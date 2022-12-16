Commanders’ young secondary, full of disrupters, has become a strength

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Benjamin St-Juste caught the attention of the Washington Commanders at the 2021 Senior Bowl, where the Canadian showed his skills at cornerback and safety. That week, St-Juste quickly became a familiar name among NFL scouts and executives who coveted a defensive back with his size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and length (80-inch wingspan). For Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew, it was St-Juste’s aggressiveness at the line and his physicality as a tackler, two traits Washington’s defense has grown to prioritize.

The Commanders drafted St-Juste in the third round that year and, perhaps unknowingly at the time, found his running mate in the fifth. Darrick Forrest, a big-hitting safety and special teams ace out of Cincinnati, was dubbed a “culture” guy.

“One of the guys that I spoke to was Luke Fickell, his coach at Cincinnati,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “He talked about how [Forrest] was a program-changer. He was the right kind of guy. So the speed and the physicality that he brings and being the kind of character, we thought at worst we’re going to get a really good special teams player, and we hoped to develop him into more.”

The Commanders got much more.

Advertisement

After trying rookie seasons for both players, St-Juste and Forrest have become starters and transformative players for a well-balanced defense that has become a strength of an emerging team making a playoff push entering Sunday night’s crucial home game against the New York Giants. The line still stars for the defense, but the secondary has become just as disruptive and productive.

Better yet: It has become a foundational piece of the team, with both youth and versatility.

Kam Curl, a seventh-round safety turned do-it-all defender, is the prize of the group, but St-Juste and Forrest have formed a young core around veterans Kendall Fuller and Bobby McCain.

“Having them communicate and play the way they have, it’s really helped us as a whole in terms of defensively,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “They’re in sync with the pass rush, and they seem to have a feel for how each other works. . . . It’s important, also, having those young, fresh bodies out there because you know they’re a little different — they’re athletic, they’re fast, they’re twitchy, and they’re more than willing.”

Advertisement

Rivera has lauded the players’ versatility, especially as they have compensated for injuries late in the season. With cornerbacks and safeties who can play almost interchangeably, the Commanders (7-5-1) have a luxury few teams can claim.

St-Juste spent the offseason preparing to play in the slot, but after filling in for William Jackson III at cornerback in Week 3, he impressed enough to warrant a longer stay. Jackson was later traded, and St-Juste took over on the boundary.

Curl nursed a thumb injury at the start of the season, so Forrest was tabbed to start in his place — and made his mark almost immediately with a forced fumble and game-sealing interception in the opener.

Forrest’s knack for big hits and big plays prompted Washington to find more ways to get him on the field. The solution: Move McCain, a former cornerback turned safety, into the slot because of his ability to play the run; continue to use Curl as a do-it-all guy; and make Forrest the strong safety (and occasional free).

Advertisement

“I don’t know what he ran in the 40,” ESPN analyst and former Washington safety Matt Bowen said of Forrest, who ran a 4.6-second 40 at the combine. “I don’t really care because I look at him on tape and he plays fast. There’s a sense of urgency to his game, and that allows him to create range to the football with his feet or make plays down the field. … He has a lot of on-the-ball production, which you want at the safety position.”

Washington plays the majority of its defensive snaps in nickel as most NFL defenses do nowadays, but the Commanders especially like their three-safety sets (and this year have played more dime, with six defensive backs) with Curl almost always on the field. Like Landon Collins last season, Curl has played more than 50 percent of his snaps near the line of scrimmage, up from 27 percent in 2021.

But classifying Curl as simply a drop-down safety would be an injustice; the third-year player has moved around to all three levels of the defense.

Advertisement

“A great player in terms of what he can do as a zone defender and as a man defender,” Bowen said. “ … He’s listed at 6-2, 198, but he plays much bigger at the point of attack, which is something you have to have at the safety position to be able to get into the dirty areas of the field, in high-traffic areas with a lot of bodies around, to be able to take on lead blocks, get over the top of blocks, tackle in space and tackle at the point of attack. He can do things as a zone defender, as a second-level player or as a third-level player.”

After years of struggling to limit big plays, get off the field on third downs and create takeaways, Washington is now third in the league in third-down defense and has amassed 12 takeaways since Week 7, the second most in the league in that span.

In Week 12, Fuller intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter that defensive tackle Daron Payne tipped at the line, ensuring Washington’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertisement

A week earlier, against Houston, Fuller recorded his first career pick-six to spoil the Texans’ opening drive. In the fourth quarter, after Washington’s line created pressure, St-Juste tipped a deep pass that Forrest intercepted to all but seal the win.

In the locker room afterward, Forrest celebrated with his running mate and said Fuller “set the tone.”

This season, Washington’s remade secondary has set the tone for possibly much more.

“When you take guys late in the draft, you’re not projecting them to be starters,” Del Rio said. “You’re hoping you can develop them, have a role for them and then if they earn their way and develop, great.

“What I talk about is always working to develop and improve. I had a coach once describe it — it’s like you’re on a grease board and you got to keep trying to climb and you don’t keep trying to climb, you’re going to slide down. That’s what it is. Those guys are working hard, and I’m really pleased with the way they’re developing.”

GiftOutline Gift Article