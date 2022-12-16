Georgetown special assistant Louis Orr, who starred at Syracuse, dies at 64

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louis Orr, special assistant to Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing, died Thursday. He had been diagnosed with cancer. He was 64. “On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end,” the family said in a statement. “He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!”

Orr joined the Hoyas when Ewing was hired in 2017 and moved over to his new role before the current season. His coaching career spanned decades with head coaching stints at Bowling Green, Seton Hall and Siena College. Orr was named Big East coach of the year in 2003 and Mid-American coach of the year in 2009. He also served as an assistant coach for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, where the team won the Chinese Basketball Association championship at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.

Orr led Seton Hall to two NCAA tournaments.

“I’ve lost a great friend,” Ewing said in a statement. “Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. He was always someone I could talk to. We would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program.”

As a player, Orr was a second-round draft pick by the Indiana Pacers in 1980 after four years at Syracuse. He played eight seasons in the NBA, including six with the Knicks and three as Ewing’s teammate. Syracuse retired his No. 55 in 2015 after the program went 100-18 during his time in Central New York.

“Louis was a true gentleman, a terrific coach and a leader of young men,” Seaton Hall athletics said in a statement. “In five years, he made a major impact on our department and helped our student-athletes achieve at a high level.”

Reaction to the news poured in online and on social media feeds. There was one commonality — an emphasis on his warm personality.

“A gentleman and a true class act, Louis has been a key part of Big East history at four institutions,” the Big East said in a statement, “most recently serving on the basketball staff at Georgetown. He also served as head coach at Seton Hall, assistant coach at Providence and was a standout player at Syracuse, where he played in the Big East’s first season in 1979-80.

“Our condolences go out to the Orr family. He will be missed by all.”

Orr’s alma mater took a similar tone.

“We mourn the loss of an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better,” Syracuse basketball said in a statement. “Louis Orr’s memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters.”

Iona coach Rick Pitino, who coached Orr with the Knicks and Syracuse, also expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

“So heartbroken with the news of Louis Orr’s passing,” Pitino wrote. “My first Syracuse recruit n Knick player was as kind a person to play in the NBA — our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

