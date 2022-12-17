With all eyes on Alex Ovechkin, Erik Gustafsson lifts Caps past Leafs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a Saturday night when many at Capital One Arena were hoping to see history made by Alex Ovechkin, fans instead were treated to a historic night from … Erik Gustafsson. The Washington Capitals defenseman posted his first career hat trick, and goaltender Charlie Lindgren was stout as Washington delivered an impressive 5-2 win Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ovechkin, sitting on 800 career goals, one back of Gordie Howe for No. 2 on the NHL’s all-time list, was held without a goal for the second straight game. He had two shots on former Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov in 18 minutes 15 seconds of ice time.

Gustafsson opened the scoring 8:48 into the first period, added his second tally early in the second and completed his hat trick 3:47 into the final period, with the final score pushing Washington’s lead to 5-2. Lindgren (34 saves) took it from there.

“We’re just answering the bell,” the goalie said. “All four lines, our D-men are playing excellent. It’s a really good win against a really good hockey team.”

Gustafsson’s three goals were the first for the defenseman all season. He became only the third Capitals defenseman to score a hat trick and the first since Sergei Gonchar in 2000.

“Scoring the first goal as a Cap, too, and get a hatty on that is pretty unbelievable. It was a great feeling,” said Gustafsson, who added he “blacked out” after scoring his third goal.

The contest was a one-goal affair headed to the third period before Washington seized control. Garnet Hathaway scored 10 seconds into the final frame and Gustafsson struck a short while later.

“We’re helping out each other in every zone we play,” Gustafsson said. “I think we’re feeling it a little bit now, and we just got to keep it rolling.”

It wasn’t all good news for Washington (16-13-4). T.J. Oshie suffered what appeared to be a noncontact upper-body injury midway through the second period while skating on the backcheck. He pulled up in clear discomfort, skated to the bench and had to stand up as he leaned on his stick grimacing in pain.

During the TV timeout, Oshie used the boards to help him slowly get to the other end of the bench and exit down the tunnel with assistance. The team later announced he would be reevaluated Sunday.

Oshie was previously hurt Oct. 29 against Nashville and missed 11 games before returning Nov. 23.

“I think because of the [injury] history there is always a concern,” Coach Peter Laviolette said.

Gustafsson’s first goal came when he beat Samsonov at the left post. William Nylander knotted the score two minutes later for the Maple Leafs (19-7-6) before Trevor van Riemsdyk answered about 90 seconds later with his third goal in four games. The Capitals kept that 2-1 lead into intermission.

Samsonov, who played his first game in Washington since he signed with Toronto in the offseason, finished with 23 saves.

Ovechkin has had a history of slowing down slightly before milestone goals. Back in 2020, the Russian star scored a hat trick against Los Angeles to reach 698. He then went goalless in five games before ultimately scoring on consecutive nights to hit 700.

“It’ll come for sure,” center Evgeny Kuznetsov said. “There is no doubt. I feel like the more people talk, the more pressure it puts [on Ovechkin].”

“Congrats to him,” Samsonov said before the game. “It’s really great for him. Everyone knows he’s a nice player and great sniper. I wish him the best in pursuing Gretzky’s record. But not against Toronto.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ win:

Dowd, Shepard out

Nic Dowd did not play after he was a late scratch with a lower-body injury. Dowd was a full participant in the morning skate, and the details of his injury were not immediately disclosed. Saturday was the first game Dowd has missed.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel took Dowd’s place in the lineup.

Goalie Hunter Shepard also was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Shepard has yet to play in an NHL game after he was called up from the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Shepard had acted as a backup to Lindgren for the past six games.

Netminder Zach Fucale was recalled from Hershey to take Shepard’s place as Lindgren’s backup. Darcy Kuemper is still on injured reserve. Laviolette said Saturday morning that Kuemper is getting closer to returning to the lineup.

Backstrom sheds noncontact jersey

Nicklas Backstrom practiced for the first time Saturday in a full-contact jersey. Laviolette said Backstrom no longer being in a noncontact jersey is “another step” and “certainly a positive sign” but that the veteran center still has “a lot of work to do” before returning to the lineup. Backstrom will need to go through extended practices with substantial contact before Washington can gauge where he is at.

