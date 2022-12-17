Australian soccer match ends after fans rush the pitch, attack player

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A professional soccer match in Melbourne, Australia ended prematurely on Saturday after fans rushed onto the field and attacked a player. In a widely circulated video of the incident, Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was seen being shoved and then hit with what appeared to be a metal bucket. He was reportedly taken off the field “dazed and bleeding.” Referee Alex King suffered a head cut during the incident.

Absolutely unacceptable ugly scenes at 20 minutes at the Melbourne Derby. Glover got smashed by a bin by some fuckwit. Terrible. Game paused. As if Aus football couldn’t get any worse rn #MCYvMVC pic.twitter.com/zN8CMMEFVe — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) December 17, 2022

Melbourne City led rival Melbourne Victory, 1-0, in the 22nd minute of their Australian A-League match when the incident unfolded. Saturday’s match was stopped after fans from the Melbourne Victory section of the stadium streamed onto the field at AAMI Park.

Melbourne City players rushed toward the fracas to protect Glover after he was struck with the bucket, which contained a smoky white substance. Melbourne City said Glover required several stitches to mend a laceration on his face, and he was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. King, who initially used his body to shield Glover from onrushing invaders, appeared to be escorted off the field.

Melbourne Victory said in a statement that it “unequivocally condemns the actions of fans,” and that the incident will be under police investigation.

“The actions that occurred, that saw spectators enter the pitch and injure a Melbourne City FC player, an official and a Network Ten cameraman, are not acceptable under any circumstance and have no place in football,” the statement said. “The security and welfare of everyone involved in a football match is paramount and the Club will not accept this behaviour.”

Saturday’s violence stemmed from frustrations over a recent decision by the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), the governing body of the country’s men’s and women’s soccer leagues, to sell hosting rights to the men’s and women’s grand finals. The showcase events, which were traditionally hosted by the league’s top team, are now set to be hosted in the southeastern city of Sydney — about 546 miles from Melbourne — for the next three years.

Remy Siemsen, a forward for Australia’s women’s national team and the A-League Women’s side Sydney FC, spoke out against the decision Monday in a social media post, saying, “like all competitors I have loved earning the right to play a home grand final and would love it to stay being earned.”

Craig Goodwin, the Adelaide United midfielder who scored during Australia’s improbable run to the men’s World Cup knockout stage earlier this month, also tweeted his displeasure over the decision, adding, “the fans are the most valuable thing in football and as we have seen from the support throughout the country for the Socceroos at the World Cup, they are the ones that create the atmosphere and culture, and what makes the game great.”

APL chief executive Danny Townsend told ABC News Australia the move was meant to create a “festival of football” around the final, but he conceded that he did not anticipate the backlash.

That response extended into this weekend’s A-League games, with fans at Friday’s match between the Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar walking out after the 20th minute in protest of the decision. Some left a sign that read “Fans > $$.”

During Saturday’s match in Melbourne, fans from both teams intended to leave the game in protest at the 20-minute mark, according to the Associated Press. Fans from both sides reportedly threw flares onto the field, with tensions escalating after one appeared to hit a television cameraman. Glover later picked up another flare and threw it back into the stands. Some fans then rushed the field and Glover was struck by the metal bucket.

The A-League, which features teams from Australia and New Zealand, resumed play Dec. 9, following a brief World Cup break. Saturday’s incident comes two weeks after the national men’s team finished second behind France in World Cup Group D, before losing, 2-1, to Argentina in the round of 16.

