In top-five matchup, Houston hands Virginia its first loss of the season

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The second-ranked Virginia Cavaliers were off for 11 days before Saturday’s clash with No. 5 Houston, ample time to rest and recover, especially for standout guard Reece Beekman and his strained hamstring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That layoff, however, came with a downside. The Cavaliers were uncharacteristically out of sync for extended stretches, prone to turnovers and unable to score when they most needed points in a 69-61 loss, their first defeat of the season.

“Early on, the emotion perhaps, defensively we were right,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “We were guarding, and what cost us on the converse was — I can live with missed shots — but we had some breakdowns defensively. Just any time [against] a good team, you break down, they made us pay. We fell asleep.”

In losing its second straight to the Cougars (11-1) following last year’s 67-47 drubbing on the road, Virginia (8-1) this time fell behind by double figures early in the second half and never steadied itself to threaten down the stretch.

Advertisement

Virginia’s four-point halftime deficit grew to 40-30 inside of the first four minutes of the second half behind a 7-0 run from the Cougars. The closest the Cavaliers came for the remainder of the second half was within six points twice, including 56-50 with 2:54 left on Kadin Shedrick’s dunk off Beekman’s no-look pass.

But Houston countered with Tramon Mark’s three-pointer and Jarace Walker’s contested turnaround jumper in the lane that sealed it.

Shedrick, a redshirt junior forward-center, led Virginia with 16 points, and forward Jayden Gardner added 13 points on 4 of 8 field goals but missed several midrange jumpers that have become the signature shot for the fifth-year transfer from East Carolina.

“I thought we had a lot of good moments this game, but of course, we definitely had some miscues,” Shedrick said. “Me, I had some myself, and it just shows you have to be nearly perfect to beat a really good team, and I thought they played very good and probably had less mistakes than us, and that’s why they came out on top.”

Advertisement

Guard Armaan Franklin rounded out Virginia’s double-figure scorers with 10 points before fouling out late.

The Cougars’ 69 points were the second most yielded by the Cavaliers’ usually stout defense this season. Only Baylor scored more in Virginia’s 86-79 victory at the Main Event tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.

Houston shot 49 percent from the field, and the Cavaliers committed 10 turnovers, a handful unfolding at inopportune times that severely hindered any hopes of a comeback. Virginia entered allowing 39.4 percent shooting, good for first in the ACC.

Walker, a freshman, scored a game-high 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting for the Cougars, whose only loss was to fourth-ranked Alabama, 71-65, last weekend. Marcus Sasser and Mark each chipped in 13 points, with Mark going 2 for 2 on three-pointers and 5 for 6 from the foul line.

Advertisement

“I would say we had some turnovers in crucial possessions, gave up a few offensive rebounds, and they kick it out, make a three, and they made us pay,” said Cavaliers freshman guard Isaac McKneely, who had nine points in his second consecutive game with 24-plus minutes. “We had some defensive breakdowns here and there. Whenever we had one simple breakdown, they were making us pay.”

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s loss:

Beekman shines defensively

The Cavaliers welcomed back Beekman from the strained hamstring he incurred early in their Dec. 6 game against James Madison, and the junior delivered a defensive gem in drawing much of the responsibility on Sasser, the Cougars’ scoring leader who had 19 in last season’s meeting.

Sasser shot just 4 for 14 Saturday and did not make a basket with Beekman guarding him in settled situations. His only field goal with Beekman marking him came following a turnover that had the first-team all-ACC defender chasing in transition.

Advertisement

“He wasn’t a hundred percent,” Bennett said of Beekman, who played 33-plus minutes. “He didn’t practice a whole lot. He didn’t have his burst. Now some of that is their defense. He couldn’t quite get by them, but not many can just get by those guys. I thought he was pretty good defensively, not quite as explosive offensively and probably a little fatigued because he hasn’t done much.”

Vander Plas struggles

Ben Vander Plas, the graduate transfer from Ohio, missed all seven of his field goal attempts, including six three-pointers. His first three-point attempt missed the rim completely, and Vander Plas had a short jumper blocked in the second half. The 6-foot-8 forward failed to score for the first time this season.

Vander Plas has gone 1 for 14 from behind the arc over the last three games and missed his last 10 attempts dating from Virginia’s 55-50 win against the Dukes.

“Ben was out of sorts today,” Bennett said. “He’ll grow from that.”

GiftOutline Gift Article