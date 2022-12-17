World Cup live updates Morocco to face Croatia in third-place game

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Morocco will meet Croatia in the third-place game at the World Cup. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The World Cup continues Saturday with the third-place game between Morocco and Croatia. The losing teams from this week’s semifinal games go head-to-head in Rayyan, Qatar, with the winner earning third place in the tournament and the loser placing fourth. Morocco has already secured its legacy as the highest-finishing African nation in the event’s history. Croatia, which was the runner-up in 2018, had a third-place finish in its first World Cup appearance in 1998. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

  • Morocco emerged as the tournament’s Cinderella story, leaving traditional European soccer powers in its wake before it finally bowed out against France in the semifinals.
  • Croatia took out top-ranked Brazil before it ran out of steam in its semifinal game against Argentina. This is probably the final World Cup appearance of star midfielder Luka Modric.
  • France and Argentina will play for the world championship Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern. Find the knockout stage bracket and results here.
