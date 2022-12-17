Commanders keys vs. Giants: Control the ground game, sustain offensive momentum

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a disappointing tie two weeks ago against the New York Giants, the Washington Commanders used their bye week to get healthy ahead of a critical prime-time rematch with New York. According to Football Outsiders, Washington’s playoff probability would rise to 86 percent with a win. With a loss, that number drops to 28 percent.

Here’s what to watch for when the Commanders host the Giants (8:20 p.m., NBC).

Prioritize containing Daniel Jones on the ground

A lot has been made of Jones’s abilities as a runner, especially against the Commanders, and rightfully so. Jones has eclipsed 70 yards rushing in three of his last four games versus Washington, including a 71-yard performance in Week 13, and ranks fifth in the NFL among quarterbacks with 548 yards. Washington will be looking to prioritize stopping Jones as a runner.

The Commanders have resisted the temptation of assigning a spy when facing mobile quarterbacks, in favor of attacking the mesh point, the area where the quarterback and running back come together during a potential handoff. During this week’s media availability, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was wary of discussing how his unit will adjust.

“Yeah, it's not something I like to talk about,” Del Rio said. “Obviously, you don't want the guys running. You gotta try and slow down guys that can [run] and use the different tools that are available.”

While Jones’s running ability must be addressed, the way his mobility can open up the Giants’ passing game likely plays into how the Commanders will defend him. Despite having one of the most disruptive defensive lines in the NFL, Washington recorded just one sack through the first 56 minutes of the teams’ last meeting.

Is Heinicke magic sustainable for an entire game?

For as nice a job as Taylor Heinicke has done in helping the Commanders revive their postseason hopes, Washington has still struggled to register a complete offensive performance.

Through 13 games, the Commanders have been held scoreless for an entire quarter in 10 of them. Washington failed to score in two or more quarters in six of those 10 contests — tied for second most among teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

The Commanders’ tie with the Giants illustrates why the team needs more from its offense, despite doing just about everything right in that game. The defense did its part, holding New York to 20 points and 316 total yards. Washington possessed the ball for 41-plus minutes and the running game produced 165 yards.

Yet, the Commanders still needed a late 90-yard touchdown drive just to reach overtime.

Assist offensive line with quick throws

When Heinicke took over for Carson Wentz, his ability to evade pressure was an obvious reason. But after the quarterback took five sacks and another 10 hits two weeks ago, the Commanders need to do more to help out their offensive line.

With one of its most consistent offensive linemen, Saahdiq Charles, out with a concussion and Trai Turner, Andrew Norwell and Sam Cosmi coming off injuries, look for Washington to get the ball out quickly. Making a concerted effort to hit playmakers Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin on short and intermediate routes should put a damper on the Giants’ pass rush.

“They have a bunch of different looks,” Heinicke said of the Giants. “It’s all about execution. If you’re on it, you know what you’re supposed to do, get the ball out quick and we should be fine.”

Stop Saquon Barkley

Whether it’s the 251 accumulated carries (third most in the NFL), a nagging neck injury or simply adjustments by opposing defenses, there’s no denying that Giants star running back Saquon Barkley’s level of productivity has seen a significant drop off over the last month.

Over his last four games, Barkley has rushed for just 152 yards on 53 carries while catching 13 passes for 64 yards. The Giants are 0-3-1 in those games.

The Commanders need to do whatever it takes to ensure that slump continues. Washington did an admirable job of limiting Barkley, whose 1,083 rushing yards rank fourth in the NFL, during the first meeting. After rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Barkley had just three yards in the second half.

Injury Report

In addition to Charles being out with a concussion, wide receiver Cam Sims (back), cornerback Benjamin St. Juste (ankle) and defensive end Chase Young (knee) are listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Efe Obada, who had been questionable, was cleared to play Saturday.

The final Giants-Commanders injury report: pic.twitter.com/h2TD2Z7UJh — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 16, 2022

The Giants this week placed linebacker Elerson Smith (Achilles) on injured reserve. Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) are all listed as out.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib), wide receiver Richie James (concussion), defensive back Nick McCloud (illness), linebacker Jihad Ward (concussion) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) are listed as questionable.

