Yankees snag left-handed ace Carlos Rodón with a six-year deal

The best left-handed starting pitcher available this winter is available no more after Carlos Rodón agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees on Thursday. The deal will pay the 30-year-old $162 million over six years, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Only nine starting pitchers in baseball history have signed deals guaranteeing more.

Rodón is a late-bloomer who emerged as a legitimate ace in 2021 and has been an all-star the past two seasons. Since the start of 2021, he has pitched to a 2.67 ERA and averaged more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings — best of any starter who threw more than 300 innings in that span. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

He joins Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino in a Yankees rotation that will now rely on two impossibly different lefties — the hard-throwing Rodón and the crafty savant Nestor Cortes. Rodón’s arrival signals the first major improvement to a team that limped into October and was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees began their offseason by re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo. They validated it by re-signing Aaron Judge. They are optimistic the injured foot that transformed infielder D.J. LeMahieu from two-time batting champion to off-the-playoff-roster spectator is finally healing. But they have not necessarily weatherproofed their lineup as much as last year’s second-half and postseason struggles suggested they should.

And as was the case last winter, the Yankees are not even having the splashiest offseason in their own city as owner Steve Cohen and the New York Mets continue to spend. The Mets also re-signed key outfielder Brandon Nimmo and gave a massive deal to closer Edwin Diaz.

When Jacob deGrom left for Texas, the Mets replaced him with Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. When they needed more starters, they signed Japanese star Kodai Senga for $75 million over five years, and committed $13 million annually to lefty Jose Quintana for two years. They signed veteran reliever David Robertson and traded for proven lefty reliever Brooks Rayley. Their payroll projects to be somewhere around $345 million on Opening Day, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, which projects their luxury tax payment on that payroll to be just less than $76 million.

Because the new collective bargaining agreement implemented a tax penalty that significant, many free-spending teams have taken a similar approach to megadeals this winter. They are drafting long-term deals with a huge amount of guaranteed money but spreading it over enough years to ensure the payroll hit in any one season is not debilitating. While teams are signing older players such as Verlander to short-term deals for high yearly salaries to help minimize long-term team risk, they are signing position-playing superstars to deals that seem to incorporate some risk of decline on the back end.

Carlos Correa, for example, agreed to a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, a deal that will guarantee him a behemoth $350 million over the life of the deal but never cost the Giants more than $27 million annually. The Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner for $300 million over 11 years that will pay him just more than $27 million annually. The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts to a deal that pays him $280 million overall but averages less than $26 million against the luxury tax each year.

Deals such as those have been staples in a somewhat frenetic free agent market, one in which most of the top projected earners have signed well before Christmas. Before last year’s lockout, which inspired a flurry of deals in late November, recent offseasons had seen free agency drag out until nearer to spring training.

But with the Yankees plucking another top talent from the market Thursday, most of the blockbuster transactions to come will likely be trades.

