Mbappé wins the Golden Boot, but it doesn’t matter to Messi

December 18, 2022 at 7:27 p.m. EST

The seven goals Lionel Messi scored in Qatar over the past month helped propel Argentina to its third World Cup. Those goals, two of them in the final, helped Messi win the Golden Ball as the best World Cup player.

Messi fell one short for the Golden Boot, the trophy awarded to the tournament’s top goal scorer. Kylian Mbappé earned the trophy, with eight goals in a record-breaking World Cup: 172 goals in 64 matches. The French striker had a hat trick in the final, but it was not enough to beat Argentina.

Messi’s seven goals, four on penalty kicks, over seven appearances in this World Cup, lifted him to fourth on the event’s all-time list of top scorers. Mbappé, only 23 and playing in his second World Cup, already has 12 goals, placing him among the most prolific scorers in the event’s history.

This tournament, Messi also became the top goal scorer in Argentina’s World Cup history, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 10 goals in three World Cups, and Diego Maradona, who had eight goals in four World Cups.

Mbappé’s eight goals helped lift France to its second straight World Cup final. Mbappe claimed his first World Cup goal as teenager in 2018, and his star has only grown brighter.

France’s Olivier Giroud and Argentina’s Julián Álvarez also benefited from Messi and Mbappé's performances. They both had four goals apiece in Qatar, though none in the final.

Messi scored in every game in the knockout stage, including two goals in the final. Mbappé, though, scored during the group stage, France’s round-of-16 match against Poland and the final against Argentina to take the match to the penalty shootout, in which France fell short 4-2.

Data from Washington Post reporting, FIFA, Transfermarkt and The Fjelstul World Cup Database.

