World Cup Mbappé wins the Golden Boot, but it doesn’t matter to Messi

The seven goals Lionel Messi scored in Qatar over the past month helped propel Argentina to its third World Cup. Those goals, two of them in the final, helped Messi win the Golden Ball as the best World Cup player. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight Messi fell one short for the Golden Boot, the trophy awarded to the tournament’s top goal scorer. Kylian Mbappé earned the trophy, with eight goals in a record-breaking World Cup: 172 goals in 64 matches. The French striker had a hat trick in the final, but it was not enough to beat Argentina.

Top goal scorers in World Cup history

Miroslav Klose 16 goals Ronaldo Goals 15 goals Gerd Müller Messi 15 14 goals 13 goals 5 World Cups Mbappé 12 goals 2 World Cups 10 5th World Cup Qatar ’22 2nd World Cup Qatar ’22 Russia ’18 5 Russia ’18 Brazil ’14 South Africa ’10 Germany ’06 0 5 10 15 20 25 World Cup games Includes Messi, Mbappé and top 3 goal scorers in World Cup history. Miroslav Klose 16 goals Ronaldo Goals 15 goals Gerd Müller Messi 15 14 goals 13 goals 5 World Cups Mbappé 12 goals 2 World Cups 10 5th World Cup Qatar ’22 2nd World Cup Qatar ’22 Russia ’18 5 Brazil ’14 Russia ’18 South Africa ’10 Germany ’06 0 5 10 15 20 25 World Cup games Includes Messi, Mbappé and top 3 goal scorers in World Cup history.

Messi’s seven goals, four on penalty kicks, over seven appearances in this World Cup, lifted him to fourth on the event’s all-time list of top scorers. Mbappé, only 23 and playing in his second World Cup, already has 12 goals, placing him among the most prolific scorers in the event’s history.

This tournament, Messi also became the top goal scorer in Argentina’s World Cup history, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta, who scored 10 goals in three World Cups, and Diego Maradona, who had eight goals in four World Cups.

Mbappé’s eight goals helped lift France to its second straight World Cup final. Mbappe claimed his first World Cup goal as teenager in 2018, and his star has only grown brighter.

The top goal scorers in Qatar

The four top scorers of the 2022 World Cup reached the final with Argentina and France. 8 goals 1. Mbappé France Messi Argentina 7 goals 2. 4 goals Álvarez 3. Argentina 4 goals 4. Giroud France GOAL FIELD Kylian Mbappé 8 goals 4 5 3 2 1 8 6 7 3 1 2 5 4 7 Mbappé scored on two penalty kicks in the final Australia Group stage 1 Denmark Group stage 2 Denmark Group stage 3 Poland Round of 16 4 Poland Round of 16 5 Argentina Final PK 6 Argentina Final 7 Argentina Final Final PK 8 Lionel Messi 7 goals 5 4 7 2 1 3 6 7 3 2 Messi scored four of his seven goals on penalty kicks Saudi Arabia Group stage PK 1 Mexico Group stage 2 Australia Round of 16 3 Netherlands Quarterfinal PK 4 Croatia Semifinal PK 5 France Final PK 6 France Final 7 Julián Álvarez 4 goals 1 3 4 2 3 4 2 1 Poland Group stage 1 Australia Round of 16 2 Croatia Semifinal 3 Croatia Semifinal 4 Olivier Giroud 4 goals 4 2 1 3 4 2 1 3 Australia Group stage 1 Australia Group stage 2 Poland Round of 16 3 England Quarterfinal 4 The four top scorers of the 2022 World Cup reached the final with Argentina and France. 8 goals 1. Mbappé France 2. Messi Argentina 7 goals 4 goals Álvarez 3. Argentina 4 goals 4. Giroud France GOAL FIELD Kylian Mbappé 8 goals 4 5 3 2 1 8 6 7 3 1 2 5 4 7 Mbappé scored on two penalty kicks in the final Australia Group stage 1 Denmark Group stage 2 Denmark Group stage 3 Poland Round of 16 4 Poland Round of 16 5 Argentina Final PK 6 Argentina Final 7 Argentina Final Final PK 8 Lionel Messi 7 goals 5 4 7 2 1 3 6 7 3 2 Messi scored four of his seven goals on penalty kicks Saudi Arabia Group stage PK 1 Mexico Group stage 2 Australia Round of 16 3 Netherlands Quarterfinal PK 4 Croatia Semifinal PK 5 France Final PK 6 France Final 7 Julián Álvarez 4 goals Olivier Giroud 4 goals 1 4 3 2 1 3 4 2 4 2 3 4 2 1 1 3 Australia Group stage Poland Group stage 1 1 Australia Group stage Australia Round of 16 2 2 Poland Round of 16 Croatia Semifinal 3 3 England Quarterfinal Croatia Semifinal 4 4

France’s Olivier Giroud and Argentina’s Julián Álvarez also benefited from Messi and Mbappé's performances. They both had four goals apiece in Qatar, though none in the final.

Goals by tournament phase

November Group stage 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 Mbappé twice had two-goal games in Qatar, once in a group-stage win over Denmark and then in a victory over Poland in the round of 16. 30 December 1 2 Round of 16 3 4 5 6 7 8 Quarter- finals 9 Giroud scored his fourth goal in the tournament in France's win over England. 10 11 12 Semi- finals 13 Messi and Álvarez both scored in a win over Croatia to send Argentina to the World Cup final. 14 15 16 17 Final 18 Messi scored the first and third goals for Argentina, but Mbappé had a hat trick. Group stage Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals Final November December 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Messi and Álvarez both scored in a win over Croatia to send Argentina to the World Cup final. Giroud scored his fourth goal in the tournament in France's win over England. Mbappé twice had two-goal games in Qatar, once in a group-stage win over Denmark and then in a victory over Poland in the round of 16. Messi scored the first and third goals for Argentina, but Mbappé had a hat trick. Group stage Round of 16 Quarterfinals Semifinals Final November December 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Messi and Álvarez both scored in a win over Croatia to send Argentina to the World Cup final. Giroud scored his fourth goal in the tournament in France's win over England. Messi scored the first and third goals for Argentina, but Mbappé had a hat trick. Mbappé twice had two-goal games in Qatar, once in a group-stage win over Denmark and then in a victory over Poland in the round of 16.

Messi scored in every game in the knockout stage, including two goals in the final. Mbappé, though, scored during the group stage, France’s round-of-16 match against Poland and the final against Argentina to take the match to the penalty shootout, in which France fell short 4-2.

About this story

Data from Washington Post reporting, FIFA, Transfermarkt and The Fjelstul World Cup Database.

