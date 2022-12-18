Lionel Messi earns World Cup glory as Argentina tops France in a chaotic, captivating final

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LUSAIL, Qatar — A World Cup final of preposterous goals and unfathomable turns, of sure victory torn on two occasions from a country starved for the trophy, of an unfazed foe seeking to become the first back-to-back champion since Pelé’s Brazil 60 years ago, of two cosmic stars trading goals and genius over 120 captivating minutes, was decided at its simplest form.

It seemed unfair, after waves of pulsating if imperfect soccer Sunday produced the greatest championship game theater this tournament has ever seen, a penalty kick shootout would have to settle the winner.

But when Gonzalo Montiel planted his attempt into the left corner, clinching a 4-2 tiebreaking victory following a dizzying 3-3 draw, Argentina did not care what means were necessary. For the first time since 1986, La Albiceleste were world champions — and their immaculate attacker, Lionel Messi, could finally add the last piece of glory to his extraordinary career.

Messi, 35, scored twice and played a role in another goal, but the player on path to succeed him as the world’s best, France’s Kylian Mbappé, recorded a hat trick before a sellout crowd of 88,966 at Lusail Stadium. He was first men’s player to record hat trick in World Cup final since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966.

France recovered from a two-goal deficit late in regulation, and both Messi and Mbappé scored in the second half of extra time.

In the shootout, Emiliano Martínez made two saves and his teammates converted all four attempts as Argentina won its third World Cup title. Its previous triumph came in June 1986 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca — a year before Messi was born.

It had been eight years since Messi’s first appearance in a World Cup final ended in defeat to Germany. It had been six since a short-lived retirement, sparked by another Argentina shortfall in a major tournament, after which he declared: “I’ve tried very hard to be champion with Argentina. It hasn’t happened. I am not able to do it.”

Messi’s fortunes began to turn last year when, for the first time, he won Copa America, the South American championship.

Fans celebrate Argentina's win against France in the World Cup. (Video: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Argentina roared into the World Cup on a 36-game unbeaten streak — only to lose the group opener to unheralded Saudi Arabia. Since that setback, Argentina went unbeaten and led 2-0 in each match.

France was attempting to win consecutive titles for the first time since Pelé and Brazil had done it in 1958 and ’62. With three key starters lost to injury before the tournament, Les Bleus figured to fall into the second tier of contenders and only dream about another trophy. Yet here they were after defeating England in the quarterfinals and warding off Morocco’s upset bid in the semifinals.

The big question before kickoff was how severely an illness spreading through the French camp would impact Didier Deschamps’s lineup. There were fears Saturday that he could miss multiple players.

By gametime, though, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot had returned to the squad after missing the semifinal against Morocco, while defender Raphael Varane was cleared to play after missing Friday’s training session.

Argentina seemed to escape the flu-like bug afflicting teams, reporters and fans alike in recent weeks.

Following a short closing ceremony, teams that arrived five weeks ago with plausible hopes of raising the trophy sought to sear into memory a performance and outcome that would lasts for ages.

From the start, Argentina was fresher and hungrier. France couldn’t keep up. Argentina was curious in the attack, probing for the opportunity to pierce France’s flat resistance and put its stamp on the match.

Mbappé was left obsolete. He rarely touched the ball, even rarer when he possessed it in a dangerous position. As 20 minutes passed, the match remained scoreless, but the reigning champions were growing increasingly troubled by the proceedings.

Argentina’s breakthrough came in the 23rd minute on Messi’s penalty. What led to it was simple sloppiness and lax defending by France’s Ousmane Dembélé. Angel Di María cut the ball back so sharply near the end line, Dembélé was left in the dust. A nudge, followed by a slight clip of Di María’s heels, sent the Argentine winger sprawling.

Referee Szymon Marciniak did not hesitate pointing to the spot. Messi’s conversion rate is below world-class standard, but in this moment, he took care of business by skipping his 12-yard shot into the right side as Hugo Lloris committed the other way.

If Argentina’s first goal was plain and simple, the second was elegant, sophisticated and rollicking — a counterattack executed to perfection that flowed from one end to the other in a matter of seconds and with economical touches on the ball.

It began in the 36th minute with Rodrigo De Paul winning the ball and supplying Alexis Mac Allister, who set up Messi for a clever touch wide to Julián Álvarez at midfield. All the while, Mac Allister continued to make a run. Álvarez one-touched the ball ahead to Mac Allister rushing into green space.

He made note of Di María running free on the other side and, as he caught up to Alvarez’s pass at the top of the penalty area, he curled a cross that met Di María in stride for a one-time finish.

Lionel Scaloni’s decision to start Di María, who will turn 35 in February, for the first time since the group stage had proved genius.

Deschamps and France were in a tight spot. In the 41st minute, he made the highly unusual decision of substituting not one, but two players before intermission. Off came Dembélé and striker Olivier Giroud (four goals).

In the second half, France played with greater urgency and risk, but Argentina was up to the task. Messi and teammates eyed a clinching goal, but the absence of one kept the match in a state of suspense — though the outcome became increasingly clearer.

Di María left to a rousing ovation in the 64th minute. Had Scaloni erred in removing him too soon, though?

Later, as the championship seemed to draw near, the crowd chanted, “Mess-i, Mess-i!”

France was not ready to concede. Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi dragged down substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the box, and with Mbappé's penalty kick slipping under Martinez’s glove, France was back in it.

Everything was flowing France’s way. In control most of the cool night, Argentina was now the one in enormous trouble.

Less than two minutes passed, and Rabiot lifted the ball to Mbappé, who headed it down to substitute Marcus Thuram at the top of the box. Mbappé left Nahuel Molina in his wake. Thuram flicked it back to him. With a swivel of his torso, Mbappé got full power behind a 15-yard volley that beat Martínez to the far lower corner.

Remarkably, the match was tied.

Argentina suffered a similar collapse against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, squandering a two-goal lead after the 83rd minute before prevailing in a penalty kick shootout.

On Sunday, Argentina was fortunate to not lose in regulation. France’s plea for a penalty kick went (rightly) unanswered. Mbappé loomed over every foray.

Deep in stoppage time, Lloris was called on to make a leaping save on Messi’s 25-yard rocket.

For the fourth time in five World Cup finals, extra time awaited.

Argentina had three chances late in the first 15-minute period, but in each case, French defenders intervened. There was no stopping Messi at the start of the next session.

Lloris made an outstanding reflex save on Lautaro Martínez’s angled bid, but Messi was in place to push the rebound over the goal line in the 108th minute, an instant before Jules Koundé’s clearance.

France was not finished, and after Montiel used his arm to block a shot, Mbappé stepped to the penalty spot again in the 118th minute and converted the penalty kick for a 3-3 deadlock.

Kolo Muani could have won it in extra time’s stoppage time, but Martínez made a brilliant one-on-one save.

