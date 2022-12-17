World Cup live updates Morocco to face Croatia in third-place game

The World Cup continues Saturday with the third-place game between Morocco and Croatia. The losing teams from this week’s semifinal games go head-to-head in Rayyan, Qatar, with the winner earning third place in the tournament and the loser placing fourth. Morocco has already secured its legacy as the highest-finishing African nation in the event’s history. Croatia, which was the runner-up in 2018, had a third-place finish in its first World Cup appearance in 1998. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: The World Cup continues Saturday with the third-place game between Morocco and Croatia. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.
Messi’s likely last World Cup: For Lionel Messi, the World Cup presents a final chance to step out from Maradona’s shadow. For Argentines, a respite from unrelenting bad news.
Today’s WorldView: In the minds of many critics, especially in the West, Qatar’s World Cup will always be a tournament shrouded in controversy. But Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, wants people to take another view.
Perspective: “America is not a men’s soccer laughingstock right now. It’s onto something, and it’s more attuned to what’s working for the rest of the world rather than stubbornly forcing an American sports culture — without the benefit of best-of-the-best talent — into international competition.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.