Deion Sanders’s HBCU finale was like his Jackson St. tenure — thrilling

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — The Celebration Bowl didn’t deliver the storybook ending that Deion Sanders had hoped for in his final game as coach of Jackson State. After vowing to see the season through once he accepted Colorado’s head coaching job on Dec. 3., Sanders led his Tigers out for one last game Saturday in the unofficial Black college football national championship, pitting his Southwestern Athletic Conference champions against North Carolina Central, champions of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Despite the heroics of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of the coach’s two sons on the team, Jackson State fell just short, 41-34, in overtime. The Tigers’ quarterback threw for four touchdowns and ran for another.

The contest riveted a Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd of 49,670.

With Jackson State trailing in the waning seconds of regulation, Shedeur Sanders found Travis Hunter in the end zone for a 19-yard strike as time expired.

Sanders called for the extra point to settle matters in overtime. But the Tigers (12-1) couldn’t match N.C. Central (10-2), which scored a touchdown to start overtime. A Jackson State receiver dropped a pass in the end zone before one last incompletion ended sealed the loss.

Advertisement

Afterward, both Shedeur, who’ll join his brother, Shilo, in accompanying their father to Colorado, and Deion Sanders voiced gratitude for everyone associated with Jackson State — administrators, fans, football staff and townspeople they said they had come to regard as family.

“I miss these guys already — these young men,” Deion Sanders said after meeting with his players to sing the school’s fight song one final time and share a team prayer, as is custom.

While Saturday’s outcome was a second consecutive Celebration Bowl disappointment for Sanders and Jackson State, the defeat had a deeper a subtext of bruised feelings and thorny questions about whether the university — and HBCU football in general — can sustain and, ideally, build on the momentum “Coach Prime” ushered in after he takes his megawatt personality to the Pac-12.

Advertisement

In terms of results, Sanders delivered beyond expectations in his three seasons in Mississippi, compiling a 27-6 record, back-to-back SWAC championships and the first unbeaten regular season in the program’s rich history.

But feelings are mixed over whether Sanders owed Jackson State more — namely, a longer stay, given the vision he charted for transforming Black college football.

Asked about that on eve of the eve of Saturday’s game, Sanders tackled the question head on.

“Never once did I say, ‘They’re going to put a tombstone with my name on it at Jackson State,’ so I wasn’t going to die here — y’all know that,” Sanders told a roomful of reporters.

“Everything I said I would do, I did. Everything I said I wanted to happen, I tried my darnedest to make it happen. We've exceeded, I think, expectations, in some realms. But when I don’t fit into someone else’s plan and purpose, now there's ridicule.”

Advertisement

Sanders isn’t getting any grief from Washington Commanders executive Doug Williams, a former Super Bowl MVP who’s regarded as royalty in HBCU football after starring as a player and, later, coach at Grambling State.

“What Deion did for Jackson State was extraordinary,” Williams said. “And what he did for the SWAC and HBCUs reopen the eyes of America.”

For that reason, Williams has no problem with Sanders’s move.

“First of all, let’s be brutally honest: We’ve got to think about the arithmetic, whatever it is,” Williams said, alluding to the reported $5.9 million annual salary Colorado offered, with incentives, which is nearly 20 times the reported $300,000 Sanders was earning at Jackson State.

“Remember, Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU; Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC,” Williams added. “Life is arithmetic. And that’s the business of coaching.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Williams said, anyone who faults Sanders doesn’t understand how few head coaching jobs at major football powers are ever offered Black coaches.

Like Sanders, Williams launched his coaching career in the high school ranks. In time, he got the chance to succeed his mentor, the legendary Eddie Robinson, at his alma mater and led Grambling to three consecutive SWAC championships.

That led to interviews for top jobs at Michigan State and Kentucky, but Williams said he understood he wasn’t given serious consideration.

“It was a show,” Williams recalls. “They said they did their due diligence, just like the do in the NFL. Sham interviews. The NCAA is worse than the NFL.”

Sanders said upon his hiring at Jackson State in September 2020 that God had called him to Mississippi. He set to work quickly raising expectations on and off the field, with a goal of bringing national attention to the Tigers, the university and HBCUs in general.

Advertisement

And he got results in a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 2013 — or, as Sanders put it during Friday’s news conference, “since Moby Dick was a minnow.”

In December 2021, Sanders landed Hunter, the nation’s top recruit, who reneged on his commitment to Florida State (Sanders’s alma mater) to play for “Coach Prime.”

In October, ESPN’s College Game Day broadcast from the campus for the first time on the occasions of Jackson State’s annual rivalry game against Southern.

News that Sanders was leaving for Colorado — within hours of his leading Jackson State to the SWAC on Dec. 3, came as a gut punch to many alumni.

“We had just got into the mind-set of winning after being down for 10 years,” said Alfred Stokes, 46, a former Jackson State defensive lineman who traveled from Madison, Miss., for Saturday game’s. “The whole move was so fast. We knew it was coming, but you know how you never want a great relationship to end?”

Advertisement

Stokes said he appreciated all the resources Sanders brought to Jackson State during his three seasons — corporate donations from companies like Wal-Mart and American Airlines that helped upgrade woefully inadequate facilities.

In his playing days, Stokes said, the team practiced in tattered jerseys and worn pads so old he wondered if Walter Payton once wore them. The team had no shortage of talent, he noted. But without the vast resources that top FBS schools have — first-rate weight rooms, athletic trainers, nutrition and position coaches — Jackson State and all SWAC athletes came out of college as “rough diamonds,” without the polish of other NFL prospects.

Under Sanders, Jackson State was closing that gap, taking pride in the exploits of latest minted NFL rookie, Detroit Lions pass rusher James Houston.

Advertisement

“The dream he sold was the idea that he was going to revolutionize Black college football,” Stokes said. Based on that, he expected he’d stay at least four years or one recruiting cycle.

Tuskegee graduate Charles Hall, 65, feels Sanders was a blessing for Jackson State and all HBCUs.

“I love Deion Sanders,” Hall said. “I’m proud of what he’s done, and I can’t blame him for moving on to higher ground. It was a short period of stay, but he did great things. He put Jackson State on the map. Now it’s time for him to go, so let him go. He done left a blueprint for them.”

Roy Eaves, president and CEO of the Black College Sports Network, also has no hard feelings about Sanders’s departure.

“A lot of people felt he made a promise that he was going to be this savior,” Eaves said. “Well, one man can’t be our savior. This is an internal issue, The HBCU’s were powerful before he got there.”

Advertisement

Williams makes the same point, noting that before integration and into the 1970s, Black athletes had nowhere to go but the HBCUs.

More than 30 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame played at HBCUs, including Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State) and Jackson State’s Payton, Jackie Slater and Robert Brazile, who has been Sanders’s adviser and confidante during his time at the school.

Sanders also persuaded corporate American to pay attention.

Walmart, whose CEO is a friend of Sanders, pledged $2.4 million and provided a turf football field.

“We were going 20 miles away to practice on a darn high school, and we were a college,” Sanders said.

American Airlines and Procter & Gamble contributed, as did Sanders’s own sponsor, Aflac, and Baltimore-based Under Armour, which now outfits all Tigers teams.

Sanders himself donated half his 2022 salary to ensure completion of the football facility renovation.

“I don’t know if that process will remain, but I pray that it does,” Sanders said, asked about the companies’ long-term commitment to the program. “I’ve said from Day One: All these kids need is an opportunity and exposure, and that does not change with my arrival and departure.”

GiftOutline Gift Article