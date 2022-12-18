Deshaun Watson wins home debut. The reaction in Cleveland is mixed.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson leaned against a wall Saturday night in the bowels of FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a fuzzy, pastel-hued sweater, waiting for his turn to speak at a news conference. He had a football tucked under his left arm, a keepsake from another signpost in a relationship between player and city that remains uncomfortable for most and unsettling for many.

The Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens, 13-3, in a game Watson called “really cool” and “super fun.” It was Watson’s first regular season home game since more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, since the Browns traded for him and awarded him the most lucrative contract in NFL history, since he settled with most of his accusers over the summer and since he served an 11-game suspension imposed by the league.

Watson’s presence had divided the Browns fan base since the spring, when Cleveland acquired the 27-year-old in a trade from the Houston Texans and signed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Some celebrated the arrival of a franchise quarterback, the kind of talent the Browns have lacked as they have languished for decades. Some recoiled at the embrace of a man accused by an overwhelming number of women of sexual misconduct, dismayed at the message it sent to survivors. Some bought No. 4 Watson jerseys. Some surrendered their fandom.

When owner Jimmy Haslam enticed Watson with the unprecedented contract, he sought a path for the Browns to crawl out of their dismal history of losing. He also invited the kind of scene that played out early Saturday afternoon.

As tailgaters marched downtown, a folding table on East Ninth a few blocks from the venue displayed T-shirts for sale. One read, “Big D--- Watson.” The other, colored Browns orange, read: “B---- Give Me A Massage.”

“They’re a hot seller,” said the vendor behind the table, who only gave his name as Rab. “They were a hot seller from Day One. But we took them off the market until he got back. And now he’s back, and everybody wants one. It’s a joke. If people could take a joke, it’s a joke. It’s not meant to hurt nobody’s feelings. Check it out — it’s freedom of speech. This is America. A person don’t have to look.”

As crowds walked past, Rab shouted the phrases on the shirts to attract customers. Most people laughed. “I heard that!” yelled back one fan in an old Colt McCoy jersey. “Give it to ‘em Big D---!”

Rab pointed across the street at a man folding the same shirts. He was the one, Rab said, who hatched the idea and printed the T-shirts. The man was asked what motivated him to do so. “Make some money,” he said. “That’s all.” He declined further comment and would not share his name.

Shortly before the Browns’ first offensive play, a woman wearing Browns gear in the stadium’s upper deck showed off one of the orange T-shirts to the fans seated around her.

With the Browns sitting at 4-9 and out of realistic playoff contention, Cleveland greeted the occasion of Watson’s home debut with mild apathy. Hours before the game, tickets could be bought from online resellers for as little as $7. Empty orange seats dotted the stadium. There were some, but not many, No. 4 jerseys in the stands; Nick Chubb’s No. 24 and Myles Garrett’s No. 95 were much more visible.

To Watson, though, the atmosphere felt heightened. He compared the feeling to playing in a playoff game. “From the time we came out pregame, you could feel the energy in the air,” Watson said.

The Browns chose to introduce their starting defense, which meant Watson’s name was not mentioned by the public address announcer and fans had the opportunity to neither cheer nor boo. He instead trotted out of the tunnel with the entire team, jogging slowly at the back.

At the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, staffers prepared for a potential spike in calls. Officials at the center learned months ago that when Watson surfaces in the news, “it’s very triggering” for survivors of sexual assault, CRCC Director of Community Engagement Donisha Greene said this week in a phone conversation. On the weekend the Browns traded for Watson, calls to the center increased 130 percent, many callers triggered by the news. It also received 2,000 new donors and attributes $120,000 in donations to Watson’s acquisition.

“It’s certainly something that we prepare for,” Greene said. “People definitely respond. This weekend is no different. Our hotline is ready to respond if there is indeed a spike. We are not directly attributing this to the story of Deshaun Watson, but we are up 20 percent in calls to our hotline from where we were last year.”

