Georgetown opens Big East play by looking defenseless in loss to Xavier

Things got a bit confusing inside Capital One Arena on Friday night. Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing angrily called a timeout at the 16:39 mark of the second half as the crowd got as loud as it had been all night long. “Let’s go X! Let’s go X!” echoed throughout the arena.

Ewing and his team, however, were at home, and there is no “X” in Georgetown Hoyas. There also wasn’t much defense in their 102-89 loss to Xavier in the Big East opener for both teams. The Hoyas have lost 20 straight Big East regular season games, and the 102 points they allowed are the most they have yielded under Ewing.

“They got hot, but we let them get hot,” Ewing said. “When you give up 50 points in the paint, 11 second-chance points and 17 fast-break points, all those things hurt.

“So it was the mistakes that we made defensively to give them wide-open shots, and they were able to knock them down.”

Georgetown (5-7) struggled to get stops all night long, particularly in the second half. The Musketeers (9-3) shot 51.5 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, then upped that to 68.6 in the second. The Hoyas shot 51.6 percent — just shy of their season high — but that couldn’t offset the defensive lapses.

“I just feel like we just need to communicate more … when we have to double, just communicate more,” Georgetown center Qudus Wahab said.

Xavier went on a 13-3 run early in the second half to take a 72-59 lead, but Georgetown responded a 14-5 stretch, trimming its margin to four. Then the bottom dropped out. Souley Boum went on a one-man 8-0 run, and Xavier scored 10 straight. The Hoyas never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

“Souley Boum was just amazing in the second half,” Xavier Coach Sean Miller said. “He just kind of took over the game.”

Boum scored a game-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Jack Nunge scored 18 and Zach Freemantle added 17 for Xavier, which scored 50 points in the paint

Primo Spears led Georgetown with 22 points. Wahab scored 16, and Brandon Murray finished with 15.

As the Hoyas, a season removed from the worst Big East campaign in the program’s history, continue to struggle, Ewing is staying focused on improving his team for the conference schedule.

“I don’t listen to the outside noise. I just worry about what we can do as a group to get better. We’re disappointed that we lost tonight. We’re disappointed [whenever we lose]. Disappointed in the fact that we didn’t do what we expected to do last year. But that’s last year. This is a new year. We still have, what, 20 to 19 more Big East games to play. We lost one game.”

Here’s what else to know about the Hoyas’ loss:

Taking advantage

The Hoyas trailed 10-2 in the first minutes of the game but rallied to cut their margin to 43-38 by halftime. Georgetown kept things close largely because it won the first-half turnover battle 7-2 and produced eight points off turnovers.

Struggles from deep

The Hoyas entered ranked No. 227 in the nation and No. 8 in the Big East from beyond the arc, making just 32.7 percent from deep. Those trends continued in the first half, when the Hoyas missed six of seven attempts. They were marginally better over the final 20 minutes and finished 6 for 17 from three-point range.

Back in the Big East

Miller is in the first year of his second stint at Xavier, and Friday marked his first Big East game as a coach (he played at Pittsburgh).

“I’m grateful to be back at Xavier,” Miller said. “All of us who played in the Big East in the ’80s, like I did, early ’90s, it’s like a badge of honor. … I think sometimes about the coaches that were in the league when I played. Jim Calhoun, he was just starting out. Rick Pitino, [Lou] Carnesseca. Obviously, John Thompson. Rollie Massimino, P.J. Carlesimo. I mean, these guys are all in the Hall of Fame.”

Welcome back

Georgetown celebrated some of its legends at halftime, bringing back a number of basketball alumni. Among those honored: Michael Graham, Joey Brown, Robert Churchwell, Irvin Church, Rodney Pryor, Ed Spriggs, Sid Levy, Tyrone Lockhart, Ra’mond Hines, Joey Brown, John Duren, Riyan Williams, Mark Thompson, Kenneth Brown, Lonnie Duren and Eric Smith.

