World Cup live updates Argentina leads France 1-0 after Lionel Messi converts penalty

After nearly a month of twists and turns, the World Cup concludes Sunday with France and Argentina playing for the championship in a star-studded final. France, led by transcendent forward Kylian Mbappé, has overcome injuries to several key players and can become the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Argentina, led by the unparalleled Lionel Messi, is looking to send its star out on top with its first title since 1986. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.
World Cup in Qatar
