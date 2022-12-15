Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is without question rarefied air for the Washington Commanders. Television executives, who know everything about the viewing habits of red-blooded, football-thirsty Americans, decided those red-blooded, football-thirsty American would tune out a game involving Bill Belichick’s post-dynasty New England Patriots going up against one of his proteges, and would prefer some Taylor Heinicke vs. Daniel Jones.

Revel in it while you can, Washington.

“We’ve worked to try to become relevant,” Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said.

In a given December in the nation’s capital, that can’t be taken for granted. A 6-1-1 stretch transformed this weekend’s home game against the New York Giants into “Sunday Night Football” — replacing the Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders, coached by former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. It might not be beautiful football. It is must-see TV. After so many meaningless holiday seasons, that shouldn’t be discounted.

Advertisement

But the goal here can’t be just a two-month stretch of relevance. The goal, both obvious and stated, must be to crank out December after December where relevance is expected, and the Commanders aren’t an afterthought but an actual threat.

Is that what’s happening? Does relevance in 2022 mean this roster and coaching staff will be back in playoff contention a year from now? And a year after that?

“You kind of look at every position,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “You’re like, ‘Man, we got dudes at every position.’”

Well, except quarterback. We’ll get back to that.

Advertisement

That’s dudes at every position.

“With what’s been happening with our young players playing and contributing, that helps,” Rivera said. “That kind of tells you that we’re heading in the right direction, and with the right mix of veterans, and you do feel like you have the type of foundation that you can sustain. That’s what we’re hoping for. That’s what we’re trying to build.”

In the last generation of Washington football, nothing sustainable has been built. There’s no overstating that fact. Every coach who has come in here intended to do what Rivera says he’s doing now. Intentions do not equal results.

Sustainable, in the NFL, should mean making repeated trips to the playoffs. That would indicate a core is in place, and the right pieces are consistently filled in around it. That’s not something with which modern Washington football fans are familiar.

Advertisement

The last time this franchise reached the playoffs in back-to-back years: 1990, ’91 and ’92, the twilight of the era in which it was a league powerhouse. There are 31 other franchises in the NFL. Only one, the Cleveland Browns, has gone longer without consecutive playoff appearances; its last run came from 1985-89.

Think about that, and then add this: In the 29 seasons that have been completed since 1992, the Browns have the fewest playoff appearances — three. Washington has six, same as the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans — which didn’t even exist until 2002.

Making annual postseason trips isn’t easy. Indeed, only six franchises have made the playoffs in more than half of the seasons since 1992 — Green Bay and New England (22 times), Pittsburgh (19), Philadelphia (16) and Kansas City and Seattle (15 apiece). Sustainability is always a goal. It’s just not often achievable. The franchises that get there are used to playing on “Sunday Night Football” in December. That’s not Washington.

“This is probably the first time in my career where I’ve kind of been a part of a game like this at home,” McLaurin said, “with so much riding on the game.”

Advertisement

So enjoy it. But while you do, think about whether this run means something sustainable is being built. Would a playoff appearance to close the 2022 season mean bigger and better goals are attainable in 2023?

“The more the young players get to play the last couple of years, including this year as well, it’s been very beneficial because that’s where your core is going to come from,” Rivera said. “Because as they develop and grow as a group together, you can add from that point on. And that’s really kind of what we’re hoping to do.”

Identifiable pieces of that core: McLaurin and Allen are both signed through the 2025 season, giving the Commanders leadership and production on both sides of the ball. There are upcoming contract decisions on Payne, Sweat and Young, but it’s reasonable to believe that some combination of those players will make the defensive line a strength for the next several years.

Advertisement

Samuel has another year on his free agent deal. Davis, Curl, St-Juste, Dotson and Robinson are among those on rookie contracts. Roster-wise, there’s a lot to like.

And yet, somehow, it feels … fragile. Sustainability should have a sturdiness about it, an underlying tone that what’s already been accomplished is just the beginning, that more is possible. With the Commanders, the possibilities don’t feel, at the moment, limitless. They feel decidedly limited.

That’s because, even with “dudes” at every position, they rank 28th in the league in yards per play (4.9). That’s because they rank 26th in net yards per pass attempt. That’s because they score on 30.7 percent of their offensive drives, better than just five teams. That’s because, seemingly every week, they play a one-score game that could go either way.

Advertisement

So, then, quarterback. We know, by now, Heinicke’s strengths — which are essentially resilience and inventiveness — and his limitations, and the list is long. We know Carson Wentz, even if he plays at some point over the final four weeks, isn’t the long-term answer — and in this case, long-term includes 2023.

There’s a lot to admire about this run and this roster, and a prime-time game against a division rival in the season’s final month gives Rivera a chance to show it all off. But the core, at the moment, does not include a quarterback, and the search for that player remains the biggest reason Washington, for generations, hasn’t consistently been worthy of games like it will play Sunday — in prime time, for all the world to see.

GiftOutline Gift Article