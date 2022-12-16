No. 2 Virginia’s next test will come against No. 5 Houston

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The second-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team will have gone 11 days without a game when it steps onto the court Saturday afternoon to face No. 5 Houston at John Paul Jones Arena in the Cavaliers’ final high-profile nonconference showdown of the regular season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Virginia’s longest layoff this season has included players taking a break for exams as well as to rest and, in some cases, to heal before what figures to be one of their stiffest tests in an atmosphere expected to have the feel of later rounds in the NCAA tournament.

The Cavaliers (8-0) are off to their best start since 2018-19 when they won the national championship. Houston (9-1) had been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for two straight weeks before losing at home to No. 4 Alabama, 71-65, this past Saturday.

It marks the third time this season the Cavaliers are playing a ranked opponent and the second time they draw the No. 5 team in the country. The first resulted in an 86-79 victory over Baylor in the first round of the Main Event tournament Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

“You want to put yourself in those spots because you learn a lot,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said of the rugged nonconference schedule. “And everyone’s good for the most part in college basketball, but these games create a unique environment that is something you want to get to as the season goes on.”

Virginia is coming off beating James Madison, 55-50, Dec. 6 at home to avoid a second straight loss to its Commonwealth rival. The victory, however, came at a cost as guard Reece Beekman missed the majority of the game because of injury. His status for Saturday is uncertain.

The 6-foot-3 junior played the first 3:47 against James Madison before limping off the court favoring his right leg. The athletic training staff examined Beekman on the bench and in the locker room, determining the best course of action would be to keep him out the rest of the way.

Beekman clutched his right thigh as he sat on a chair immediately following the injury that took place when he stole a pass and swooped in for a fast-break layup. While running back on defense, Beekman pulled up and grimaced in pain.

Beekman did not speak to reporters afterward, but Bennett indicated the issue might be a hamstring strain. Entering the game, Beekman had been nursing a sore right ankle he hurt Nov. 29 in the first half of a 70-68 win against Michigan.

“He rolled his ankle against Michigan, and that was a problem,” Bennett said. “And after that I don’t know if he was favoring it, having some trouble with the hamstring. I was just told after the first media timeout that was it. The docs said, ‘You’re probably going to have to hold him.’ ”

Beekman is the Cavaliers’ most disruptive on-ball defender with 12 steals, the second most on the team, and has emerged as a savvy facilitator. He’s second in assists (37) behind Kihei Clark (40), with whom he shares point guard duties, and first in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8).

Virginia at times appeared out of sync against the Dukes when Beekman went to the bench, and Bennett was compelled to play guard Isaac McKneely and forward Ryan Dunn, both freshmen, far more than usual.

A 9-1 burst in the second half allowed the Cavaliers to hang on even after James Madison trimmed the margin to 52-50 with 1:01 to play. Dunn’s contested field goal with 35.1 seconds left and a free throw from Clark with 8.6 seconds remaining sealed the triumph.

Virginia again sparkled on defense, extending a trend this season with players having grown more comfortable executing Bennett’s pack line. JMU shot 27.3 percent against the Cavaliers, who lead the ACC in scoring defense (57.9) and are also first in field goal percentage defense (39.4).

The Cougars, meantime, lead Division I in both categories, permitting 49.4 points per game and 31.6 percent shooting. They’re also second in adjusted defense, according to advanced analytics from kenpom.com.

Virginia lost, 67-47, to Houston on the road last season, matching its most lopsided margin of defeat on the campaign. The Cavaliers shot 34.9 percent and went 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) on three-pointers, including missing all seven of their attempts in the second half.

“Next opponent is Houston, and we owe them one, and they’re coming here, so I think it’s going to be a big, giant atmosphere,” said forward Jayden Gardner, who leads Virginia in rebounding (6.4) and is tied for first in scoring (11.6) with Clark. “I know the young guys haven’t experienced what it’s like to play Houston, but they’re very tough and physical.”

