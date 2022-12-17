Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With seven games on the schedule, Saturday is the busiest day of college football’s bowl season. Here’s a look at the matchups, including any players and coaches who have departed via the transfer portal or are opting out. All times are Eastern, and spreads and totals were taken Thursday from the consensus odds at VegasInsider.com.

Fenway Bowl

In Boston

Louisville (-1.5) vs. Cincinnati

Over/under: 40

11 a.m., ESPN

Well, this is awkward: Scott Satterfield, Louisville’s coach the past four seasons, left to take the top job at … Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ bowl opponent Saturday! Satterfield said at his introductory news conference as Bearcats coach that he was “removing myself from the bowl game” and won’t be in attendance, but it’s certainly a peculiar situation. Cincinnati also will be without its head coach after Luke Fickell left to become Wisconsin’s coach; cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs will lead the team in the bowl game. Both teams have been hit hard by the transfer portal and opt-outs.

Advertisement

Key personnel moves: Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, who ranks second in career rushing touchdowns by a Cardinals quarterback (38) and touchdowns responsible for (100) and seventh in career passing touchdowns, opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, joining running back Tiyon Evans (team-high 6.3 yards per carry), wide receiver Tyler Hudson (team-high 69 catches) and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (all-ACC third team). A host of Louisville players have entered the transfer portal, including guard Luke Kandra. Ten Cincinnati players have entered the transfer portal, among them wide receivers Nick Mardner and Jadon Thompson (45 catches, four touchdowns combined), safety Ja’Quan Sheppard (team-leading 10 pass breakups) and kicker Ryan Coe (19 for 23 on field goal attempts). Tight ends Josh Whyle (32 receptions) and Leonard Taylor (18 catches) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (52 receptions) opted out.

Pick: Under 40

Celebration Bowl

In Atlanta

Advertisement

Jackson State (-16.5) vs. North Carolina Central

Over/under: 56

Noon, ABC

Deion Sanders is leaving Jackson State for Colorado but will coach the Tigers one last time in the Celebration Bowl against N.C. Central, which won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and features the conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year in quarterback Davius Richard and defensive back Khalil Baker. Richard led the MEAC in passing (24) and rushing touchdowns (13); Baker had four interceptions. Jackson State’s defense allowed only 11.3 points and 233.2 yards per game, both the top marks in the Football Championship Subdivision, and the Tigers will look to finish the season undefeated after suffering their only loss of 2021 in this game last year.

Key personnel losses: None of note.

Pick: Jackson State -16.5

Las Vegas Bowl

In Las Vegas

Advertisement

No. 14 Oregon State (-10) vs. Florida

Over/under: 52.5

2:30 p.m., ESPN

The Beavers went 9-3, their most wins since 2012, and crowned their regular season with a comeback win over rival Oregon, scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to win by four on Nov. 26. The Gators started their season with a win over then-No. 7 Utah but have cratered since, losing four of their past six.

Key personnel losses: Florida has some gaping holes to fill, with at least 17 players in the transfer portal and five declaring for the NFL draft. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who showed flashes of huge talent but also maddening inconsistency, will skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team after his arrest on child pornography charges. Jack Miller III, a transfer from Ohio State, will make his first college start for the Gators. The Gators also will be without first-team all-SEC offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Ventrell Miller, who opted out to prepare for the draft. Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan entered the transfer portal, but he hadn’t played since Oct. 1 because of a neck injury.

Advertisement

Pick: Oregon State -10

LA Bowl

In Inglewood, Calif.

Fresno State (-3.5) vs. Washington State

Over/under: 52

3:30 p.m., ABC

Washington State will field a depleted squad because of transfers, injuries, opt-outs and coaching departures. The Cougars face a Fresno State team that has won eight straight (including the Mountain West championship game) thanks in large measure to quarterback Jake Haener, who missed a few games in October because of an injury but returned to spearhead the Bulldogs’ surge: Over his past five games, he has 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Washington State’s defense ranked 92nd in both defensive success rate and expected points allowed per pass and must try to contain Haener and Co. without some key contributors.

Key personnel losses: Washington State’s biggest transfer-portal loss is linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, who had 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Fellow linebacker Travion Brown (sixth on the team in tackles) and wideouts De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie (Nos. 1 and 3 on the Cougars in receptions) also have departed; wide receiver Renard Bell (50 career games, 18 career touchdown catches) won’t play because of an arm injury; and first-team all-conference linebacker Daiyan Henley opted out to prepare for the NFL draft. Cougars defensive coordinator Brian Ward also departed to take the same position at Arizona State. Fresno State hasn’t lost much beyond cornerback Cale Sanders Jr., who started the season’s first nine games but was coming off the bench at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Pick: Fresno State -3.5

LendingTree Bowl

In Mobile, Ala.

Southern Mississippi (-6) vs. Rice

Over/under: 45.5

5:45 p.m., ESPN

Rice finished 5-7 — it lost its last three games by a combined 107-34 — but received a waiver to play in a bowl game from the NCAA because it met academic benchmarks. The Owls tied Northwestern for the most turnovers in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 30. Southern Miss ranked 25th nationally in defensive success rate but gave up 63 plays of at least 20 yards (101st in the country).

Key personnel losses: There are no key contributors in the transfer portal from either team. Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey and quarterbacks Wiley Green and TJ McMahon missed time late in the season with injuries, and their status for the bowl game is unclear.

Pick: Southern Mississippi -6

New Mexico Bowl

In Albuquerque

Advertisement

SMU (-3.5) vs. BYU

Over/under: 64

7:30 p.m., ABC

Neither team is strong defensively, with the Mustangs ranking 102nd in success rate and the Cougars ranking 120th, but both could be missing key pieces from their offenses.

Key personnel losses: BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (31 touchdown passes, six interceptions) injured his ankle in the season finale against Stanford, and his status for Saturday’s game is in doubt. Backup quarterback Jacob Conover transferred to Arizona State, and the Cougars may be forced to start Cade Fennegan, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters or Nick Billoups at quarterback. (None have thrown a collegiate pass.) SMU’s biggest transfer portal loss was running back TJ McDaniel (43 carries, four rushing touchdowns), though wide receiver Rashee Rice (96 catches, 1,355 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns) opted out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Advertisement

Pick: Under 64

Frisco Bowl

In Frisco, Tex.

Boise State (-10.5) vs. North Texas

Over/under: 59.5

9:15 p.m., ESPN

North Texas fired coach Seth Littrell on Dec. 4 after the Mean Green’s loss to Texas San Antonio in the Conference USA championship game. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as the team’s interim coach Saturday in a game played about 25 miles from the school’s campus. North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is 29, the oldest FBS quarterback this season. Boise State leans on a defense ranked seventh in success rate and second against the pass.

Key personnel losses: Neither team has significant transfer portal losses.

Pick: North Texas +10.5

GiftOutline Gift Article