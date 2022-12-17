Wizards wilt in second half, fall to Clippers for ninth straight loss

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Kristaps Porzingis faked left, then right, flinging out a rangy arm to call for the ball over his Los Angeles Clippers defender. This was life for the Washington’s second-leading scorer Saturday afternoon just about every time his team had the ball, just trying to find an inch of space to break free.

The Clippers didn’t have superb rim protectors on the floor in the second half, and they weren’t great in transition in the first. But they did have Terance Mann and Luke Kennard, both of whom stand about a head shorter than the 7-foot center and pestered him into submission. They also had Nicolas Batum, 6-foot-8 and solid as an oak as a backstop, and Kawhi Leonard to take care of everything else.

With Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined for the sixth straight game, the Clippers homed in on Porzingis to hand Washington its ninth straight loss, 102-93. The Wizards have dropped 12 of their past 13.

What appeared to be a promising start accompanied by a 15-point lead in the first half evaporated in the first five minutes after halftime.

The Clippers chipped away at Washington’s defense and threw daggers from the three-point line — they buried 12 total, not an overwhelming amount, but well-timed — and leaned on staunch defense to grind the Wizards’ offense to a halt. Washington managed just one field goal over the final four minutes of the third quarter.

Los Angeles consistently doubled Porzingis, who missed Wednesday’s game in Denver with lower back tightness. The center was held to 19 points and seven rebounds, his worst effort since Nov. 25 in Miami.

Kyle Kuzma had 17 points and six rebounds for his lowest output since a 14-point performance Dec. 2.

“They were fronting me, they did a really good job with that, and then they were doubling,” Porzingis said. “So there were all kinds of bodies they were seeing, and I think a lot of those situations when we did get the ball in we got some pretty decent looks. But it was definitely one of the toughest games I’ve had, the way they were guarding.”

Deni Avdija logged 11 points and 10 rebounds and Monte Morris added 12 points. Will Barton added 14 points off the bench but the Wizards’ halting offense wasn’t enough to combat Leonard and Kennard.

The Clippers have managed Leonard’s minutes carefully after the two-time Finals MVP returned this season following ACL surgery. The Wizards had the unfortunate luck of being on court for the first time Leonard played more than 30 minutes in a game — he stuck it out for 33 and came away with a season-high 31 points and nine rebounds, with a trio of successive jumpers with 3:14 to play turning a three-point Clippers lead into a nine-point gap.

As for Kennard, his 20 points — including four three-pointers — faintly recalled ugly memories of his game-winning play almost a year ago to seal a 35-point comeback against Washington.

“He just likes playing the Wizards,” Kuzma said. “He kills us every time. Every time.”

The Wizards’ flimsy late-game defense was compounded by sludgy offense in the second half.

They went into halftime with a 36-14 scoring edge in the paint after pushing the pace in transition to take advantage of the Clippers’ penchant to operate in the half court. They scored 20 points on fast breaks to help build a 15-point lead — despite allowing eight three-pointers in the first half.

But with Porzingis locked down and Los Angeles playing smaller in the second half, the ball stuck. The Wizards had 20 assists — and 15 came before halftime.

“We fell in love with trying to find mismatches instead of just moving around and passing and cutting and playing how we did in the first half,” Kuzma said.

Said Porzingis: “I was telling the guys also, when we cannot get the ball in right away, let’s not force it, stagnate. Let’s just swing and keep playing and I will space out and we just keep going. But that’s a learning process.”

Injury updates

Although Beal did not play Saturday, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the guard was a full participant in practice Friday at UCLA’s Wooden Center and is close to making a return.

“He’s ramped up pretty well,” Unseld said. “He was a full participant yesterday, did some extra work the day before when we got into town. So he’s in that final stretch, final stage. We just want to make sure he gets right before we throw him out there.”

Rui Hachimura (ankle), who last played on Nov. 18, played three-on-three with coaches and players including Delon Wright (hamstring) and Johnny Davis at practice Friday as well.

Davis joined the team in Los Angeles while on assignment with the Capital City Go-Go before participating in the G League showcase starting Monday in Las Vegas, and Wright is ramping up after straining his hamstring Oct. 25.

Unseld said Hachimura’s body responded well after a heavier workload.

“We want to make sure we’re once again allowing that injury to heal properly... but he’s progressed well. That’s a big part, being able to play three-on-three, doing parts in live segments, at times being a participant in practice except for the five-on-five part. I think there’s still some discomfort in [his ankle].”

