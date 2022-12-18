When it’s time to close games, the Wizards’ offense falls flat

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Ask five players in the Washington Wizards’ locker room to find the common thread throughout their team’s nine-game losing streak and you’re likely to get five different answers. The fact that Washington has been wiped out by long-term injuries to Delon Wright (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle) and now Bradley Beal (hamstring) is the obvious response. But prod for more than that and a potpourri of reasons trickle out.

Some players cite consistently inconsistent effort, some the immaturity of a group that thinks it can dial up dominant play on command in the fourth quarter. Others mention poor execution on defense and failure in basic areas such as knowledge of their opponent’s offensive tendencies.

Saturday’s 102-93 loss to the Clippers was the latest example in another trend that’s emerged throughout the streak: Washington hasn’t been able to close out tight games.

Since their last win on Nov. 28, the Wizards have notched six losses in which the point differential was five or less with five minutes to play.

On Saturday, they were tied at 87 before the Clippers went on an 11-2 run that consisted of a three-pointer from Nicolas Batum and four jumpers from Kawhi Leonard.

“They were tough buckets. That’s Kawhi,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

The Wizards (11-19) could have desperately used Bradley Beal, their star guard who strained his hamstring on Dec. 4 and has not played since, against the Clippers.

Beal is hardly the cure-all for Washington’s late game woes — the team is 2-12 this season when the point differential is five or less with five minutes to play, and Beal is not immune to committing fatal turnovers late, as he did in a failed comeback effort in Charlotte on Dec. 2.

Tougher defense would certainly keep the Wizards from having to lean on their offense in close games and put them in fewer of those altogether.

But against the Clippers, and in losses earlier this month at Chicago and Indiana, the Wizards have missed both Beal’s ability to draw a defense’s attention away from Kristaps Porzingis and his skill of creating his own shot.

Porzingis had Terance Mann on his back as soon as he caught the ball Saturday afternoon and was almost always either double-teamed by two smaller players or tagged by Batum.

A player with Beal’s mobility and scoring prowess would have created more space for Porzingis to operate. The guard is also a more experienced practitioner than Kyle Kuzma, the team’s third-leading scorer, at creating scoring opportunities out of thin air, and can do so more consistently than any of Washington’s role players who tried to fill out Saturday’s stat sheet.

With Porzingis locked up, the Wizards’ offense stagnated after halftime. Unseld said the team had the same problem that’s plagued it all season, as well as issues with the Clippers’ switching defense. When defenders exchange the Wizards players they’re guarding, Unseld’s team has trouble identifying the next action on offense and ends up holding the ball far too long.

“We’re just going down and we’re just not reading the game,” Kuzma said. “Not reading the flow. It’s really, really tough — teams are going to switch us, [point guard] through [center]. But I mean, the league does that. Everybody in the league does that. Something we’ve got to figure out, it’s been an issue all along, all year.”

Porzingis said he was encouraging his teammates to keep swinging the ball around rather than force shots early in a possession, but “that’s a learning process.”

“We didn’t move the ball well enough, had 20 assists for the game, 15 of those came in the first half,” Unseld said. “Our paint efficiency was lacking in that second half … so being able to finish in the paint would be helpful. But just playing multiple sides of the floor, there’s no magic bullet for switches. You can run whatever you want to run, it’s how you run it, the pace at which you run it, getting the right angles to get below it, and when we get the opportunity, we’ve got to finish.”

What is perhaps Washington’s best opportunity to pick up a win on their six-game Western Conference road trip comes Sunday night against the 12-16 Lakers. Going up against LeBron James is never an easy task, but Anthony Davis, the linchpin of the Lakers’ about-face after a dismal start to the season, is out with a right foot injury.

Davis scored 55 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a win over Washington earlier this month.

After their matchup against the Lakers, the Wizards head to Phoenix to fact the Suns (18-12) on Tuesday then close the road trip with a back-to-back in Utah (17-15) and at surging Sacramento (16-12).