If he plays out his contract, Watson will be Cleveland’s quarterback for five years. The grappling of Browns fans will harden into conclusive stances. Greene is conflicted about whether it should be possible for Clevelanders to support survivors while retaining their Browns fandom.

“Oh, man, it’s tough,” Greene said. “Yes? I don’t know if we’ve figured it out just yet. For someone who has experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault, they’re done. This is it. They don’t want any part of the Browns. They have given up their season tickets. They have donated the cost to an organization like ours.

“But for others, they’re lifelong fans. They’re family. Every Sunday is tailgating. It’s tough for our organization to think in that way, because our space is with survivors and that’s where we like to stay. What we know is that far too often, violence against women is normalized by our society.”

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who represented more than 20 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct, did not plan on watching Sunday. Buzbee attended Watson’s first Browns game in Houston after a few of clients contacted him wanting to get tickets. “The mere fact that he knew that they were there and they still matter and they still count, that was what they were interested in,” Buzbee said.

Otherwise, Buzbee has moved on and encouraged clients to do the same. He emphasized that the women he represented cannot be painted with a broad brush; some have moved on more readily or easily than others. Buzbee said he received death threats online when Watson returned in Houston.

“I bet I got more than 500, 600 a day direct messages of just the nastiest, vilest, vitriolic [nonsense] you could think of,” Buzbee said. “I completely understand how people are blindly loyal to people that they’ve never met before, which is crazy. I always thought it was funny: All the people sending these direct messages to me, threatening all kinds of things to me — they know where I live, all kinds of baloney like that — my thought was, Deshaun Watson wouldn’t pee on them if they were burning. You know what I mean?”

Despite the nastiness, Buzbee feels nothing about Watson’s football career. Whether he is beloved or jeered, whether he flails or wins a Super Bowl, Buzbee shrugs.

“To be quite frank, I [couldn’t] care [less] either way,” Buzbee said. “ … I know it’s hard to believe. We spent the last almost two years in a fistfight with Watson’s legal team, a very public fistfight. But as far as him taking the field and how he’s received, it’s really of no concern to me. … But I do believe in karma. I believe strongly in karma.”

It’s far from certain Watson’s acquisition will work strictly on football terms. Watson was sidelined for nearly two years, because he sat out the 2021 season while demanding the Texans trade him. He has lacked precision and decisiveness. Though he played well Saturday in the second half, the Browns have scored two offensive touchdowns in Watson’s three games, and he passed for a paltry 161 yards against the Ravens.

The Browns went three-and-out on their first possession after Watson couldn’t sprint around Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and flung the ball out of bounds. At the end of the first half, Watson sailed a possible touchdown pass out of tight end David Njoku’s reach, and some fans booed.

Watson showed improvement. “All those game reps,” Coach Kevin Stefanski said, “they all add up.”

In the third quarter, Watson finished a 91-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass on a slant to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Indecisive about whether to run or pass on several plays in the first half, Watson scrambled for 17 yards on a key third and seven early in the fourth quarter. The crowd roared, one fan in an orange No. 4 jersey raising his arms in a seat behind the Browns’ bench.

After Watson knelt to run the clock out, he raised his index finger and screamed in celebration, looking up at the snow swirling in the night sky. “Just soaking in the moment and releasing all the energy I had inside me,” Watson said.

Watson himself betrayed none of the uneasiness others may have felt. When he exited his news conference, he walked past a pair of fans. “Nice job, Deshaun!” one of them yelled. “Great job!”

“If he comes out here and wins — all’s forgiven until the first loss,” said Greg Wyatt, a 56-year-old Cleveland native. “These fans that come here, they know the situation. You may have some haters that come, but the true Browns fans, they’ll back him. If he can bring [winning] here, they’ll love this guy. You know how all this goes.

“It’s good that he got in at this time of year,” Wyatt added. “Hopefully by next season, this will all just … because Americans forget quickly. They forget quickly.”

