forced the Chanticleers into four punts and two turnovers on downs over their first six drives.

Key personnel losses: Neither team has lost any significant contributors to the transfer portal, though Roadrunners offensive coordinator Will Stein departed to take the same job at Oregon. UTSA running back Brenden Brady, the team leader in carries, missed the Conference USA title game with an arm injury and is questionable for the bowl game. Troy wide receivers Jabre Barber and Marcus Rogers (39 combined catches) will miss the game with injuries.

Pick: UTSA moneyline +110

