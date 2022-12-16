In a year of parity, Gainesville makes statement with win over Patriot

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coach Daniel Nemerow began this season, Gainesville girls’ basketball’s second as a varsity program, with a blueprint. A 12-10 record last winter showed glimpses of its standing, and a strong start to this season reaffirmed a strong foundation. But what the program lacked was a signature win. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Friday night in Nokesville against red-hot Patriot, the Cardinals got one, prevailing, 60-49.

“It’s a statement to the rest of the conference,” said junior Ella Nhek, who finished with 18 points.

The plan for Gainesville, Nemerow said, was clear from the beginning of his tenure. Coming from a family of coaches, he spent years picking relatives’ brains about fostering team culture and which sets might be effective for a given roster. It didn’t hurt that Nemerow had been in this launching position before, leading Patriot years ago in its first season as a varsity program.

From that experience, he found his calling card: He had to give his players ownership of the program. Especially, he said, because the talent was already there.

“I feel a little bit like I’m cheating,” Nemerow said of the circumstances.

This winter, a large group of coaches have been bullish of their postseason chances, with many expecting this winter’s crop of Northern Virginia contenders to be its deepest in years. The Cardinals (6-1) are forcing their way into that conversation.

One of the 44 Class 6 programs in Northern Virginia — No. 19 Edison — remains undefeated. Madison, the three-time defending state champion, looks competitive but vulnerable after graduating eight seniors. Osbourn Park, last season’s runner-up, bested Gainesville early in the season but fell to Patriot (5-2) on Monday.

“What I’ve told them all along is that there isn’t a game on our schedule that isn’t winnable,” Nemerow said. “We can lose to teams, too. But we can beat everyone on our schedule right now.”

Down two starters, including leading scorer Madison McKenzie (concussion protocols), Gainesville devised a plan for its entry into the area conversation: lean into its playmaking, depth and three-point shooting.

Their pass-happy strategy was apparent early. But it was Patriot, with a similar plan, that took a 25-24 lead into halftime.

Then the avalanche arrived. Possession after possession, Gainesville picked up steam and created a cushion with a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to take a 40-32 lead entering the final frame.

“I think the second half, we knew we had them; we knew they were strong, but we were stronger,” Nhek said.

Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Nhek hit back-to-back three-pointers — each leading to a Patriot timeout. Gainesville never looked back.

