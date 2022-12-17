Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Just as the Los Angeles Lakers were starting to build momentum for a push into the Western Conference’s play-in mix, Anthony Davis hobbled off the court with a right foot injury that will sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, at minimum. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The oft-injured Davis, who has been enjoying a resurgent season, sustained the injury during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday. As the eight-time all-star drove to the basket during the first quarter, the top of his right foot appeared to make contact with the back of Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s left leg. Davis came up hobbling immediately but tried to play through the injury before the Lakers ruled him out for the night at halftime. He finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 17 minutes and underwent postgame X-rays.

“I don’t want to speak on it until I know what’s going on,” Lakers Coach Darvin Ham said Friday. “He’s having a foot issue. He injured his foot. They took him back for some X-rays. We’ll know more [Saturday].”

Davis was expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday, but the Lakers didn’t immediately release an update with the results of follow-up testing or a recovery timeline. Instead, Davis was listed as out with “right foot soreness” for Sunday’s game against the Wizards in Los Angeles. His status beyond that remains unclear.

Advertisement

Entering this season, the former No. 1 overall pick faced a crossroads after appearing in 76 total games over the previous two seasons due to a series of injuries that limited his effectiveness. After winning his first championship in 2020, Davis suffered a season-ending groin injury during the 2021 playoffs and missed more than half of last season with knee and foot injuries as the Lakers missed the postseason altogether.

Davis, 29, responded this season with his best extended stretch of play since the title run, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Pledging in September that he wanted to appear in all 82 games, Davis played through some early back soreness and had missed just three games before his foot injury.

“Health is always first when it comes to any of our teammates,” Lakers forward LeBron James said Friday. “That doesn’t change with A.D. That’s the most important.”

Advertisement

Following the Lakers’ dreadful 2-10 start, Davis’s stellar two-way play had been essential to their turnaround, which included an 8-2 stretch in late November and early December. Davis has eclipsed James as Los Angeles’s leading scorer and emerged as a leading candidate for defensive player of the year.

James acknowledged the Lakers would be entering uncharted water if Davis can’t return quickly.

“Our team is built on having pretty much everyone,” he said. “We’ll make the adjustment accordingly, but we’ve never done it, so we don’t know what [playing without Davis] would look like.”

The Lakers, who started backup center Thomas Bryant in place of Davis for the second half against the Nuggets, enter Sunday as the Western Conference’s 12th seed with a 12-16 record. Like the Golden State Warriors, who lost Stephen Curry to a shoulder injury earlier this week, the Lakers are in danger of sliding in the standings if Davis remains out for an extended period. Los Angeles has eight games remaining in December and will embark on a five-game road trip that includes a Christmas Day showdown against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Since Davis’s 2019 arrival in Los Angeles, the Lakers are 97-66 (.595) when he plays and 42-48 (.467) when he is sidelined. The Lakers also owe their first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the 2019 blockbuster trade that brought Davis to Los Angeles, so there’s no hope of a silver lining should they fall further out of the playoff chase.

James, who is averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists, will have to pick up the scoring slack, as will Russell Westbrook, who is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game in his new sixth-man role. The Lakers have experimented with some smaller lineups in recent weeks and may look to play even faster with Bryant, a rim-running center who has played limited minutes after spending the past four seasons with the Wizards.

GiftOutline Gift Article