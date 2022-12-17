World Cup live updates Morocco to face Croatia in third-place game

The World Cup continues Saturday with the third-place game between Morocco and Croatia. The losing teams from this week’s semifinal games go head-to-head in Rayyan, Qatar, with the winner earning third place in the tournament and the loser placing fourth. Morocco has already secured its legacy as the highest-finishing African nation in the event’s history. Croatia, which was the runner-up in 2018, had a third-place finish in its first World Cup appearance in 1998. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.