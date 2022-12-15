Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday, robbing the defending champions of their leading scorer as they slog through what Coach Steve Kerr has called a “championship hangover.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Curry, 34, sustained the injury while defending Jalen Smith during a 125-119 road loss to the Indiana Pacers. As Smith drove to the hoop, Curry swiped down on the ball in an attempt to get a steal. Smith maintained possession, and Curry immediately clutched his shoulder in pain. The two-time MVP then departed for the locker room with a little over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, and he did not return, finishing with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes.

Golden State ruled out Curry with a shoulder injury midway through the fourth quarter, and he underwent an MRI on Thursday. His initial recovery timeline would see Curry miss at least seven games, including the final four games of Golden State’s ongoing road trip and a much-anticipated Christmas showdown with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN.com and The Athletic first reported Curry’s injury prognosis, and the Warriors said Thursday that further specifics on his return to play would be “provided in the coming days.”

“[Curry] was in good spirits. We’ll hope for the best,” Kerr said to reporters Wednesday night. “My message to the group was that it’s about competing, it’s about weathering the storm. This has been a tough start to the season. We’re in a tough stretch. Maybe it’s going to get tougher if Steph is out for a little while. If he’s out, it will for sure get tougher. You’ve just got to persevere. You just keep playing and keep fighting. It’s a long season.”

The Warriors enter Thursday’s action with a 14-15 record during a campaign that has been marked by major swings in their quality of play. Golden State is 12-2 at home, including a dominant showing against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Saturday. But the road, where the Warriors have posted a 2-13 record, has been a much different story. Unfortunately for Golden State, Curry was injured in the second game of a six-game trip through the East that includes upcoming games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Since Kevin Durant’s departure in 2019, the Warriors have struggled mightily whenever Curry has missed time. With Curry in the lineup over the last four seasons, the Warriors have gone 97-61 (.614), equivalent to a 50-win pace across an 82-game sample. Without Curry, Golden State has posted a 24-66 (.267) record, which is a 22-win pace over 82 games.

When Curry missed all but five games during the 2019-20 season due to a hand injury, the Warriors, who were also without Klay Thompson that season, finished with the NBA’s worst record. Two years later, a healthy Curry led the Warriors to their fourth title since 2015 and captured his first Finals MVP.

This season, Golden State has gone 0-3 without Curry in the lineup, including a 45-point blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last month. The Warriors have outscored opponents by 145 points in his 894 minutes, placing Curry in the NBA’s top-10 by total plus-minus, but they have been outscored by 127 points in the 503 minutes that he’s been off the court.

Though his team has struggled to maintain a winning identity, Curry has again played like an MVP candidate, averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field, 43.4 percent on three-pointers and 91.9 percent from the free throw line. The last time Curry reached the 50/40/90 shooting benchmarks in 2016, he was named the unanimous MVP.

In Curry’s absence, Kerr will lean more heavily on Jordan Poole, and he will hope that Thompson and Draymond Green can pick up leadership responsibilities. Poole enjoyed a breakout season last year and excelled when Curry missed time with a late-season foot injury, and the 23-year-old sixth man was moved into the starting lineup earlier this month with all-star forward Andrew Wiggins sidelined by an adductor injury. Wiggins, who has missed Golden State’s last five games, was cleared Thursday to return to practice.

Still, the Warriors find themselves in a precarious position, sitting in the West’s 10th seed, barely clinging to a spot in the play-in tournament. While the conference’s playoff landscape remains bunched up almost two months into the season, Golden State had already found itself playing from behind. With six of their next eight games coming against opponents with winning records, the challenge will be to avoid falling off the cliff before Curry’s return.

“The thing I’m very, very confident about is that if we’re healthy, we feel like we can beat anybody,” Kerr said. “This team has proven that. Our job is to get there. We have to find a way to navigate this season. … I feel good about our team long-term, even if it may be a rocky ride.”

