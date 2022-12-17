Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Rams’ Super Bowl hangover has been both acute and lengthy. More to the point, as they seemingly run out of players and somehow played a quarterback who had yet to really practice with them last week, that hangover is ongoing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All of which has some in league circles wondering what this means for the future of head coach Sean McVay. There will be no repeat playoff run. There has to be at least moderate concern moving forward about Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose arm issues limited him all summer and whose season was largely wiped out by injury. Years of gutting their drafts in pursuit of blockbuster trades has left them devoid of a young nucleus ready to step up as elders move on — hence, the left tackle void following Andrew Whitworth’s retirement. And it’s well established that McVay, who turns 37 next month, will take a hiatus from coaching at some point to be available to the young family he and his wife intend to build.

Might the totality of everything that has gone wrong for Los Angeles’s most glitzy football franchise — and the uncertainty around the short-term future of an organization facing bloated contracts, withering cap space and a dearth of draft capital — expedite that exodus for the wunderkind head coach? My best guess: probably not now. But it’s very much possible a year from now.

McVay is not a football cyborg. He is a savant for the game, but unlike some of the coaches who heavily influenced him (Jon Gruden) or whom he respects the most (Bill Belichick), he has interests and ambitions outside of the game and a worldview that is far less myopic. Those who know him best and who have worked with him were telling me a year ago that there was no way McVay would coach another four or five years. Many back then would have set the over/under at around 2½ seasons. Some of them now believe 2023 will be it.

Advertisement

“He won’t be there for long,” said one NFL executive who has close ties to McVay. (The executive spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to publicly discuss coaches under contract with other teams.) “I’d give it one more year to see what he can do with this group. Can he get another ring with [Aaron] Donald and Stafford and [Jalen] Ramsey? That roster isn’t built to last.”

Donald mulled retirement after the Super Bowl before ultimately agreeing to another megadeal, and he has missed two straight games with an ankle injury. One has to wonder how healthy Stafford ever really was in what amounted to a lost season for him. The Rams’ varied trade deadline pursuits all came up empty, and the football gods did them no favors.

It’s hard to see McVay walking away now, knowing this group did not get an opportunity to attempt to repeat on anything close to its own terms. But when the Rams gather again next spring to begin offseason work, one suspects there will be a tacit assumption — if it isn’t outright stated — that because of age, injuries, retirement and an inevitable roster purge, 2023 will be the last dance for this version of the team. And it could be years — even a decade or more — before McVay invariably returns to his coaching calling.

A pending reboot in Arizona

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is stepping away from the team to tend to health issues, a development that is being viewed around NFL front offices as the latest sign of an inevitable reboot for the franchise.

Advertisement

Several general managers suggested to me that former star safety Adrian Wilson, the team’s vice president of pro personnel, could be Arizona’s next GM. The Cardinals have won consecutive games just once since starting the 2021 season 7-0, are mired in a 4-9 campaign and are 1-12 in their past 13 games at home. And with quarterback Kyler Murray showing few signs of development despite signing a huge extension in the offseason, there is a very strong sense around the league that Coach Kliff Kingsbury will not be back in 2023. I’ll put it this way: Teams that are concerned about losing a top assistant to a head coaching job are assuming that the Cardinals will conduct a coaching search this offseason.

“They can’t bring him back,” said one NFL GM, who is unable to speak about other teams’ coaches publicly — but who also predicted the Matt Rhule firing in this space months ago. “It’s over. That’s a bad job, too. The Bidwills have no history of winning consistently. It’s a bad roster. Horrible quarterback contract. And Murray [who tore his ACL in Week 14] probably isn’t even practicing until after the [2023] season has started, and you are putting in a new system.”

Indeed. Sounds bleak. Then again, doubling down on the Kliff and Kyler experiment never really made sense in the first place.

A slow start for Deshaun Watson

Through two games with Deshaun Watson at the helm, the Browns’ offense has been pretty pathetic. They have produced one offensive touchdown and their once-potent run game is regressing as teams play the run, not believing Watson can be accurate on the deep ball after two years away. It’s obvious that right now, the better quarterback — Jacoby Brissett — is on the bench. It could be another very tough watch Saturday against a stout Baltimore defense, putting Cleveland Coach Kevin Stefanski in a difficult spot.

Advertisement

If opposing scouts and executives know Brissett gives the team a better chance to win than Watson right now, you can be damn certain the locker room knows it. “It doesn’t look very good,” said a high-ranking official with another AFC North team who has watched the Browns closely. “You look at what Brissett did with [Amari] Cooper to what it is now, and it’s night and day. They were getting big chunks on play action. That was a hard offense to defend.” Any signs that improvement are on the way? “I don’t see it,” he said.

It makes one wonder if owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the architects of the Watson trade and contract, will take responsibility, or if some underlings will end up getting fired should the offensive malaise continue through the end of the season. “Trust me, the Haslams aren’t taking the blame for this,” an NFL GM predicted, anticipating changes on the offensive coaching staff.

Notes from around the league

Could the Houston Texans be a potential destination for Sean Payton should they make a coaching and GM change? In that scenario, Payton would get full authority over football operations, bring in his own front office people and team with an owner who has tanked to accrue a significant cache of draft picks, with the franchise almost inevitably improving. (It’s hard to do worse than one win a week from Christmas). Given owner Cal McNair’s willingness to authorize continuous losing for such a long time, would he perhaps tolerate another season in the abyss, with the chance to get Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams in 2024 and pair him with Payton? Living in Southern California, Payton has seen plenty of the USC star and has downright gushed about him on television. Hmm. …

Some executives believe every team in the AFC South could have a new general manager by May. The Titans already fired theirs, the Colts fired their coach, and the Texans are 1-11-1 in a league in which every other team has at least three wins. Some around the league also believe Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson is going to get more personnel authority in Jacksonville.

GiftOutline Gift Article