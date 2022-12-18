The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Argentina leads France 1-0 after Lionel Messi converts penalty

Argentina takes 1-0 lead on Lionel Messi’s penalty kick
Lionel Messi and Argentina are facing France in the World Cup final. (Lee Smith/Reuters)
After nearly a month of twists and turns, the World Cup concludes Sunday with France and Argentina playing for the championship in a star-studded final. France, led by transcendent forward Kylian Mbappé, has overcome injuries to several key players and can become the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Argentina, led by the unparalleled Lionel Messi, is looking to send its star out on top with its first title since 1986. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the game.

Here’s what to know

  • France has been the tournament’s most consistent team, losing only when it was resting many of its key players in the group stage finale. Les Bleus are looking for their third world title after wins in 2018 and 1998.
  • Argentina has won five straight games since its shocking opening loss against Saudi Arabia in the group stage. La Albiceleste’s previous titles came in 1978 and 1986, when it was led by another generational talent, Diego Maradona.
  • Mbappé and Messi have been the two best players in the tournament, and the Golden Boot will be decided Sunday along with the championship. Both players entered the final with a tournament-high five goals. Argentina’s Julián Álvarez and France’s Olivier Giroud each have four.
World Cup in Qatar

The latest: After nearly a month of twists and turns, the World Cup concludes Sunday with France and Argentina playing for the championship in a star-studded final. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

Messi’s likely last World Cup: For Lionel Messi, the World Cup presents a final chance to step out from Maradona’s shadow. For Argentines, a respite from unrelenting bad news.

Today’s WorldView: In the minds of many critics, especially in the West, Qatar’s World Cup will always be a tournament shrouded in controversy. But Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, wants people to take another view.

Perspective: “America is not a men’s soccer laughingstock right now. It’s onto something, and it’s more attuned to what’s working for the rest of the world rather than stubbornly forcing an American sports culture — without the benefit of best-of-the-best talent — into international competition.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.

