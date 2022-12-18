NFL live updates Giants lead Commanders, 7-3, in second quarter

The Commanders and Giants meet for the second time in three weeks , and the stakes couldn’t be much higher. Each team’s playoff odds would increase to roughly 90 percent with a win. For Washington, which is coming off its bye, the path to victory involves doing a better job containing Daniel Jones on the ground. The Giants’ quarterback rushed for 71 yards in the teams’ tie at MetLife Stadium earlier this month.

Offensively, the Commanders must do a better job protecting Taylor Heinicke, who was sacked five times and lost a fumble in the first meeting with the Giants. That’s easier said than done with more changes along the offensive line; Wes Schweitzer will step in for the injured Tyler Larsen at center, and Saahdiq Charles is out with a concussion. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. and the Commanders’ running game had success against the Giants, and controlling the ball will be important in the rematch.