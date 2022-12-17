Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL begins a busy weekend of play with three Week 15 games Saturday that have major postseason implications. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North title when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens, again without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson, will attempt to remain atop the AFC North as they play at Cleveland. And the Buffalo Bills will be vying to officially secure a playoff spot and retain the AFC’s No. 1 seed when they host the Miami Dolphins on what could be a snowy night in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Vikings would lock up the division crown with a triumph over the Colts. They have been a season-long success story under rookie coach Kevin O’Connell, but are coming off a loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions. The Vikings have not lost consecutive games this season.

They’ll face a reeling Colts team that has lost three straight games since a victory at Las Vegas in Jeff Saturday’s debut as interim head coach. The Colts are coming off a bye, before which they surrendered 33 points in the fourth quarter in a 54-19 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tex. That’s not exactly the way for Saturday to build a case that his unconventional hiring was justified and he deserves to retain the job beyond this season.

In Baltimore, Tyler Huntley was cleared Thursday under the NFL concussion protocols and he will make a second straight start at quarterback for the Ravens, with Jackson sidelined by a knee injury. They’re in a virtual tie with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the division, but hold a tiebreaker advantage by virtue of a 19-17 win in Week 5. The two teams play again in Cincinnati in Week 18.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will play his third game for the Browns since serving his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He has not, to this point, resembled the three-time Pro Bowl selection the Browns thought they were getting when they traded for him in March and signed him to a new five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. The Cleveland offense scored only one touchdown over his first two games.

The Bills would clinch a playoff spot with a triumph over the Dolphins in the night game. Their goals are far loftier, of course. They are just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s top seed, thanks to a victory over the Chiefs in October.

The Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left that game to be examined for a head injury after a first-half hit by the Bills’ Matt Milano, and was cleared by doctors and returned to that game in the second half. Four days later, he was taken from the field on a stretcher and taken via ambulance to a hospital after hitting his head on the turf on a sack during a game at Cincinnati. He missed the following two games because of a concussion.

The Dolphins enter this game as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. But they’re coming off consecutive losses in California to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been playing with an ankle injury.

