NFL live updates Giants lead Commanders, 7-3, in second quarter

Washington is on the board first after Joey Slye capped a nine-play drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock with a 41-yard field goal.
With a first down at the Giants’ 25-yard line, the Commanders went backward. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux tackled Brian Robinson Jr., who began the march with a 15-yard gain, for a loss before Taylor Heinicke threw an incompletion in the flat. A delay-of-game penalty and a false start set up third and 22 from the Giants’ 37-yard line before Heinicke managed to put the Commanders back in field-goal range with a completion to Curtis Samuel. (Commanders 3, Giants 0, 2:51 left in the first quarter)