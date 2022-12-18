Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

These games don’t come to FedEx Field very often. It’s the week before Christmas. The homestanding Washington Commanders were in playoff position and looking to strengthen that standing. The division-rival New York Giants were headed here, tied in the standings but reeling after getting waxed a week earlier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So when Terry McLaurin, the star wide receiver, was the last player introduced before kickoff, he sprinted from the tunnel, through the phalanx of his teammates, and about skipped to the far end zone, firing up the crowd. “I expect it to be a playoff atmosphere,” McLaurin had said during the week, and he was going to help make it that way.

Prosperity, though, is not something with which this franchise — or, frankly, its fan base for a quarter century — is familiar. And when Taylor Heinicke followed what should have been his trademark, are-you-serious play of the night — a 61-yard, you-only-live-once deep ball to rookie Jahan Dotson — with a sack and a fumble, the tenor of the Commanders’ holiday season changed.

That play, which Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence forced, solidified New York’s hold on what became a 20-12 victory, and running back Saquon Barkley seemingly salted it away with ridiculously tough yards on the Giants’ ensuing drive that led to a field goal.

Somehow, because Heinicke follows all things infuriating with something inspiring, the Commanders ended up in the final minute at the Giants’ 1 — where McLaurin was called for being in an illegal formation. That infraction erased Brian Robinson Jr.’s touchdown. That infraction moved the ball to the 6. That infraction meant, when Heinicke’s heave toward Curtis Samuel in the end zone fell to the ground, the game was over.

The Commanders are left clinging to the seventh and final seed in the playoff race, with a difficult Christmas Eve task in San Francisco just ahead.

There will rightly be much dissection of Heinicke’s role in that defeat, because his fourth-quarter fumble was his second of the night, and the first was returned for a first-half touchdown. We know who he is, which is someone who toggles between miraculous and maddening — sometimes in the same drive.

But Heinicke wasn’t the reason for this loss, just as he wasn’t the reason the team has gone 5-2-1 after he took over for the injured Carson Wentz. Sunday night’s result shared characteristics of that entire run. It was about the whole team, and it was razor-thin.

There seemed, strangely, to be a difference in urgency — and not from the players. It was from the coaches. On Washington’s first possession of the night, a sack of Heinicke left the Commanders facing fourth and 12 from the New York 34.

Here are the choices: Have Joey Slye attempt a 52-yard field goal. Go for it. Or punt.

Ron Rivera called for a punt. It’s an egregious error. Not just in the result — which, after a 23-yard punt return, was a net of four yards.

Slye, for one, has the leg. The wind may have seemed a factor, but it wasn’t brutal. Slye entered the game having made three of four attempts from 50 yards or longer — including a booming 58-yarder.

Don’t like the kicker in the conditions? Fine. Go for it. You fail, and the Giants get the ball at, say, their own 44. You trust your defense, right, Ron?

The flip side? With the Giants facing fourth and 9 at the Commanders’ 35 late in the second quarter, New York Coach Brian Daboll went for it. It wasn’t the right choice because of the result — an 11-yard completion that helped keep alive what became a 97-yard touchdown drive. It’s the right choice regardless of the result.

That helped the entire first half, from a Washington perspective, feel … odd. This was the biggest game at FedEx Field since — well, when? The final game of the 2016 season, in which Washington just needed to beat the playing-for-nothing Giants to advance to the playoffs — and failed? The regular-season finale in 2012, when RGIII and Co. beat Dallas to win the NFC East? Whatever. Pick one. These things don’t come around too often.

(Oh, and it’s worth pointing out, too, that given fourth and nine from the 33 in the fourth quarter — going in the opposite direction — Rivera called on Slye to boot a 51-yarder. He made it.)

(Oh, and it’s also worth pointing out that, when he needed to extend his lead, Daboll called on Graham Gano to crush a 50-yard attempt — in the direction Rivera had declined to send out Slye — and he made it. Why can’t Washington get players like that?)

While we’re here discussing the people who contributed — in either their play or their decision-making or both — on Sunday night, it’s worth mentioning someone who didn’t. Chase Young was the second player selected in the 2020 draft. Washington took him three spots ahead of Tua Tagovailoa and four ahead of Justin Herbert, two quarterbacks who have their teams in playoff position.

Young blew out his knee on Nov. 14, 2021. He was reinstated to the active roster on Nov. 21 — a month ago this coming Wednesday. He did not play — again — Sunday night.

Now, the defensive line has absolutely been the strength of this team, and whenever Young returns — if Young returns — it would be reasonable to expect him to be limited to a small number of snaps. This might not be the time and place to flesh this out, but it must be said that it’s not OK for the second pick of the draft to be, apparently, healthy — but not play. He has to be an impactful player. He is making no impact.

To pretend that isn’t having an effect on the franchise is folly. And it’s hard, while watching Heinicke get exposed in the first half while Young stood on the sidelines, to not think, “Why doesn’t Washington have its long-term solution at quarterback?”

Young’s absence didn’t determine the outcome Sunday — though it’s worth pointing out that the Commanders didn’t get a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

What was presented Sunday night was an opportunity against a team the Commanders and their fans would like to think they’re better than. The scoreboard, and now the standings, would suggest they’re not. Who knows when the next chance like this will come about?

