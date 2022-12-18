Commanders fumble away an opportunity in a frustrating loss to the Giants

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Out of the shotgun, Taylor Heinicke took the snap and faked a handoff to Brian Robinson Jr. before turning his eyes downfield, waiting, waiting, waiting and then launching a deep pass to the middle of the end zone, where not a Washington Commanders player was in sight. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the ball sailed, rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson sprinted into view on a slant route, gaining separation from his defender before jumping to catch the ball in stride.

His 19-yard touchdown catch capped a 91-yard drive in the third quarter and, like so many past games, seemed to signal the start of another Heinicke turnaround. The undrafted and undersized quarterback has made a habit of physics-defying comebacks. It’s why teammates love him and coaches need antacids when watching him.

But Sunday night, in a prime-time rematch with the New York Giants that had significant playoff implications, Heinicke’s magic ran dry when it mattered most. After he revived the offense in the second half, his mistakes cost Washington in a 20-12 loss and dropped their chance of making the playoffs to roughly 40 percent, per projection models.

“We had our opportunities. We put ourselves down there. We missed opportunities, and we can’t do that,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “We talked about that when we were off last week, that the red zone was something we had to be better at — and we didn’t do that.”

Heinicke was sacked three times and fumbled on two of them. In the second quarter, Kayvon Thibodeaux strip-sacked the quarterback, then recovered the ball at the 1-yard line and ran it in for a score that put New York (8-5-1) up 7-3. Then in the fourth, Heinicke was sacked in New York’s red zone. Though he was initially ruled down by contact, the call was overturned after a review showed he lost possession of the ball before hitting the ground. The Giants went down the field and booted a 50-yard field goal to expand their lead to 20-12 just before the two-minute warning.

A last-gasp drive got Washington deep in New York territory, but an illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin that negated a Robinson touchdown run and a fourth-down pass intended for Curtis Samuel in the end zone was broken up under heavy coverage that could easily have been flagged for pass interference.

“Don’t ask me about the referee because I can’t answer the question,” Rivera said.

Heinicke’s touchdown pass and 5-for-5 effort on the Commanders’ opening drive of the second half may have spared him a benching in favor of Carson Wentz. More significant: It spared Washington a more lopsided loss to a division rival in a pivotal game.

For the first two quarters, Washington’s passing offense struggled to muster much of anything. Heinicke was sacked twice and went 7 for 13 for 55 yards and a 64.6 passer rating in the first half. He finished 17 for 29 for 249 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions and a solid 98.2 rating.

The list of baffling decisions by Washington grew throughout the first half. For starters, Rivera opted to punt from New York’s 34-yard line after Heinicke took a sack for a loss of three.

“Oh we got ’em pinned,” Rivera said of the Commanders’ thought process. “We figured from where we were, we got ’em pinned.”

Later in the first half, the Giants found themselves in a similar position — facing fourth and 9 from the 35-yard line — but converted on a 11-yard completion that set up a three-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley that put New York ahead 14-3.

Until that 97-yard drive by the Giants — the longest by a Washington opponent this year — the Commanders’ defense and special teams had to bail out the offense. The defense forced a three-and-out after the Commanders punted from the 34. The defense later stopped the Giants on third and six after the offense sputtered with back-to-back penalties and had to settle for a field goal. And when Heinicke threw into double coverage — twice — to kill a drive, Tress Way dropped a punt at the Giants’ 3-yard line.

Washington was 0 for 5 on third down in the first half. Its run game, led by Robinson, was its engine and accounted for 81 of its 124 net yards in that span. Robinson finished the game with 89 yards on 12 carries.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a history of making light work of the Commanders’ defense, made the most of his depleted offense, guiding it on an 18-play scoring drive before the half and a 10-play drive in the third quarter that Graham Gano capped with a 50-yard field goal to expand the Giants’ lead to 17-9.

Heinicke, whose mobility played a significant role in Washington’s turnaround after a 1-4 start, had curiously been conservative on the ground in previous weeks. But Sunday, he picked up a first down on a run in the first quarter, then added another in the fourth when he ran for 14 yards.

But the drive sputtered when Antonio Gibson fumbled on second down and, after a recovery, Heinicke missed Dotson on third and nine. Joey Slye, who earlier missed an extra point after a two-point conversion catch was wiped out by a penalty, booted a 51-yard field goal to bring Washington within 17-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Darrick Forrest, Washington’s second-year safety whose big plays earned him a starting role, came up with another when he broke up a pass by Jones on third and eight, ushering Giants punter Jamie Gillan onto the field.

The stop set the stage for some Heinicke magic and, on cue, he launched a 61-yard rocket down the middle of the field as Dotson sprinted toe-to-toe with the Giants’ Jason Pinnock. As the ball neared, Dotson adjusted his body to catch it behind Pinnock, sparing a potential deflection or worse.

The drive seemed to have the momentum for a go-ahead score, but the Commanders’ red zone issues resurfaced as Heinicke was sacked on third and four and the ball came loose. Though he was initially ruled down by contact, a review showed Heinicke did not have possession as he hit the ground.

The Giants promptly worked down the field and Gano booted a 50-yard field goal to expand their lead to 20-12 just after the two-minute warning.

For a moment, the Commanders seemed out of it. But Gibson broke off a 43-yard kickoff return. Heinicke followed by again finding Dotson, this time for 14 yards on an out route, only to nearly throw a pick in the end zone.

After a timeout, Heinicke scrambled on second down and attempted one of his signature pylon-dive touchdowns but was stopped one yard shy, setting up third and goal.

Robinson ran it into the end zone, but McLaurin was flagged for an illegal formation, a call he adamantly fought. On NBC’s broadcast, McLaurin could be seen pointing to the sideline official twice to make sure he was at the line of scrimmage.

“I checked to see if I was good the first time and he was like, ‘Move up a little bit.’ So when I moved up, I checked to see if I was good, and he said I was good,” said McLaurin, who reiterated he heard the official tell him he was in the right spot. “I’m not trying to get fined. We had our other opportunities. For it to come down like that, that’s tough.”

Heinicke threw two incomplete passes to seal the Commanders’ frustrating loss.

