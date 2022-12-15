NFL playoff clinching scenarios entering Week 15

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

The Vikings will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, or with a Detroit Lions loss or tie against the New York Jets.

San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

The 49ers will clinch the NFC West with a win Thursday over the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars; or with losses by the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks; or with a Seahawks loss plus a loss or tie by the Lions. There are other scenarios in which Dallas can also clinch a playoff berth with a tie.

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

The Bills will clinch a playoff berth with a win Saturday over the Miami Dolphins. There are also scenarios in which Buffalo can clinch a playoff berth with a tie.

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West with a win over the Houston Texans; or with a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Tennessee Titans; or with a tie against the Texans combined with a Chargers-Titans tie. There also are other scenarios in which the Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth with a tie against the Texans.

NFC playoff standings

x - 1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1, hold tiebreaker over New York Giants via better division record)

7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

Still in contention: Seattle Seahawks (7-6), Detroit Lions (6-7), Green Bay Packers (5-8), Carolina Panthers (5-8), Atlanta Falcons (5-8), Arizona Cardinals (4-9), New Orleans Saints (4-9), Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Eliminated: Chicago Bears (3-10)

AFC playoff standings

1. Buffalo Bills (10-3, hold tiebreaker over Kansas City Chiefs via head-to-head victory)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

3. Baltimore Ravens (9-4, hold division tiebreaker over Cincinnati Bengals via head-to-head victory)

4. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

6. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

7. New England Patriots (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Los Angeles Chargers via better conference record, hold tiebreaker over New York Jets via head-to-head victories).

Still in contention: Los Angeles Chargers (7-6), New York Jets (7-6), Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8), Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), Cleveland Browns (5-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8), Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

Eliminated: Denver Broncos (3-10), Houston Texans (1-11-1)

x — clinched playoff berth

