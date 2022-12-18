Capitals’ T.J. Oshie day-to-day with an upper-body injury

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie missed Sunday’s practice with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Oshie was injured in Washington’s 5-2 win Saturday over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Oshie, 35, suffered what appeared to be a noncontact upper-body injury midway through the second period while skating on the backcheck. He pulled up in clear discomfort, skated to the bench and had to stand up as he leaned on his stick grimacing in pain.

During the TV timeout, Oshie used the boards to help himself slowly get to the other end of the bench and exit down the tunnel with assistance. Oshie was previously hurt Oct. 29 against Nashville and missed 11 games before returning Nov. 23. That injury also appeared to be noncontact injury, and Washington designated it as a “lower-body” injury, adding then that he would be out “indefinitely.”

Advertisement

Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday night that he was unsure if Oshie’s injury was the same ailment that forced the veteran forward to sit out for nearly a month. Oshie recorded three goals and three assists in 13 games since returning from injury.

Washington’s (16-13-4) next game is Monday against Detroit. The Capitals have won six of their last seven games.

“Just the way he left, he’s got some sort of upper body injury and we will go back and assess it and see how he is,” said Laviolette, who did not speak to media on Sunday. “I don’t know if it is identical or exact, but I think just because of the history you are just a little bit more concerned about that.”

Oshie’s injury history is long. He had core surgery this summer after having 25 points in only 44 regular season games last season. His numerous injuries last year included a broken foot, a back injury and an undisclosed upper body injury.

T.J. Oshie went to the locker room after this pic.twitter.com/RI3ioexpd7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 18, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article